Remember when we talked about the Trump recovery task force the other day and speculated that of course it will include the dregs of the financial world — the people who put the “douche” in “fiduciary” — including serially wrong clowns like Art Laffer and Larry Kudlow? Haha, it’s way worse than that!

For the record, these are the same people that were on the Council To Set In Motion A Series Of Fatal Mistakes That Will Close America. pic.twitter.com/EKpTK35dFm — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) April 13, 2020

It just gets worse and worse. Oh well. The inclusion of the knock-off bag and shoe peddler and the failed real estate princeling consort will be a helpful case study in future anti-nepotism legislation debates during the Biden administration.

