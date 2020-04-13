Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Okay, it’s worse than we thought…

by | 74 Comments

Remember when we talked about the Trump recovery task force the other day and speculated that of course it will include the dregs of the financial world — the people who put the “douche” in “fiduciary” — including serially wrong clowns like Art Laffer and Larry Kudlow? Haha, it’s way worse than that!

It just gets worse and worse. Oh well. The inclusion of the knock-off bag and shoe peddler and the failed real estate princeling consort will be a helpful case study in future anti-nepotism legislation debates during the Biden administration.

Open thread.

    2. 2.

      Avalune

      Lmao I’ve been taking it easy on the media consumption including here but the sentence put the douche in fiduciary is A+

    3. 3.

      debbie

      I believe it was Roger Moore who brought it to our attention in the previous thread that this  group has been dubbed the Seven Scamurai.

    4. 4.

      Elizabelle

      @debbie:   Just coming here to post that.

      Meet your Seven Scamurai.

    8. 8.

      zhena gogolia

      Meanwhile, in what my husband just called the “smart states”:

      Massachusetts Joins Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, and Delaware’s Multi-State Council to Get People Back to Work and Restore the Economy

      Posted on April 13, 2020

      (HARTFORD, CT) – Recognizing that their states have one integrated regional economy, Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont, New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf, Delaware Governor John Carney today announced Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker is joining the multi-state council to restore the economy and get people back to work. This announcement builds on the states’ ongoing regional approach to combatting the COVID-19 pandemic.

      The coordinating group – comprised of one health expert, one economic development expert and the respective chief of staff from each state – will work together to develop a fully integrated regional framework to gradually lift the states’ stay at home orders while minimizing the risk of increased spread of the virus.

    9. 9.

      Uncle Omar

      Moron Don strikes again.  BTW is Laffer on somebody else’s recovery panel.  And where the hell is Grover Norquist.  Either one of them could take over for Jared who is busy stealing medical supplies from the States.

    11. 11.

      A Ghost to Most

      Apparently, he wasn’t deemed essential:

      A Virginia pastor who defiantly held a packed church service on March 22 has passed away after being infected with the coronavirus, the New York Post reports.

      During the service, Bishop Gerald O. Glenn told his congregation at Richmond’s New Deliverance Evangelistic Church to stand, defiantly showing the world how many were willing to show up the despite stay-at-home orders meant to help curb the virus’ spread.

      “I firmly believe that God is larger than this dreaded virus. You can quote me on that,” he said, adding that “people are healed” in his church.

      Glenn vowed to keep his church open unless he’s “in jail or the hospital.”

      “I am essential,” he said, adding, “I’m a preacher — I talk to God!”

      But on Sunday, the church announced that he had died just a week after testing positive for the virus.

    16. 16.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Any Mainers around? Does Collins see these polls, or do you think she’s decided to go down with the trumptanic? (not that I’m complacent about either the WH or the Senate)

      Steven Dennis @StevenTDennis
      Ugly poll for Susan Collins in Maine:
      37% approval/52% disapproval.
      She was at 42% in the same poll in the fall.
      Trump’s approval in Maine in this poll: 36%.

      follow up tweet:

      Collins’ 37% is very different from Trump’s 36%; she’s at just 68% among Rs – though that is an improvement and still has 20% of Ds, though that’s much lower than she’s had in the past.

      if you ever wonder why we can’t have nice(r) things, remember that 20% of self-ID’d Dems in ME are still falling for her dithering-but-sincere-moderate schtick

    18. 18.

      Gloomyjim

      @Tom Levenson: not sure exactly, but isn’t California itself like the 6th or 7th largest economy on the planet

       

      • Edited to add: and aren’t all these states paying more into the Fed than they receive?
    22. 22.

      Just One More Canuck

      @SW:

      The dead have risen and they’re voting Republican

      And how do we nominate Betty C for a Nobel Prize in Literature

    27. 27.

      Gin & Tonic

      @zhena gogolia:

      The coordinating group

      Boy, if only there were some established mechanism by which the states could, together, receive health policy advice and strategic coordination..

    32. 32.

      Just One More Canuck

      @Baud:

      When Canada’s two right wing parties merged, they were (briefly) called the Conservative Reform Alliance Party

      Comedians across our land rejoiced

    34. 34.

      JMG

      Saw a photoshop on Twitter (can’t remember where or I’d reproduce it) of the Fox image replacing Javanka et. al. with Scrooge McDuck, C. Montgomery Burns, the Monopoly Man, DiCaprio as Jay Gatsby, etc.

    42. 42.

      Tom Levenson

      @Gloomyjim: Just did the calculation, using 2018 GDP.

      US as a whole $21,729,124*10^6–as in almost $22 trillion.

      The New England/Mid-Atlantic compact accounts for $4.26 trillion of that. The three left coast states add another ~$3.05 trillion.  So, in all, around 40% of the total.

    43. 43.

      Elizabelle

      @dmsilev:  @A Ghost to Most:

      The local paper, the Richmond Times Dispatch Disgrace gave Pastor Glenn a complete tongue bath. No mention of that quote or the lack of social distancing.

      The local CBS station was a bit more informative. A daughter said he’d held the services for people who were “scared”, also mentioned his diverticulitis. Pastor’s widow is also sick with COVID19.

      Footage of his congregation praying for the pastor from the safety of their cars in a parking lot. With windows open.

    49. 49.

      ziggy

      @Gloomyjim: Looks as if the west coast is making it’s own plans.

      Perfect! glad to see that!

      Trump can put together all the “apprentice” style groups he wants, tease a “big bang” grand opening, line up all his experts behind him, but it’s meaningless. Our states will take care of us, all he can do is try and put a stick in the spokes.

    54. 54.

      laura

      The Best People America! The Best People. Can you even imagine resorting to that pack of craven Moran asskissers and simpletons to organize a funeral luncheon? Each busy shoving the other and currying favor and looting the treasury and every nickel in the others pockets. Yeah, those particular bumblefucks “reopening” our nation in pursuit of the reelection of emperor tang.

      Where’s my work pants and lunch bucket, I’m ready to do what these ninnies tell me to do double quick.

    57. 57.

      MCA1

      @Kristine:  I’d be down for a Great Lakes consortium, even including Ohio.  That state’s the biggest anomaly in this experiment: has turned deep red electorally, but its Rep. governor, state health officials and others have been remarkably reality-based, even blunt, about their approach to this whole thing.  Downright functional, even.  Didn’t know that level of competence was still to be found in the R Party above local office.

      So Illinois, skip over Indiana, and add Michigan and Ohio.  That’s another 10% of the nation’s GDP.

    58. 58.

      Kristine

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: I seldom see Pritzker mentioned in articles about how the governors are filling in the leadership vacuum left by the Orange Blot, and I think he’s doing a pretty good job. Wondering if it’s yet another example of media coast bias.

    61. 61.

      gene108

      @zhena gogolia:

      Interesting grouping.

      Feels like some sort of game, if you picture it on a map, where a few interlinked areas get added too and those other areas get interlinked with other areas, and so on.

      Southern NJ, Philly and its ‘burbs, DE are linked, and then you look and add northern and central NJ and NY are liked, and CT is liked to NY in the south, and MA in the north, and then there’s lying liar state,* Rhode Island, which is only liked to MA.

        * Rhode Island is, in fact, not an island. Its name is deceptive, false advertising, if you will.

    62. 62.

      Martin

      Look on the bright side, Peter Navarro isn’t on there.

      But it speaks to just how untrusting the president is of anyone outside of about 2 dozen individuals. He couldn’t even find a single wingnut governor he trusted enough to put on the team.

      Even the Dr Strangelove war room had a larger (and arguably more qualified) brain trust at work.

    63. 63.

      Brachiator

      the people who put the “douche” in “fiduciary” —

      I am so stealing this for my next tax class.

      Goddam, Ivanka and Young Jared are on this panel as well?

      I wouldn’t let these two open a bag of popcorn.

    66. 66.

      Duane

      @mrmoshpotato: We have a shitpile mobster conman who says a national disaster declaration, for all fifty states, for the first time ever is winning. Add that to your list of accomplishments Trumpov.

    68. 68.

      japa21

      @Kristine: I’d say he is doing an excellent job.  He definitely has ticked off the orange one. That right there is sufficient reason to approve of his work.

    69. 69.

      Sloane Ranger

      I don’t know if anyone is watching the Trump self justifying hour (otherwise known as the White House Coronavirus Briefing) but he’s just thrown Fox News under the truck. He’s run a series of excerpts from them as examples of the fake news media underplaying the danger of coronavirus when compared with his brave and decisive action in stopping travel from China!

    71. 71.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Sloane Ranger: CBS WH reporter

      Kathryn Watson @ kathrynw5 · 5m
      The White House is playing what feels like a campaign ad in the briefing room

      per twitter, CNN and MSNBC have both dropped their coverage

    72. 72.

      Kent

      @JPL:Wilbur Ross did a bang up job for the Census..    It’s the one thing he had to do.

      Well, to be pedantic.  NOAA is also part of the DOC so he is in charge of climate science, the weather service, and the National Hurricane Center as well. They’ve been doing a bang-up job there as well.  Remember sharpie-gate and Puerto Rico?

    73. 73.

      gene108

      @Tom Levenson:

      US as a whole $21,729,124*10^6–as in almost $22 trillion.

      The New England/Mid-Atlantic compact accounts for $4.26 trillion of that. The three left coast states add another ~$3.05 trillion. So, in all, around 40% of the total.

      Based on your numbers, it’s about 1/3 of GDP for the East and West Coast compacts.

