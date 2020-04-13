On this auspicious occasion, we wish a #HappyVaisakhi to sangat across the world.
This year, we'll miss our Nagar Kirtans and Vaisakhi programmes – but we each have to do our bit to protect the sangat we love, by staying home.#VaisakhiAtHome #Vaisakhi2020 #Vaisakhi pic.twitter.com/7b9mTyG4v1
— Sikh Tories (@SikhTories) April 13, 2020
It’s the traditional Sikh New Year, another Spring festival / solar new year I didn’t know until now. (And it’s the traditional Punjabi season for bhangra, if anyone’s looking for a way to recharge their lockdown exercise routine.)
Love this video! It’s currently doing the rounds on Whatsapp #Vaisakhi #Sikh #LookASingh pic.twitter.com/Zn6y9dTxR1
— Look! A Singh! (@LookASingh) April 13, 2020
Other uplifting news:
Ok so a reporter called my collaborators and boss and made a story and I’m crying, cause loveeeee…
The woman leading COVID-19 vaccine trials is ‘not your average pocket-protector scientist’ https://t.co/plLyZYyUcg via @nbcnews
— KizzyPhD (@KizzyPhD) April 12, 2020
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam makes Election Day a holiday and expands early voting https://t.co/zreCzHgRCa pic.twitter.com/Q9YUDAMnRv
— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) April 12, 2020
BREAKING: Democratic presidential candidate and former South Bend, Indiana mayor @PeteButtigieg is joining our new virtual series, #FrontRowSeat! Join our host committee and grab your seats today: https://t.co/gUsAAzKilC pic.twitter.com/gvMPwPGl6S
— Run for Something (@runforsomething) April 11, 2020
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings