Or at least the Coors publicity department does…
JUST IN: 93-year-old Olive Veronesi of Seminole, PA, who held up a sign at her window asking for more beer, has received a delivery from @CoorsLight. The brand tells me 150 cans arrived at her house today. pic.twitter.com/c2lfGFBBTS
— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 13, 2020
(Okay, okay, beer snobs: So it’s flavored water, but it’s important for old people to stay hydrated.)
Wait….. Before you Hate. Lol #QuarantineLife pic.twitter.com/4E6bCL3fV3
— ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) April 8, 2020
Chicago’s mayor:
Just a friendly reminder from your Auntie to stay home. #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/RpX4tgRx2i
— Mayor Lightfoot #StayHomeSaveLives (@chicagosmayor) April 10, 2020
