You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / Late Night Open Thread: America CARES!

Late Night Open Thread: America CARES!

41 Comments

COVID-19 Coronavirus

Or at least the Coors publicity department does…


(Okay, okay, beer snobs: So it’s flavored water, but it’s important for old people to stay hydrated.)
 


 
Chicago’s mayor:

    41 Comments

    1.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      The brand tells me 150 cans arrived at her house today.

      so it’s gonna be a weekly delivery

      ETA: I saw Lightfoot’s “stay home” video a couple of weeks ago. “No, your dog does not need to see his friends.” She’s been impressive as a communicator, from what I’ve seen

    3.

      sanjeevs

      Pretty incredible how in the space of six weeks Biden has gone from last chance saloon, to winning the SC primary, winning Super Tuesday, confirming his dominance a couple of weeks later and now getting Sanders early(ish) endorsement.

      And I don’t agree with those who say his victory over Sanders was inevitable. There is plenty of evidence that 30-40% backing will win when its backed by a troll army and the opponent has nothing – Corbyn winning the Labour leadership, Brexit, Trump winning the GOP nomination, Duterte winning the Philippines, Trump beating Clinton etc.

      Whether by luck or strategic brilliance, the troll army’s fire was directed at Kamala Harris, then Mayor Pete, then Klobuchar, then Warren. By the time Biden won S.C. it was too late for the troll army to trash him.

    4.

      Jeffro

      I sent the Coors thing to my college buddies, asking them if they would be willing to quarantine with a nice senior lady who had 150 Coors Lights on hand…

      …then when they declined, asked them if they would do so if she had access to that many CLs on a weekly basis.

      The responses were not congruent.  LOLOL  ;)

    5.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Good luck to Abby Broyles

      Abby Broyles @abbybroyles
      The senior senator from Oklahoma has held this seat since I was in kindergarten. He sold his stock in January after a briefing on the pandemic then voted against the second relief bill. Every generation is asked to lead. I filed to run against him because it’s our turn. -AB

      Its an uphill battle for sure, but I hope she can make that asshole Inhofe sweat, and I hope that stock-jobbing sticks. In the announcement video she tweeted out, she talks about how OK has never had a woman elected to statewide office, how she’s running for all the little girls, and the first reply….

      donniefisher @donnief89562793

      Replying to@abbybroyles

      Won’t happen girl…

      “girl”

    6.

      khead

      I’m an oldster who sometimes gets his exercise by shooting hoops in the park so I just love that tweet from Mayor Lightfoot.  She’s been good.  My town went ahead and just took the rims down due to the folks who wouldn’t stay off the court.

    8.

      Bort

      Coors = anti-union to this old fart.  Well, that and it’s horse piss.

    10.

      Jeffro

      Btw for those who might be interested, neither TCNJ dad nor bro were inclined to respond to my email tonight, about the WI election and what it means for November.

      It may have had something to do with excessive editorializing on my part about today’s presser.

      It’s a shame they can’t sift through partisan commentary and look at the data, but oh well…

    13.

      Major Major Major Major

      @sanjeevs: it’s very simple. Sanders’s strategy was to win a split field with 35% of the delegates. Instead he lost against one person with what would have been 35% of the delegates. His campaign (and their internet friends) were always focused on the nearest contender for the upcoming contests, never Biden. Sort of like how everybody duking it out for second behind Sanders always focused on each other for some reason.

    14.

      joel hanes

      The Coors family spent decades funding the very worst of the right wing.

      Fascism is part of the brand.

      A few PR gestures don’t change that.

    15.

      sdhays

      @sanjeevs: The Democratic Party turns out to be healthier than those other examples. It’s not without a bunch of problems, but its leaders are actually a lot more decent and humble than you’d expect when so much power is involved. For the most part, Democratic candidates got out as soon as they determined that they weren’t going to be viable. The only Republican like that was Scott Walker in 2016. The others all stayed way past their welcome and kept splitting the vote until Dump had hoovered up all the delegates.

    16.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Bort: yeah, and the Coors family has funded some of the worst people and institutions in politics. I remember Holly Coors during the ’04 campaign saying “they” were persecuting dear President Bush just like “they” persecuted our lord. Made me wonder, among other things, whom Mrs Coors meant by “they”….

    18.

      sanjeevs

      @Major Major Major Major: Yes I agree. Sanders troll army was successful tactically – whenever they went after someone they were able to knock down their approval numbers very successfully. Strategically they failed, because they only focused on Biden when it was too late to count.

      I just wonder if Biden got lucky in never really being their focus (they seemed to discount Biden and focus on Kamala Harris in most of the leadup to the primaries) or if there was an extremely clever plan.

    23.

      Suzanne

      While Coors is indeed dreadful, I hope that Mrs. Veronisi at least enjoys that it’s free.

      So Spawn the Youngest broke out in a fever last night. The doctor does not think it’s COVID, but instead thinks that she didn’t get over an ear infection. She finished up a course of amoxicillin last week, but she’s still been rubbing her ears. But of course I’m freaking out. None of us has any known exposure to COVID, but Mr. Suzanne had some breathing difficulty and a weird cough about three weeks ago.

      I feel like this is all the stress that I can handle for the entire rest of my life. Like, after this, I shouldn’t have anything to worry about ever until at least 2065.

    24.

      patroclus

      Lori is wrong!  My jump shot is NOT weak!  I’m gonna prove it when Governor Pritzker lifts the Shelter in Place order and the Park District puts the rims back up.  She’ll see.

    27.

      sanjeevs

      @Major Major Major Major: Well its not just twitter. Sanders had a social media army all over FB, twitter, reddit, youtube.

      Initially Kamala Harris was kneecapped (that ‘Kamala is a cop’ thing they pushed, then when Mayor Pete won he was attacked, then Klobuchar won so she was in the firing line.

      Tearing down all the opposition often works – worked for Corbyn in the Labour leadership election (and he started from a far worse place than Sanders did) and it worked for Trump in the GOP primary in 2016

       

       

       

      @Major Major Major Major:

    28.

      trollhattan

      Saying the quiet things aloud.

      Can put you out of a jerb.

      The mayor of Auburn is facing backlash and calls for his removal from office following posts and comments he made last week on Facebook, which appeared to compare supporters of President Donald Trump to the Ku Klux Klan amid criticism of the president’s response to the coronavirus.

      Dr. Bill Kirby, the mayor of Placer County’s seat and a urologist, announced Monday evening that he intends to hand over the mayoral duties to a fellow council member, Auburn Journal reported.

      Kirby allegedly shared a reposted meme last Thursday from his personal Facebook account. The image depicted a hooded KKK member and included the text: “Good news for Trump supporters is that most of them already have masks,” a reference to an increasing number of state and federal guidelines recommending the general public wear face coverings to curb the spread of the coronavirus, which causes the deadly disease known as COVID-19.
      https://www.sacbee.com/news/local/article241969761.html#storylink=cpy

    32.

      MisterForkbeard

      @Major Major Major Major: It’s cringey in a few places, but generally pretty great! I’m about 7 hours in, enjoying immensely. Surprised at how much I like the combat – the demo combat was iffy, but outside of a few battles it’s been pretty great.

      I hear they’ve done some interesting things later in the game – looking forward to getting that far.

    33.

      L85NJGT

      Wait a minute….. Chicago has a black lesbian Boss? Was Slats Grobnik consulted about this???

      I see she was miffed about a contractor doing a half-assed coal plant smokestack demolition. I say good riddance. That fucking plant was probably responsible for 20% of the COVID-19 deaths in Chicago.

    34.

      Kent

      @Bort:Coors = anti-union to this old fart.  Well, that and it’s horse piss.

      Anti-union and right wing horror show (assuming that isn’t redundant).

    37.

      Ohio Mom

      Suzanne: is Spawn the Youngest even a year old? (I have no sense of time, seems like only yesterday your sinuses were hemorrhaging).

      I’m going with the ear infection theory, those things can be hard to shake. But I get why you are panicking.

    38.

      August West

      Add my name to the Fuck Coors caucus:

      Colorado brewery executive Joseph Coors testified that Colonel North provided him with the number of a Swiss bank account where he could transfer money to purchase a small airplane to help in ferrying humanitarian assistance to the contras. The account was controlled by an arms dealer, retired Air Force Maj. Gen. Richard Secord.

       

      Joseph Coors is vice-chairman and chief operating officer of the Adolph Coors brewery in Golden, Colo. He is one of a small number of wealthy businessmen who sometimes are referred to as President Reagan’s “kitchen cabinet.” A longtime conservative activist, Mr. Coors has been a major contributor to a large number of conservative organizations.

      In 1973 he provided $250,000 to help start the Heritage Foundation in Washington, D.C., and he serves on the foundation’s board of trustees.

       

      He also helped found the Committee for the Survival of a Free Congress (now the Free Congress Foundation), headed by New Right activist Paul Weyrich. Coors donated $5,000 to Sen. Paul Laxalt (R) of Nevada in support of the senator’s libel suit against the Sacramento Bee.

       

      Coors played a leading role in bringing former Interior Secretary James Watt and former Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Ann Gorsuch into the Reagan administration.

       

      h/t  Private donors to contras `misled’ on `overhead’ costs https://www.csmonitor.com/1987/0522/apanel.html

    39.

      Major Major Major Major

      @Kent: He even lost AOC in the end.

      @sanjeevs: There is of course a distinction between attacking a candidate and effectively attacking a candidate. I’m just not convinced anything they did had too much effect. They certainly didn’t force Harris to have a wildly dysfunctional campaign organization with which she would never win.

    40.

      Ramalama

      @khead: I have some evangelical relatives who actually approve, dare I say like? Lightfoot. I think they also approve of Pritzker. They are very hardcore in their beliefs, religion-wise, but did not vote for Trump. This Covid business is just so weird when it’s not being absolutely, devastatingly wretched.

      Reply
      41.

      @Suzanne:  Hoping for the best for young spawn and the whole family.

      My kid is 7 days into a probable case and I try to focus on the facts (he’s young, fit, and healthy) and the stats (vast majority will be fine with no serious symptoms)… it helps most of the time.

