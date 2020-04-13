On top of what Betty said below, the other thing to keep in mind is that not only is it not his fucking decision to make, but it also doesn’t matter what he says because people are not going to “re-open” the country until they feel safe.

All this premature “re-opening” the country bullshit is about is blame shifting to the governors and telling his buddies in big business it’s ok to start firing people for not showing up, and signalling to everyone that there ain’t no more money coming. That is it.

Universities and colleges and public schools are still going to listen to actual medical experts and scientists, and the majority of people will continue to act like this thing can kill them, BECAUSE IT CAN AND WILL despite whatever Trump’s panel of dipshits decree.

Trump simply is not in control of the situation in any way, shape, or form, and that is both good and bad. It sucks that the power of the federal government can’t be harnessed and used to fight this. On the other hand, it is good that the public isn’t going to pay attention to this doofus because we’re not just talking about shitting on immigrants and making hand-signs anymore. This is life or death, and most people get that.