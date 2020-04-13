The problems continue on a global basis, but today I’m restricting my aggregation to domestic / informational coverage…

How the world slept-walked into a pandemic: As America was focused on impeachment, the Super Bowl, & Kobe Bryant's tragic death, warnings of the mounting danger of #Covid19 were ignored. A tick tock from @RaineyTime & @kierafeldman. https://t.co/i6UDntyW59 — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) April 12, 2020

Instructional thread:

As we all grow weary of lockdowns & restrictions, & some case-counts seem to plateau, there's restlessness towards ending these to limit economic harm & 'get back to normal' Let me be very, very clear:

There is no cheap or easy way out of this pandemic.#COVID19 #SARSCoV2 1/n — Dr Emma Hodcroft (@firefoxx66) April 11, 2020

Everyone with a hot take on the (still uncertain) numbers of asymptomatic infections and population immunity should reflect on this before talking about going back to ‘normal’ https://t.co/wajj5FyWnl — Bill Hanage (@BillHanage) April 12, 2020

Excellent, informative threads about what’s happening on the front lines in NYC (from a doctor who survived Ebola infection!):

I wrote👇 post about the difference between a #COVID19 “peak” and “plateau” a few days ago. If you didn’t read it, please do. We are NOT out of the woods people! It’s STILL bad. Pleateauing at ‘critical’ is NOT a reason to celebrate or let up. It’s the time to double down! https://t.co/5X85IUOQ5W — Craig Spencer MD MPH (@Craig_A_Spencer) April 13, 2020

I really like this website evaluating transmission trends in every state. The goal is for the line to drop below 1. We've made progress but aren't there yet. 1/https://t.co/LxEp2FzzwT pic.twitter.com/34M2E4HCHX — Caitlin Rivers, PhD (@cmyeaton) April 12, 2020

But they aren't a live transmission ticker. Any changes we make will not show up in these data for a few weeks. It's another tool in our toolbox, but expert assessment and caution will still be important. 3/3 — Caitlin Rivers, PhD (@cmyeaton) April 12, 2020

Another thread, from an environmental immunologist, bursting the hopeful rumor-bubble that ‘maybe a lot of Americans already survived coronavirus last fall, so we might as well end all the lockdowns’ — despite Victor Davis Hanson’s Sinophobia:

There is a lot of Twitter chatter surrounding a rumor that circulation of #COVID19 in California in fall 2019 has resulted in herd immunity. This is empirically not the case. COVID-19 was first introduced into the USA in Jan/Feb 2020. 1/18 — Trevor Bedford (@trvrb) April 12, 2020

Smart look at what antibody tests for #Covid19 can & can't tell us, from @apoorva_nyc & @katie_thomas in @nytimes.

Sad truth is that some answers are just going to take time, folks. https://t.co/uCBnuHG2YR — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) April 11, 2020

Coronavirus world map: which countries have the most cases and deaths? https://t.co/fCAEW5slSS — The Guardian (@guardian) April 13, 2020





There are 70 coronavirus vaccines in development globally, according to the WHO. The furthest along in the clinical process is an experimental vaccine developed by Hong Kong-listed CanSino Biologics and the Beijing Institute of Biotechnology https://t.co/5eQmfLwVdg — TIME (@TIME) April 13, 2020

Doctors say false-negative results from coronavirus tests are becoming an increasing concern https://t.co/jn9pAK0Dfh — Bloomberg (@business) April 13, 2020

Further to my ‘Trouble in the Fields’ post: Pork processing plant, in South Dakota. Obviously nobody is gonna die if pork products stop shipping, but as people switch to other protein sources, it’ll stress the food supply chain elsewhere. And you can bet (wholly Chinese-owned) Smithfield Foods intends to be an early beneficiary of any emergency-related bailouts:

"238 Smithfield employees had active cases of the new coronavirus, accounting for 55% of the state's total." –And I'd bet that a good chunk of these workers are immigrants, possibly undocumented, and there are more cases in their communities than we know of. https://t.co/6G8e3sZnJU — Dr. Tara C. Smith (@aetiology) April 13, 2020

Even Antarctica isn’t safe!

Another one. (Note they left March 15, but even that was well after the Diamond Princess fiasco). https://t.co/8fm728KR3W — Dr. Tara C. Smith (@aetiology) April 13, 2020