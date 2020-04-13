Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Update: Sunday/Monday, April 12/13

COVID-19 Coronavirus Update: Sunday/Monday, April 12/13

The problems continue on a global basis, but today I’m restricting my aggregation to domestic / informational coverage…

Instructional thread:

Excellent, informative threads about what’s happening on the front lines in NYC (from a doctor who survived Ebola infection!):

Another thread, from an environmental immunologist, bursting the hopeful rumor-bubble that ‘maybe a lot of Americans already survived coronavirus last fall, so we might as well end all the lockdowns’ — despite Victor Davis Hanson’s Sinophobia:


Further to my ‘Trouble in the Fields’ post: Pork processing plant, in South Dakota. Obviously nobody is gonna die if pork products stop shipping, but as people switch to other protein sources, it’ll stress the food supply chain elsewhere. And you can bet (wholly Chinese-owned) Smithfield Foods intends to be an early beneficiary of any emergency-related bailouts:

Even Antarctica isn’t safe!

… The Greg Mortimer, a cruise ship operated by Australia-based travel company Aurora Expeditions, is currently off the coast of Uruguay. Of the 217 total passengers and crew from Australia, New Zealand, the United States and Europe, at least 128 had tested positive for the coronavirus as of Tuesday night, CNN reported…

    1. 1.

      rikyrah

      Not the only plant shut down😠😠😠
      As for the cruise ship😳😳😳
      Those numbers

      False negatives?😢😢😢

      The only way out of this is through massive testing.

      NotMax

      Weird. Even though this post is time stamped before On the Road it did not appear on the front page until after that one had been up for almost ten minutes.

