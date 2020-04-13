(Iron Brigade Forward – The 2nd Wisconsin Infantry Leg by Major General John Reynolds at Gettysburg painting by Mark Maritato)

We have some really good news out of Wisconsin this evening! Jill Karofsky, the liberal challenger, has defeated the Scott Walker appointed incumbent on the Wisconsin state supreme court!

Decision Desk HQ projects @judgekarofsky will win the Wisconsin Supreme Court election. pic.twitter.com/JpbV10O4aR — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) April 13, 2020

Dan Kelly wasn’t just a conservative judge, whatever that actually means any more given what we’ve seen over the past several years, he was an unapologetic racist too.

Jill Karofsky, the liberal challenger, has won Wisconsin's Supreme Court election. She ousts incumbent Dan Kelly, a Scott Walker-appointed, Trump-endorsed incumbent conservative known for things like comparing slavery to affirmative action. — Taniel (@Taniel) April 13, 2020

The Wisconsin supreme court still has a conservative majority with 4 conservative justices to what will be 3 liberal justices once Justice-elect Karofsky is sworn in. Which is definitely better than the 5-2 conservative majority should soon to be former Justice Kelly been reelected to a ten year term.

For all the Wisconsites that braved the bad weather and potential exposure to COVID-19, well done!!!!

Open thread!