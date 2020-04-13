Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Breaking: Jill Karofsky Has Defeated Scott Walker Appointed Incumbent Dan Kelly!

Wisconsin Needs Our Help

(Iron Brigade Forward – The 2nd Wisconsin Infantry Leg by Major General John Reynolds at Gettysburg painting by Mark Maritato)

We have some really good news out of Wisconsin this evening! Jill Karofsky, the liberal challenger, has defeated the Scott Walker appointed incumbent on the Wisconsin state supreme court!

Dan Kelly wasn’t just a conservative judge, whatever that actually means any more given what we’ve seen over the past several years, he was an unapologetic racist too.

The Wisconsin supreme court still has a conservative majority with 4 conservative justices to what will be 3 liberal justices once Justice-elect Karofsky is sworn in. Which is definitely better than the 5-2 conservative majority should soon to be former Justice Kelly been reelected to a ten year term.

For all the Wisconsites that braved the bad weather and potential exposure to COVID-19, well done!!!!

Open thread!

    71Comments

    3. 3.

      Pooh

      I mean it’s not completely funny, considering they made people vote in person during a pandemic, but get fucked, Wisconsin GOP.

    4. 4.

      Cheryl Rofer

      Also –

    9. 9.

      Hkedi [Kang T. Q.]

      20 percentage points Cheryl?  Wow, what a thumping.  Other (possibly) good news is that this might make the conservatives pause on similar shenanigans in November.  Who am I kidding, they are going to double down, so we need to fight twice as hard….

    10. 10.

      Llelldorin

      I somehow don’t think Wisconsinites are going to forgive and forget being made to risk their lives in a stupidly cynical attempt to prevent this, either.

    11. 11.

      Ken

      Five will get you three that the Republicans head back to the court, and eventually the Supremes, demanding that late mail-in ballots be counted.

    12. 12.

      Mnemosyne

      I salute every patriot in Wisconsin who risked their lives to throw that asshole out on his ear. Hopefully it’s making the rest of the conservative assholes nervous that they can’t keep their seats even with massive cheating at all levels.

      My Trump-voting cousin in Waukesha has slowly shut her goddamned mouth over the last few months, and even did her civic duty as a pollworker last week in a mask and gloves. I think that she may finally be returning to some semblance of sanity. I hope.

    15. 15.

      Hkedi [Kang T. Q.]

      @Ken: That would be Hilarious,  I’d love to have the defendants throw Bush vs. Gore (2000) and let the conservative branch choke on it.

    17. 17.

      Mai naem mobile

      The Orange Menace is having a bad day. Now he will deny he ever endorsed Dan Kelly because he’s scared the loser cooties will stick to him.

    20. 20.

      Brachiator

      RESULTS: Both judges appointed by former Gov. Scott Walker — Judge Paul Dedinsky and Judge Dan Gabler — lose by at least 20 percentage points.

      This IS good news!

      And I can use some today.

       

      ETA: Just been a busy/crappy work day.

    26. 26.

      cain

      This is the biggest fuck you to conservatives thus far. Also, yes.. they will remember that they had to show up. They will not be looking kindly at GOP at this point.

      Since the GOP pretty much has no other playbook, they are going to keep playing it and use their media channels to keep FUD’ing. But I think this virus is fucking their playbook hard. If by June, you think the GOP is a competent party and will not abjure them… you are lost.

    27. 27.

      Ken

      @Mai naem mobile: Now he will deny he ever endorsed Dan Kelly because he’s scared the loser cooties will stick to him.

      As with all things even vaguely epidemiological, Trump doesn’t understand the direction of loser cootie flow.

    29. 29.

      Gin & Tonic

      @rikyrah: Are these other two at some other court level? I know almost nothing about Wisconsin, except that it’s north of Illinois. And why are judicial races decided in April and not November with the other races?

    31. 31.

      PenAndKey

      So my daughter was born today and she’s in perfect health. Mrs P&K is too, and we have been enjoying our family time all day in a virus quarantined hospital so P&K Jr had to spend the day with his grandparents. Not perfect, but we made the best of it and he got to say hi to her by video conferencing.

      Now I find out that the GOP got hammered in WI and that my fellow Wisconsin voters told the GOP to fuck off? 

      Today is, officially, a damn good day in my world even with the wierdness.

    36. 36.

      low-tech cyclist

      @Gin & Tonic: And why are judicial races decided in April and not November with the other races?

      I’m assuming the GOP figured turnout would be lower in April than in November, and they’d win a low-turnout race.

      If so, they figured wrong.

    38. 38.

      Roger Moore

      @Ken

      Five will get you three that the Republicans head back to the court, and eventually the Supremes, demanding that late mail-in ballots be counted.

      That would take chutzpah even for Republicans. What I definitely expect to see them argue is that this proves that all the obstacles they put in the way of voting aren’t really obstacles after all. Hey, if they got that kind of turnout with only 5 polling stations in Milwaukee, that just proves they can permanently move to just 5 polling stations there without it being an impediment.

    40. 40.

      cokane

      I’m willing to bet you’ll see some low turnout in Republican districts in the state, as I was saying in another thread. Obviously hard to compare a spring election during a pandemic with anything really. But I think there is a strong Trump fatigue among the diehard conservatives right now (not most of them of course) quite similar to the fatigue Republican voters had in 2008.

    46. 46.

      Sebastian

      @PenAndKey:

      Sincere congratulations. May you have a lifetime of love, joy, and parental pride.

      Wishing you that the worries always stay small.

      Now get some sleep while you still can :)

    47. 47.

      jayjaybear

      As the WI GOP lege has demonstrated, they’ll just strip all of the Democratic judges of their powers and give them to the GOP judges. Republicans will never accept defeat if they can somehow snatch victory, legally or not.

    48. 48.

      Kent

      @low-tech cyclist:

      I’m assuming the GOP figured turnout would be lower in April than in November, and they’d win a low-turnout race.

      If so, they figured wrong.

      It was a dumbass move because there was an active Dem primary  but Trump was running unopposed (or all but unopposed).  But maybe the calendar was fixed and not subject to manipulation. I don’t know how things are done there.

    49. 49.

      cain

      @low-tech cyclist:

      I’m assuming the GOP figured turnout would be lower in April than in November, and they’d win a low-turnout race.

      If so, they figured wrong.

      “They counted Democrats to be passive, they counted wrong.” – Reagan

    51. 51.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Rachel “The Doc” Bitecofer @RachelBitecofer 8m
      Just to remind everyone, they gave Democrats 5 out of 180 polling locations in Milwaukee- and they still kicked their ass.
      @benwikler is a gangsta.

      Dave Weigel @daveweigel 55m
      One short-term impact of the liberal’s court win in Wisconsin will be on the fight over a purge of 200k voters. Court had been split 3-3 with a conservative joining the 2 liberals and Kelly abstaining due to this election. So there’s now a 4-3 majority against the purge.

      good news, assuming that one con judge doesn’t flip when the case comes up

    59. 59.

      Jeffro

      @cain: LOL

      He’ll never turn, but he has to be thinking about GOP exit strategies for trumpov at this point…I’ll encourage him to give at least 10% of the energy he devoted towards various and weird “brokered Dem convention” scenarios…it’s really the least he could do!

    62. 62.

      PenAndKey

      @dmsilev: I waited until I had to come home to feed the pets to post :)

      With the restrictions in place its easier for me to sleep at home and get retested every morning to enter labor and delivery. It’s odd, but it works. She and baby are going to spent the next two nights in the hospital for recovery so my nights are still mine for a couple more days.

    67. 67.

      Adam L Silverman

      @artem1s: I was just about to put a comment in explaining the context of the picture above, so I guess doing it in reply to your comment makes sense. For full disclosure, the brigade combat team I deployed to Iraq with, the 2nd Brigade Combat Team/1st Armored Division, is the modern Iron Brigade and its crests and challenge coin, are a modern variant of the original Iron Brigade’s.

      To the picture above. As the first full day of battle at Gettysburg begins, the only Union troops in what we would now call the battle space are those of Major General Buford, Commanding General of the 1st Division. He’s got two brigades of Union cavalry and an artillery battery, known as Calef’s Battery, in support. He and his Soldiers had ridden into Gettysburg the day before, come through town, and encountered some Confederate troops, which had quickly withdrawn. Buford, who had written his own cavalry manual and actually first used the phrase “move mounted, fight dismounted” that GEN Petraeus would adapt into “move mounted, work dismounted” as part of his counterinsurgency guidance in Iraq during the Surge, recognized that if he acted quickly he could seize the high ground in Gettysburg. So he did three things that set the theater for the battle to come over the next several days. The first thing he did was survey the town and the land around it. The second was to place his Soldiers west of the seminary that was west of Gettysburg. His line was on either side of the Cashtown Road and spanned from just north of Hagerstown Road to just south of Mummasburg Road. The third thing was that he wrote off to his commander, Major General John Reynolds. He explained what had happened that afternoon, described the terrain, detailed how he’d deployed his forces, indicated that he had the ground and could hold – provided support arrived as soon as possible the next morning.

      Reynolds, who grew up in Lancaster and therefore knew the ground Buford was on, easily grasped what Buford had told him. After receiving Buford’s report and request for support, Reynold’s wrote back that he would come in the morning as soon as possible

      Buford and his men dug in and waited out the night. The next morning, the 1st of July, came and shortly after dawn the Confederates began to press against Buford’s lines. As Buford’s men held their positions Reynolds brought up his wing of the Army of the Potomac. At the head of the line was the Iron Brigade: the 2nd, 6th, and 7th Wisconsin, the 24th Michigan, and the 19th Indiana regiments. Reynolds got them moving towards the Confederates, rode over to link up with Buford in the cupola of the seminary, and then came down with him, finished their conversation, mounted his horse, rode off, and was killed in the saddle riding back towards his Soldiers to bring the rest of his Corps onto the field.

      The painting is of Reynolds bringing the 2nd Wisconsin, at the front of the Iron Brigade onto the field of battle just prior to meeting with Buford and being killed in action.

      Reply

