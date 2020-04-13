Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Trump Crime Cartel / And Another Thing About Trump

And Another Thing About Trump

60 Comments

This post is in: 

Trump is looking like an insane person on tv, and most of you are probably thinking “so no different from normal.” And actually, no. He is looking more insane and more unhinged. And it is going to keep getting worse and worse. And there is a simple reason for that.

This is the first time in his life he simply can not bullshit his way through things. The last 75 years, every single time he has been in a pickle, he has been able to buy his way, bullshit his way, or make a deal out of the mess. He and daddy bought his way into schools and bought his way out of Nam. Daddy’s money got him a start in business. He was able to make deals with the mob and pay lawyers to shed liability on his failed real estate bids, he made deals with the Russians to funnel money to him through Deutsche Bank, he’s was able to bullshit his way through the election and bullshit his way through releasing his tax returns and pay off the women.

And finally, he has made it this far through his Presidency because he made a deal with evangelicals and the Republican base, that in return for some judges, shredding the environment, and throwing money at the rich while hating on minorities, they’d just sit quietly by and wear their MAGA hats.

But Trump can’t make a deal with coronavirus, and he has no control over it. No amount of bullshit or Russian money or ginned up racism is gonna keep people from dying. And he is finally starting to realize it.

    60Comments

    2. 2.

      MomSense

      I Fucking loathe him.   I don’t think I have ever felt this kind of rage and hatred for another human being.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      The Dangerman

      Peter Principle President paying the piper for being in a pickle?

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Barbara

      I have stopped trying to analyze the world according to Trump, and I don’t know whether any breakthrough from the real world into his tiny brain should make me feel better or worse.  Resign, Donald, just resign.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Elizabelle

      He’s tiring.  He’s falling back on his vocabulary of 15 adjectives.  If that.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      joel hanes

      Trump doesn’t care if people die.

      Trump doesn’t care about other people at all.

      But he’s enraged and baffled that he cannot seem to shift the blame for COVID-19 deaths onto someone else.   He’s using all his usual stratagems, and people keep telling him that they blame him.   This threatens his fragile ego, which is really the only thing in the universe he cares about.

      All the rest: the fake wealth, the lifts in his shoes, the orange face, the fake hair, the gold slathered on everything in his homes, the vulgar excess of his resorts, the Presidency, his kids, his wives, the cheating at golf, the bullying, the lies  — all that in service of his ego.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Elizabelle

      A reporter, through a mask, wants to ask a question of Dr. Fauci.

      Trump glares and word salads.

      Asked about the anniverary of FDR death, and about Captain Crozier.

      Direct quote:  “He’s not Ernest Hemingway.  He shouldn’t be writing letters.”

      Says he doesn’t know why ship stopped in Vietnam.  And that is actually a good question.  (We know the answer.  It was some higher up in the Navy.  Task and Purpose told us that.)

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Elizabelle

      I am liking these reporters.  They are asking variations of the same question, over and over, and pushing back at Trump’s assertions and assumptions.

      Three years and a death count that is rising, but they are learning.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      debbie

      One of the unusual things here is that Trump and co. are asserting total emergency power to stop states from continuing their emergency measures.— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) April 13, 2020

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Elizabelle

      Trump keeps riffing on how we have so many beds.

      We do have extra beds.  And that is on the governors for asking for them.

      And needing less beds.  Because of the lockdowns and social distancing.  Which they initiated.

      Trump just wants to hog all the credit.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Seanly

      Exactly this.

      Rawstory linked this article about this very same thing

      It’s the way I’ve been feeling. While Trump may have hurt many others & even ruined lives with his constant grifting (not to even begin to think about the impact of his s3xual predation on others), at the end of the day for whatever reason he was able to just keep skating by. And even with his forked up response to Maria & other hurricanes, there was enough of a system remaining to limp along until the media lost interest.

      Now as John said, the coronavirus can’t be bought off or threatened or bullied. Trump has very little control and his second impulse (after protecting himself) is to make money off it. And that just makes it worse (as so much of what he does in any crisis really, but now it leads to people dying). Quack remedies and threatening experts into silence won’t reduce the infections and stop the dying.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Ella in New Mexico

      I’m hoping social media and the networks put up pieces in which they contrast today’s asininity fest with the utter decency and seriousness of the Biden-Sanders video.

      Title it “We Can Haz Nermal Now?”

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Elizabelle

      Says it’s his last question.

      He’s announcing all the committees in formation.  Committee upon committee.  (That’s even the joke on how you deal with something you don’t want to solve or can’t solve.)  It is going to be “the greatest names. … The people who know the best.”

      Maybe one of them will deliver the virus to him.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Omnes Omnibus

      OT:  So far the results are looking good in the WI Supreme Court race.  I can’t link right now but Karofsky is leading with larger margins than the last election in the counties she should win and Kelly is getting 2:1 in counties that went 3:1for the conservative last time.  Good signs.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      RSA

      And he is finally starting to realize it.

      I hope so. For someone like Trump, this strikes me as an appropriate punishment for his crimes. Next to imprisonment, of course.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      jl

      I agree with Cole, and it’s been going in this direction for months. Reporters can only go so far in making fools of themselves abasing themselves to Trump’s dishonest BS, or viewers will tune out.

      And maybe fact that the reporters probably have one or more friends deadly sick or dead by now might make a difference. Mingling around the country, and DC, and lots of people are part of their jobs. Kind of like professional sports.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      cokane

      Well said Cole. I welcome you doing some more essays on here. I’ve always enjoyed them.

      Trump has been able to bluster his way through pretty much everything in his life — and unfortunately succeeded. Pandemics aren’t a broken capitalist system however.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      khead

      Bumping this from downstairs:

      I encourage folks out there to tell your friends to watch every coronavirus press conference each day during this crisis.  Your friends are at home and have nothing better to do than watch and learn how our government works.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      geg6

      @Elizabelle:

      Can’t remember where I read it today, but apparently the WH press corps is very unhappy with current working conditions.  There are some safety issues along with the verbal abuse.  Some seem to have had enough.  And bringing in the OANN bimbo as a guest after the WHCA tossed her didn’t help either.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      West of the Rockies

      @MomSense:

      I feel the same.  But language fails to adequately express that loathing.  I sputter things like, “loathsome, orange turd… Disgusting, vile, vomitous menace…”  But it doesn’t come close to presenting how much I despise him.  It’s #47 of a long list of Trump-related frustrations.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      jl

      @Elizabelle: Saw in interview with General Honore. He patiently explained the federal disaster response organization built after Katrina. He said don’t need new committees, don’t need a new Czar, you call up the career people been on the team for years and tell them to work the plan. They are all military and career civil service people. Not flunkies and hacks, and not even competent well meaning newbies (though we wouldn’t get anything near that good with Trump). The system is in place, but no one will trigger it.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Tom Levenson

      As many have noted, the true believers believe truly, and won’t give up on him. But GOP party ID (a proxy for kool-aid drinkers) only accounts for about 30% of the total electorate.

      Meanwhile over at GOS, kos had an interesting look at what’s happening with independents. TL:DR–there is measurable movement away from Trump, clearly driven by the accumulating evidence of his failure on coronavirus response.

      That movement isn’t in tidal wave territory yet, and the number of true independents is much smaller than the 35-40% of the electorate that IDs as such. (And many of the genuine indies are low-info, and apathetic type.) But a relatively small shift in that group would be decisive in an election in which strong party ID is pretty evenly balanced, with the balance of pro or anti Trump baked in for both Ds and Rs.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Baud

      I’m not watching so I didn’t realize this (from Drum)

       This, of course, is just more of the usual. But in a new low—they just keep coming, don’t they?—Trump used his press briefing to air a campaign video that defended his response and instead laid the blame at the feet of . . . the press:

      This is bad enough. But here’s the weird part: the clips of the media “minimizing the risk” are all from Fox News. And it’s certainly true that Fox dutifully followed Trump’s lead during February by downplaying the pandemic risk. But why pick on Fox? Trump certainly could have found at least a clip or two from the other cable nets as well. This was very clearly a deliberate choice.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      NobodySpecial

      Half of the one goddamned committee consists of Cabinet members.

      I’m grateful they’re going to sit around in a room and do nothing instead of their actual jobs, where they’d just fuck everything up deliberately.

      Trump defenders should have to tour mass graves, Auschwitz-style. And then beaten with rods for their stupidity.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      cokane

      @Tom Levenson: FWIW, on elections, it’s also worth trying to follow depressed turnout. This was a major factor in the 2008 landslide — many diehard Republicans couldn’t bring themselves to vote for a Democrat, but they didn’t come out for a party that was failing in such an obvious manner. It was a big factor in the surprise win in Indiana, imo.

      A harder thing to track than independents swinging, but just as important imo, especially in those tight Senate races.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      geg6

      @jl:

      Mango Mussolini (thanks to Betty!) never had a plan.  He won’t have one even after the dim bulbs on his new “task force” spew out whatever D-minus level undergrad business major term paper they manage to draw up.  He’ll never have a plan because he’s too disorganized and stupid to plan.  Thank the FSM, my governor is a D.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      jl

      Read an interview with Schwarzenegger. I didn’t know he was the one who got the California multi-catastrophe planning program started over ten years ago. Good thing we’ve had governors who for the most part kept it going.

      Arnold seemed really into it. I can imagine him wanting to think big on giga-disaster planning and really getting into it. Reminded him of his action movie days, maybe. Some fantasy realms can be more constructive than others. And Schwarzenegger is a Newton level genius compared to Trump, which helps.

      I was not a Schwarzenegger as gubernator fan, but that is one good thing he did, and apparently let very competent people handle it, another difference from Trump

      Reply
    43. 43.

      CaseyL

      I’m not happy that Pence said T* has “plenary powers.”

      If T* actually believes that, and starts exercising them, a million metric tons of shit are going to hit a fan the size of the moon.

      Boyoboy, am I glad to be living on the West Coast.

      ETA: Wisconsin Supreme Court election has been called:  Democrat Jill Karofsky is the winner.  It wasn’t even close.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      joel hanes

      @Omnes Omnibus:

      results are looking good in the WI Supreme Court race

      Good news indeed, and a tribute to those amazing, stalwart WI Democrats who stood for hours, some of them in rain and hail, at risk of infection, to tell the Republicans that they cannot always steal what is not theirs.

      Thanks for the update; this is a day on which any ray of hope is to be particularly treasured.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Baud: I gather MSNBC and CNN both cut away from that video, then went back for the full melt-down

      @Omnes Omnibus:

        JR Ross @jrrosswrites· 12m

      BREAKING: @judgekarofsky campaign tells me she’s declaring victory. Full statement expected soon.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      CaseyL

      @jl: Not now.  If the virus surges in late summer, he (or, rather, his handlers) will call it then, and use it as a reason to call for canceling the election.

      Blue states will hold elections anyway.  Biden will win.

      Red states either won’t cancel, or will ensure T* wins.

      Gonna be an interesting autumn.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      laura

      He’s like a Deepwater Horizon of bs and word salad and contradictions so stacked into a single sentence that I Cant Even. And yet, his base seems more than fine with his handling of the crisis and will never not vote for more.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Immanentize: I am really tired of that zombie story.  I have posted links to the investigations of the incident multiple times.  The things that have actually happened I WI have been bad enough without people continuing to propagate BS.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Cheryl Rofer

      Also this –

      Reply

