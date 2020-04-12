From diligent gardener & faithful correspondent Marvel:

We are finally seeing warm Spring weather here in the Willamette Valley. Sunny, clear, high-60s & low-70s — a perfect time to get out there and tempt every speck of pollen to do its worst. Me? Pegging 11 on the allergy scale today.

The ornamental gardens are doing well, with striking colors just waiting for a bit of sunlight to burst into flame. Cases in point: a monster-sized camellia out front has lately offered up its Big Red Bounty — tall enough to catch the evening rays that sneak over a nearby hill.

There’s another giant out back: a big rhody fence between our yard and our neighbor’s. The blooms atop this pink wall are briefly backlight by the climbing morning sun.

And by the front walk, a small, delicately-colored azalea shines bright outside the breakfast room.



The grafted pear tree we planted last year is in bloom (first up: Anjou) and looking healthy – yay.

Our small gated garden, built last year behind a veritable stockade (against the roving bands of deer hereabout), has undergone a difficult & unwanted rebirth: Last year, as I began reconditioning the soil for their first Fall planting, I found that the beds were totally root-bound after having produced only modest Summer crops. These roots, consuming nearly every square inch of soil therein, had nothing to do with what we planted and had not developed from flown/blown-in seeds during the brief (& row-covered) growing season. Apparently, the custom soil blend we ordered was faulty, likely a problem with compost that had not been properly “cooked.” We ended up removing & replacing all that soil a couple of weeks ago. Hope spring eternal, huh?

***********

An empty ‘tomb’, waiting for resurrection, seems theologically appropriate to the season and the holiday.

Here north of Boston, the white daffodils have sprung up very lush… but not floriferous, unfortunately. Think they need to be dug & divided, come Fall.

Finally got around to calling this year’s mail-order tomato list to my favorite mail-order supplier, who sounded a little harried. She said they’d been getting ‘at least four times as many orders’ this year as last, so I guess people are either panicked about supply lines or just expect to have more time around the yard this summer!

What’s going on in your garden (planning), this week?