Tonight we kick off Episode 8 of the weekly Guest Post series: Medium Cool with BGinCHI.

In case you missed the introduction to the series: Culture as a Hedge Against this Soul-Sucking Political Miasma We’re Living In

You can find the whole series here: Medium Cool with BGinCHI

Tonight’s Topic: What Draws You In?

Take it away, BG!

The main reason I started teaching film is that I was obsessed with the movie “Chinatown.” Not necessarily the plot, or the characters — their depravity, pain, blindness — though these are an essential part of its world. My relationship with the film was different than with others. I wanted to be in Chinatown’s world. Something happened when I re-watched that film. Perhaps it took me back to the most fundamental escapist reading of my childhood, in which I’d get lost in books for hours and hours.

In this week’s Medium Cool, let’s talk about this phenomenon. Sometimes it’s referred to as “world-building”. In creative writing classes, this idea can be a bit like “voice” or “tone.” That is, something necessary and vital to the texture of what makes a fiction inhabitable, but almost impossible to account for. I’m not talking so much about the world-building in, say, The Lord of the Rings, or “Star Wars,” which literally (literally?) build out new worlds with creatures and features we’ve never seen. I mean world-building as a fictional space a reader or viewer can, and wants to, inhabit.

There’s something that clicks for those of us for whom world-building is an essential feature of cultural material we are most intimate with. So, tell us what built world draws you in most deeply, and why. It could be a novel or a film, but also music (Bach’s solo cello pieces do this to me), or anything.