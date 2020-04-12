Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Medium Cool with BGinCHI – What Draws You In?

Tonight we kick off Episode 8 of the weekly Guest Post series: Medium Cool with BGinCHI.

In case you missed the introduction to the series:  Culture as a Hedge Against this Soul-Sucking Political Miasma We’re Living In

You can find the whole series here:  Medium Cool with BGinCHI

Tonight’s Topic:  What Draws You In?

Medium Cool with BGinCHI – What Draws You In? 2 Medium Cool with BGinCHI – What Draws You In? 1

Take it away, BG!

The main reason I started teaching film is that I was obsessed with the movie “Chinatown.” Not necessarily the plot, or the characters — their depravity, pain, blindness — though these are an essential part of its world. My relationship with the film was different than with others. I wanted to be in Chinatown’s world. Something happened when I re-watched that film. Perhaps it took me back to the most fundamental escapist reading of my childhood, in which I’d get lost in books for hours and hours.

In this week’s Medium Cool, let’s talk about this phenomenon. Sometimes it’s referred to as “world-building”. In creative writing classes, this idea can be a bit like “voice” or “tone.” That is, something necessary and vital to the texture of what makes a fiction inhabitable, but almost impossible to account for. I’m not talking so much about the world-building in, say, The Lord of the Rings, or “Star Wars,” which literally (literally?) build out new worlds with creatures and features we’ve never seen. I mean world-building as a fictional space a reader or viewer can, and wants to, inhabit.

There’s something that clicks for those of us for whom world-building is an essential feature of cultural material we are most intimate with. So, tell us what built world draws you in most deeply, and why. It could be a novel or a film, but also music (Bach’s solo cello pieces do this to me), or anything.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    58Comments

    2. 2.

      WaterGirl

      For me growing up it was To Kill A Mockingbird.  As bad as things were back then, I SO wanted to be in that world, with Gregory Peck as my dad, doing the right thing, having talks with me on the porch.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      berf

      One of the critical differences between new and old Star Wars movies: the old ones had long leisurely shots that gave you the opportunity to look at and mentally inhabit the world they were portraying, while in the new ones, the camera jumps around constantly, denying you the chance to see anything.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      BGinCHI

      A similar image using a mirror, with incredible depth, here, from The Conversation.

      Note the model on the left (partial) which is of Union Square, where the film’s opening shot takes place.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      raven

      For me there is nothing like “The Things They Carried” by Tim O’Brien.  “The Lives of the Dead” is especially meaningful with the idea that one can keep people alive by telling their stories.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      BGinCHI

      @raven: Hard agree.

      Especially the “On the Rainy River” chapter.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      MattF

      A prime example, for me, is Monet’s painting of water lilies. I have a vivid recollection of the first time I saw the painting in-real-life at the MOMA. I was looking at the painting— and then, suddenly, I was in it. An aesthetic experience, for real.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      BGinCHI

      @berf: Excellent point, and one that’s really well-observed in terms of films made before 1980.

      Some filmmakers still doing this really well, such as Terrence Malick.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      raven

      @BGinCHI:  It’s too bad “The Thin Red Line” got buried by “Private Ryan”. I’m  a huge James Jones fan and the film was awesome but overshadowed.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Emma from FL

      Twice bounced out, trying again. Bujold’s Vorkossigan novels. Rich history, fascinating cultures, real people with real strengths and failings. I want to live there too. In music, Beethoven’s piano sonatas. Each one evokes a different response.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Josie

      I used to sing with a chorale that performed at times with a university orchestra.  One year we did Orff’s Carmina Burana and it just blew me away every time we sang it.  I got totally lost in the music and sometimes had to concentrate hard in order to keep from crying.

      ETA: fiction – The Milagro Beanfield War

      Reply
    21. 21.

      PST

      I sometimes long to live in Wes Anderson’s world: orderly and symmetrical, but full of quirkiness and surprises.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      NotMax

      Very, very tough one. Can right off the bat come up with a smattering of fictional locales which I might care to visit, sample or spend a vacation, but uproot entirely and go live there? I got bupkis.

      Maybe a second mug of morning java will help to winnow out a realm.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      raven

      @NotMax: One of my good buddies has a friend who lives down the hill from you. He just gave a rundown on the safety measures, and lack thereof, at the various big box stores there.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      BGinCHI

      @PST: Oh my, me too.

      Sometimes I just watch the opening 10 minutes of Moonrise Kingdom over & over.

      Future project: make a film-length work of the first 10-15 minutes of all of Wes Anderson’s films, stitched together.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Ann Marie

      In addition to the usual science fiction and fantasy series, I find myself getting lost in various past times where my favorite mystery series are set — in ancient Rome (John Maddox Roberts, Lindsey Davis, & more), or ancient Egypt (Lynda Robinson or Paul Doherty), or Japan in the Heian or Edo periods (I.J. Parker, Laura Joh Rowland).

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Omnes Omnibus

      For me, the key to world building in a book or movie is getting the small details right.  Atomic Blonde got Berlin in 1989 right.  The look and the feel were spot on for the place and time.  Doing that can make me over look plot implausibilities.  OTOH, I was watching another movie recently (can’t remember it) that was set in the late 1960s and, in one scene that was shot in a parking lot, they had one car that that was not produced until the early ’70s.  Boom, they lost me.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      WereBear

      The opening has to make a promise.

      Meeting someone who must do something, or dreads it. An event is about to happen, and now we want to know what it is.

      For me, the way this is done tells me if they know how to do it. In Touch of Evil, the camera moves like a panther, hitting that everything will be revealed, while the lighting tells us there’s a lot luring in those shadows.

      Then the movie takes off.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      A Ghost to Most

      I was drawn to making things out of necessity. If I wanted something in my world as a kid, I had to make it.

      I dreamed of becoming an architect, but college would only come if I found a way, which turned out to be GI Bill.

      By then, I was already immersed in computers, and in an age when CS majors weren’t yet common, I was really good at it. In 1985, I was given a team and the first Motorola based commercial network switch. It was also the first switch with a C compiler.

      My team laid down the framework of a network switch in C. Prior to this, all our work had been in assembly code.

      We could now do in weeks what had taken us months before. That was the cowboy days of computers, before all the greedos. It was a blast.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      raven

      @BGinCHI: The reason I remember him is that I had to do CLOZE tests on English as a second language folks and he aced it. I didn’t know at the time he was an English Lit docer!

      Reply
    37. 37.

      BGinCHI

      @Ann Marie: This is the thing with me for both mysteries and historical fiction. I need to want to spend time in the world, with interesting characters. No amount of fancy prose, with too many details will be a substitute for this. I’m keenly aware of this issue as a writer of this stuff who struggles to keep the tent pole up and the space properly populated.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      BGinCHI

      @Omnes Omnibus: I have the same world-building kung fu, where one small weakness allows me to annihilate the story/narrative.

      I want to believe, but I need things to be in their proper places. One of my biggest bitches is a historical setting where everything is perfectly clean and shiny. NOTE to writers: the past was fucking filthy.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      raven

      @A Ghost to Most: The bill saved my ass when I broke my back. I was hurt too badly for unemployment but not bad enough for social security. I might never have gone back to school if I hadn’t gotten injured.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Rand Careaga

      How’s this for world-building? A passage from Gravity’s Rainbow:

      Overhead, on the molded plaster ceiling, Methodist versions of Christ’s kingdom swarm: lions cuddle with lambs, fruit spills lushly and without pause into the arms and about the feet of gentlemen and ladies, swains and milk aids. No one’s expression is quite right. The wee creatures leer, the fiercer beasts have a drugged or sedated look, and none of the humans have any eye-contact at all. The ceilings of the “White Visitation” aren’t the only erratic things about the place, either. It is a classic “folly,” all right. The buttery was designed as an Arabian harem in miniature, for reasons we can only guess at today, full of silks, fretwork and peepholes. One of the libraries served, for a time, as a wallow, the floor dropped three feet and replaced with mud up to the thresholds for giant Gloucestershire Old Spots to frolic, oink, and cool their summers in, to stare at the shelves of buckram books and wonder if they’d be good eating. Whig eccentricity is carried in this house to most unhealthy extremes. The rooms are triangular, spherical, walled up into mazes. Portraits, studies in genetic curiosity, gape and smirk at you from every vantage. The W.C.s contain frescoes of Clive and his elephants stomping the French at Plassy, fountains that depict Salome with the head of John (water gushing out of ears, nose and mouth), floor mosaics in which are tessellated together different versions of Homo Monstrosus, an interesting preoccupation of the time—cyclops, humanoid giraffe, centaur repeated in all directions. Everywhere are archways, grottoes, plaster floral arrangements, walls hung in threadbare velvet or brocade. Balconies give out at unlikely places, overhung with gargoyles whose fangs have fetched not a few newcomers nasty cuts on the head. Even in the worst rains, the monsters only just manage to drool—the rainpipes feeding them are centuries out of repair, running crazed over slates and beneath eaves, past cracked pilasters, dangling Cupids, terracotta facing on every floor, along with belvederes, rusticated joints, pseudo-Italian columns, looming minarets, leaning crooked chimneys—from a distance no two observers, no matter how close they stand, see quite the same building in that orgy of self-expression, added to by each succeeding owner, until the present War’s requisitioning. Topiary trees line the drive for a distance before giving way to larch and elm: ducks, bottles, snails, angels, and steeplechase riders they dwindle down the metaled road into their fallow silence, into the shadows under the tunnel of sighing trees. The sentry, a dark figure in white webbing, stands port-arms in your masked headlamps, and you must stop for him. The dogs, engineered and lethal, are watching you from the woods. Presently, as evening comes on, a few bitter flakes of snow begin to fall.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      BGinCHI

      @Rand Careaga: Nice passage.

      Pynchon can really build a world, though he can also really throw you out of one. There are parts of Mason & Dixon that are just transcendent, and then others that I’d happily never read again.

      Same for me with Cormac McCarthy. I love his work, but sometimes an edit would really help. In Suttree, for ex.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      raven

      @delk: “”‘L’ is correct use, dates back >120 yrs in Chgo; “el” is generic abbrev. for ‘elevated,’ ‘L’ applies to whole system. #settled,” @CTA responded in Twitter speak. That’s not to say the “El” isn’t used, despite the fact that only parts of the city’s rail system are elevated.”

      Reply
    58. 58.

      NotMax

      In that case am torn between two wildly disparate bailiwicks, both off the wall selections.

      Dogpatch or the gently skewed world of Jack Benny’s radio show.

      Reply

