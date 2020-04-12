Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Help the USPS

Folks,

The Post Office is in deep need of funds and the Feds under Trump are not playing nice. We could end up without mail in just a month or two.

Many folks are helping out by buying stamps and postcards. I just bought my Christmas card postage for the next two years as well as some “Forever” international stamps. And some “extra ounce” stamps to cover those situations.

Cost: $100 and some change. The value of my investment: priceless

If you can spare a little scratch, they can use a cash injection! Please pass along.

https://store.usps.com/store/results/stamps/_/N-9y93lv

  • Alain
  • Aleta
  • Baud
  • Bill Arnold
  • BobS
  • BR
  • catclub
  • debbie
  • different-church-lady
  • Dinah
  • dmsilev
  • Emerald
  • Feathers
  • Haydnseek
  • James E Powell
  • Jeffro
  • Jim, Foolish Literalist
  • Kent
  • Kristine
  • Lapassionara
  • Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes
  • leeleeFL
  • lgerard
  • marklar
  • mrmoshpotato
  • NotMax
  • Ohio Mom
  • pat
  • Ruckus
  • senyordave
  • WaterGirl

    38 Comments

    Dinah

      Dinah

      Bought jigsaw puzzles and a throw blanket for my grandchildren on the USPS website. Lots of nice merchandise there.

      
    BR

      BR

      More importantly, we should call our reps and say they shouldn’t allow anything to pass without funding for USPS, removal of the 75-year pension fund requirement, and vote by mail.

      I called my rep last week and will again this week.

      
    4. 4.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      Getting rid of cheap rural mail service to own the libs. Wait till granny has to pay UPS $15 to mail her Rural Electric Cooperative check….

      
    debbie

      debbie

      Wonder if Trump et Cron. realize UPS, FedEx, etc. use the USPS for the last leg of many deliveries? Or are they trying to screw them too?

      
    Alain

      Alain

      @Kristine: I use a large jar with a cloth handkerchief on top, kept in place with rubber band. I use a top if I put it into the fridge.

       

      ETA: large jar is quart size or larger.

      
    dmsilev

      dmsilev

      @debbie: Trump? Doubt it. Conservatives in general? Yes. Think of the “market inefficiencies” that could be overcome by charging prices premiums!

      Also, looting that 75-year-prefunded pension plan is high on their to-do list.

      
    8. 8.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      I ordered more stamps this morning.

      what happened to the postal banking idea that cropped up early in the primary? I don’t know how it would affect the overall financial position of the USPS, but it might make people care about it more

      
    10. 10.

      different-church-lady

      You know who needs a cash injection right now? Me. Because I don’t expect to have any income until at least June and the hospital bill hasn’t shown up yet.

      
    debbie

      debbie

      @Feathers:

      Forgot about Bezos. Speaks volumes, though, that in an effort to poke Bezos, Trump is willing to hurt countless small businesses, including those of his supporters. Besides, losing USPS wouldn’t be the end of Amazon, would it?

      
    Haydnseek

      Haydnseek

      If you wanted to destroy small, and not so small business in America you couldn’t think of a better way.  And all because Donnie Dipshit wants to fuck over that multi-billion dollar earning, USPS shipping, WAPO owning enemy of the state Jeff Bezos.  And when the poop hit’s the propeller it will be the fault of Hillary, and Obama, and every enemy of the state Democrat who ever refused to bend the knee all the better to kiss his pasty white ass.  I don’t think I’m overstating this.  With luck some of his wingnut running buddies will realize that this is a bridge too far and blow enough smoke up his ass to make him back off.

      
    Kent

      Kent

      @NotMax:Take away bills to name post offices and R Congresspeople would have nothing at all to do.

      Don’t forget Bernie!  Two out of the three bills that Bernie has passed in the past several decades were post office namings.

      
    pat

      pat

      On the other hand, my junk mail has gotten totally out of hand.  I get begging letters from every organization I have ever contributed to and many more that I don’t.  When we are gone for a few weeks the neighbor takes in our mail and it can run to 20-30 pounds with catalogs and magazines.  Maybe one or two things that are important, the rest goes into recycling.

      BUT that is no reason to destroy the USPS.  Isn’t it in the Constitution?

      
    marklar

      marklar

      I just bought the last two years worth of Commemorative sets, because, you know, philately will get you everywhere.

      
    Emerald

      Emerald

      @pat: Junk mail is what pays for normal mail. But we all need to buy at least several sheets of stamps! Spread the word. The Rs are terrified of vote by mail and have wanted to bankrupt the USPS for years. We can fund them if we spend $$ there.

      Frankly I expected the Roberts court to outlaw vote by mail but eliminating the USPS is much more efficient for them.

      
    Aleta

      Aleta

      In addition to the huge $ loss of advertising mail and 1st class business mail since shutdown, another stress on the PO  is employee loss in areas where the virus is hitting hard.  In the NYC area the number of workers at mail processing plants is down by 50%  (due to fear and sickness) and the number of mail carriers by  close to 30%.   In all  the areas affected by employee loss, the mail is being rerouted to other plants*  or states for sorting.   I think they’re doing a good job,  but they’ll probably be blamed.  Republicans are despicable for keeping  on with the attempt  to kill the USPS even during these months when we’re depending so heavily on them.

      *Republicans tried to close many of these secondary plants some years ago.  It’s a good thing that some areas and their reps fought this.  In the last 1-2 years Rs have succeeded in turning a lot of the mail transport over to smaller private contractors who have to bid for routes, and get few benefits.

      
    22. 22.

      James E Powell

      @BR:

      More importantly, we should call our reps and say they shouldn’t allow anything to pass without funding for USPS, removal of the 75-year pension fund requirement, and vote by mail.

      Or, just talking purely hypothetically here, how about we find out the senators and reps who won’t do these things, go to their homes in the middle of the night, pull them out of bed, and beat them senseless? Hypothetically, that is.

      
    Jeffro

      Jeffro

      I appreciate the spirit of this post.

      I’m not doing a GoFundMe for the motherfucking Post Office.

      I am up for contacting every single MoC about this BS, though, and reminding them that a blue wave is coming.

      Also up for donating a couple hundred bucks to whomever in Congress is speaking loudest about this BS

      just buying a couple (or couple dozen) books of stamps and hoping that helps – pass

      
    Alain

      Alain

      @Jeffro: if Trump won’t sign a bill with PO money in it as has been reported in the last day or two, direct funding will help through the crisis. It’s an investment that goes directly into operating funds, whether you use the stamps or not.

      We shouldn’t have to do this but it’s a brave new world, revealed every day. It is a way around the Republican Senate and current President.

      
    Ruckus

      Ruckus

      You might want to do double duty and buy PTSD stamps. An extra $2 a panel, $13 on line, which goes to helping PTSD victims.

      Two worthwhile causes, the USPS and PTSD assistance.

      
    28. 28.

      Bill Arnold

      @Emerald:

      Frankly I expected the Roberts court to outlaw vote by mail but eliminating the USPS is much more efficient for them.

      Frankly, if the Roberts conservatives block voting by mail directly or the Republicans block it by bankrupting the USPS, they will kill a lot of people, and some of their (hypothetical, so far, excepting Wisconsin) victims’ relatives have (long) guns. It’ll be stochastic suicide on their part. IMO. (I write this as an advocate of non-violent approaches, just noting the facts of America and the 2nd Amendment.)

      
    lgerard

      lgerard

      @marklar:

       

      i had a friend who ran a small business for about 30 years starting back in the late 70’s.  He would buy sheets of commemorative stamps, get a receipt, and write them off as a business expense.

      Those sheets of stamps  sat in his safe deposit box, quietly awaiting the day of his retirement.

      
    catclub

      catclub

      @different-church-lady: Because I don’t expect to have any income until at least June and the hospital bill hasn’t shown up yet.

       

      Isn’t that like not being broke because you still have checks in your checkbook? Good luck.

      
    Baud

      Baud

      @James E Powell:

      Or, just talking purely hypothetically here, how about we find out the senators and reps who won’t do these things, go to their homes in the middle of the night, pull them out of bed, and beat them senseless cough on them?

      Updated for modern times.

      
    Ohio Mom

      Ohio Mom

      There is also the question of the international agreement that allows someone in the US to stick a postage stamp on a letter and know it will arrive in another country, and vice versa.

      Let’s keep making the rest of the world irritated with us.

      
    senyordave

      senyordave

      I assume that the USPS going under would not hurt Trump with his base, but independents?  I would guess that most like the post office as backstop at the very least.

      
    leeleeFL

      leeleeFL

      @Haydnseek:  I was thinking this AM that Bezos could pledge to bail them out, and use them for at least half of the Amazon Deliveries. That would keep the other delivery services solvent and mayhap likely to be more reasonable in pricing. Do it for Benjamin Franklin, Jeff. Besides, Trump might just stroke out. WIN-WIN!

      
    Kent

      Kent

      @BobS:@pat: You really think the Constitution matters to the Roberts court?

      Strictly speaking, without the Constitution they are just a bunch of grumpy old men in dresses.

      But yes, I agree, they don’t seem to care about it one bit when when preservation of GOP or corporate power is at stake.

      
    Ruckus

      Ruckus

      The only thing I dislike about the post office is that the cost to do bulk mail is so cheap that we all get a lot of it. Every week, once a week the trash cans next to the mail boxes, 140 of them, at my complex fill up with bulk mail crap. Not to mention the weekly additions from major companies, most of them companies that are horrible, like say a not that old internet provider, can’t remember the name but it starts with an S……. offering come on pricing and after a short while they jack up massively. So expensive and crappy service. I get 2 to 4 “offers” monthly.

      

