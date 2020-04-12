Folks,

The Post Office is in deep need of funds and the Feds under Trump are not playing nice. We could end up without mail in just a month or two.

Many folks are helping out by buying stamps and postcards. I just bought my Christmas card postage for the next two years as well as some “Forever” international stamps. And some “extra ounce” stamps to cover those situations.

Cost: $100 and some change. The value of my investment: priceless

If you can spare a little scratch, they can use a cash injection! Please pass along.

https://store.usps.com/store/results/stamps/_/N-9y93lv