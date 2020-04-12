Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Happy Easter, You Dirty Heathens

    47Comments

    4. 4.

      Eric NNY

      This makes my Easter every year.  Thanks Cole, it’s especially appreciated this year.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Jerzy Russian

      @WaterGirl:     Unfortunately, I think the dog Irie is like that parrot:

      ‘E’s not pinin’! ‘E’s passed on! This parrot is no more! He has ceased to be! ‘E’s expired and gone to meet ‘is maker! ‘E’s a stiff! Bereft of life, ‘e rests in peace! If you hadn’t nailed ‘im to the perch ‘e’d be pushing up the daisies! ‘Is metabolic processes are now ‘istory! ‘E’s off the twig! ‘E’s kicked the bucket, ‘e’s shuffled off ‘is mortal coil, run down the curtain and joined the bleedin’ choir invisible!! THIS IS AN EX-PARROT!!

      Reply
    13. 13.

      JPL

      This is the type of evening that weather folk relish.   Charge your phone and keep a flashlight nearby.    Time to take a nap so I can be alert at midnight.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      RedDirtGirl

      After hosting a friend’s dog for 5 weeks, the house is quiet again. Boy, do I miss having that energy around. The experience definitely moved me much closer to my goal of being a foster dog-mom. When things settle down out there I will start the application process with Badass Animal Rescue (Saving Badass Dogs from Idiot People), in Brooklyn.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      NotMax

      And what is the rotating tag which appeared on initial viewing of this post?

      “We can agree to disagree, but I’m right.”

      Kismet.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      dnfree

      John 3:14 isn’t bad. 14 We know that we have passed from death to life, because we love each other. Anyone who does not love remains in death.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Aleta

      Irie knows that’s no bunny;  a rabbit’s eyes are on the sides not both in front,.  Thus her horror, the realization that humans either don’t know or don’t care about reality.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      catclub

      @mrmoshpotato: on the other hand, ceased and deceased mean the same thing. also flammable and inflammable

      Contrast sanction.  It means itself and its opposite, depending on the breaks.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      debbie

      @Baud:

      Thurston gets blamed for everything.

      Sorry, we couldn’t find that page.

      We looked everywhere, and even Lily couldn’t find it.
      Thurston?!!

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Adam L Silverman

      @WaterGirl: Anne Laurie had put up a post slamming the President, the GOP, and the news media for their coverage of the President and the GOP and about 12 comments in it went poof. That’s why I did the test comment, because I got two error messages when trying to post comments in that post not realizing it had gone poof.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Ohio Mom

      I’m assuming Annie Laurie saw she was being big-footed, and metaphorically, took her toys and went home.

      So two traditions in one post: the annual photo of Irie on the Easter Bumny’s lap, and the eternal Cole bigfooting of Anne Laurie.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      JPL

      @raven: The local weather folk are all sending out alerts.   You are a tad east but be aware.   I finally just put on PBS create and now Lidia has convinced me to make onion rings and twice baked potatoes tomorrow.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      khead

      Met Mrs. Khead on a blind date on Easter back in 1993. She didn’t really like me but she did like my one cat, Casey. So I got a second date……

      Casey is long gone now, but it’s worth noting that we have nine cats now.  I figure better safe than sorry.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      RedDirtGirl

      @WaterGirl:

      @JPL:

      Thanks! What a treat it is to be greeted enthusiastically, every time you enter a room! People say it all the time, and know I understand: I want to be the person Finch thought I was!

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Adam L Silverman

      @FelonyGovt: It freaked me out. I tried to post a comment with a tweet embedded in it and got an error message. Tried again, same thing. So I screen shotted the error, texted Cole, emailed him the screen shot, then tried again with a  test. Same error. Texted him again. So I logged out and logged back in and when I did the post was gone. Hence my Test comment at #32.

      Honestly, I figured someone wised up and banned me.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Adam L Silverman

      @RedDirtGirl: First, good on you for doing that. Secondly, I know a lot of the foster and rescue organizations are looking for foster homes right now because of SARS-CoV2.

      Reply

