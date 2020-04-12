It would not be Easter without the annual portrait of my sister’s beloved and dearly departed dog Irie in the clutches of a murderous Easter Bunny:
Stay home and wash your damned hands. Jesus died for your sins, don’t make anyone else.
by John Cole| 47 Comments
Baud
Cole 3:14
catclub
best proof of life hostage picture evar.
Eric NNY
This makes my Easter every year. Thanks Cole, it’s especially appreciated this year.
Baud
Random.
Omnes Omnibus
This wouldn’t be right without Patti Smith.
Jerzy Russian
@WaterGirl: Unfortunately, I think the dog Irie is like that parrot:
‘E’s not pinin’! ‘E’s passed on! This parrot is no more! He has ceased to be! ‘E’s expired and gone to meet ‘is maker! ‘E’s a stiff! Bereft of life, ‘e rests in peace! If you hadn’t nailed ‘im to the perch ‘e’d be pushing up the daisies! ‘Is metabolic processes are now ‘istory! ‘E’s off the twig! ‘E’s kicked the bucket, ‘e’s shuffled off ‘is mortal coil, run down the curtain and joined the bleedin’ choir invisible!! THIS IS AN EX-PARROT!!
BGinCHI
The eyelashes on that Easter bunny are…….something.
JPL
This is the type of evening that weather folk relish. Charge your phone and keep a flashlight nearby. Time to take a nap so I can be alert at midnight.
RedDirtGirl
After hosting a friend’s dog for 5 weeks, the house is quiet again. Boy, do I miss having that energy around. The experience definitely moved me much closer to my goal of being a foster dog-mom. When things settle down out there I will start the application process with Badass Animal Rescue (Saving Badass Dogs from Idiot People), in Brooklyn.
NotMax
And what is the rotating tag which appeared on initial viewing of this post?
“We can agree to disagree, but I’m right.”
Kismet.
@Jerzy Russian: That’s truly too bad, but LOL on your comment.
@RedDirtGirl: Oh, I’m sorry! I know you really enjoyed the company. You did a good thing, but still a loss for you. Hugs.
JPL
@RedDirtGirl: Dogs are good company and you’ll make a great foster parent.
dnfree
John 3:14 isn’t bad. 14 We know that we have passed from death to life, because we love each other. Anyone who does not love remains in death.
Aleta
Irie knows that’s no bunny; a rabbit’s eyes are on the sides not both in front,. Thus her horror, the realization that humans either don’t know or don’t care about reality.
mrmoshpotato
@WaterGirl: Delated? Beparted?
catclub
@mrmoshpotato: on the other hand, ceased and deceased mean the same thing. also flammable and inflammable
Contrast sanction. It means itself and its opposite, depending on the breaks.
Baud
Thread vanished.
catclub
did the next post, about dinosaurs, disappear? glitches in the matrix?
A Ghost to Most
The only holiday real heathens celebrate in April is 420.
Adam L Silverman
Test
Baud
@WaterGirl: See John’s Twitter.
Adam L Silverman
@WaterGirl: Anne Laurie had put up a post slamming the President, the GOP, and the news media for their coverage of the President and the GOP and about 12 comments in it went poof. That’s why I did the test comment, because I got two error messages when trying to post comments in that post not realizing it had gone poof.
raven
I’m not religious but I found this picture I took a Capistrano a few years back, I think it says “He is risen”.
Ohio Mom
I’m assuming Annie Laurie saw she was being big-footed, and metaphorically, took her toys and went home.
So two traditions in one post: the annual photo of Irie on the Easter Bumny’s lap, and the eternal Cole bigfooting of Anne Laurie.
FelonyGovt
@Adam L Silverman: I think I must have broken it with my comment? Didn’t think it was that bad…
RedDirtGirl
@JPL:
Thanks! What a treat it is to be greeted enthusiastically, every time you enter a room! People say it all the time, and know I understand: I want to be the person Finch thought I was!
Adam L Silverman
@FelonyGovt: It freaked me out. I tried to post a comment with a tweet embedded in it and got an error message. Tried again, same thing. So I screen shotted the error, texted Cole, emailed him the screen shot, then tried again with a test. Same error. Texted him again. So I logged out and logged back in and when I did the post was gone. Hence my Test comment at #32.
Honestly, I figured someone wised up and banned me.
Adam L Silverman
@RedDirtGirl: First, good on you for doing that. Secondly, I know a lot of the foster and rescue organizations are looking for foster homes right now because of SARS-CoV2.
