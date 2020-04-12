— bb ?? (@beebigelow) April 11, 2020
President Trump at the White House just now: "This monster came and worked its horrible, horrible spell."
— Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) April 10, 2020
He’s gonna keep right on pulling these stunts, because he’s having a good time. Also, he’s simply not capable of anything better. The onus falls on those with more intellectual autonomy — in this case, the very wealthy individuals who own & operate the news media — not to continue enabling the swollen tumor in the Oval Office.
Former NBC News Vice President @DeanLuk: "Putting people on live television who you know are going to lie, it seems to me, is journalistic malpractice." https://t.co/Hbh3AJmc6K
— Jay Rosen (@jayrosen_nyu) April 10, 2020
God this is just so sad. He is mining random C-SPAN callers for praise. https://t.co/V2NUrzL7Bf
— Centrism Fan Acct ?? (@Wilson__Valdez) April 11, 2020
California networks are airing Governor Newsom’s press briefing instead of Trump. More Dem leaders need to start timing it like this.
— Mike Dorsey (@DorseyFilm) April 10, 2020
EXPERTS: we should maintain social distancing to stop the virus’ spread
LUNATIC: covid is a hoax created to stifle American prayer
NYTIMES: Some Urge Caution; Others Disagree
— Jake Maccoby (@jdmaccoby) April 11, 2020
Love the human interest angle of this Times hed. Hope the guy gets through this OK! pic.twitter.com/WqzBTIF7iW
— Chase Madar (@ChaseMadar) April 11, 2020
Don’t blame me, I voted for pic.twitter.com/X3Bpq65XEd
— Paul Musgrave?? (@profmusgrave) April 11, 2020
