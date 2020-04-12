President Trump at the White House just now: "This monster came and worked its horrible, horrible spell." — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) April 10, 2020

He’s gonna keep right on pulling these stunts, because he’s having a good time. Also, he’s simply not capable of anything better. The onus falls on those with more intellectual autonomy — in this case, the very wealthy individuals who own & operate the news media — not to continue enabling the swollen tumor in the Oval Office.

Former NBC News Vice President @DeanLuk: "Putting people on live television who you know are going to lie, it seems to me, is journalistic malpractice." https://t.co/Hbh3AJmc6K — Jay Rosen (@jayrosen_nyu) April 10, 2020

God this is just so sad. He is mining random C-SPAN callers for praise. https://t.co/V2NUrzL7Bf — Centrism Fan Acct ?? (@Wilson__Valdez) April 11, 2020

California networks are airing Governor Newsom’s press briefing instead of Trump. More Dem leaders need to start timing it like this. — Mike Dorsey (@DorseyFilm) April 10, 2020

EXPERTS: we should maintain social distancing to stop the virus’ spread LUNATIC: covid is a hoax created to stifle American prayer NYTIMES: Some Urge Caution; Others Disagree — Jake Maccoby (@jdmaccoby) April 11, 2020

Love the human interest angle of this Times hed. Hope the guy gets through this OK! pic.twitter.com/WqzBTIF7iW — Chase Madar (@ChaseMadar) April 11, 2020