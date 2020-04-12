Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

GOP Stupidity Open Thread: Leeches & Dinosaur Screams

GOP Stupidity Open Thread: Leeches & Dinosaur Screams

He’s gonna keep right on pulling these stunts, because he’s having a good time. Also, he’s simply not capable of anything better. The onus falls on those with more intellectual autonomy — in this case, the very wealthy individuals who own & operate the news media — not to continue enabling the swollen tumor in the Oval Office.

    26Comments

    1. 1.

      Sebastian

      How long until “John Barron” calls into CSPAN?

       

      I also think we should start taking a close look at the big networks in regards to public endangerment. NYS and CA could start.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      The Dangerman

      I have no idea what reopening the economy even means. No one is buying a car. No one is going to a theater or the restaurant for a sit down meal. No one is going to Disneyland or to a ballgame. Not until … I have no idea.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      lamh36

      is today April Fools Day, cause I swear I thought it was April 12!!!

      What bizzaro dimension are we in right now!!!

       

      @cenkuygur

      More

      One of the things establishment Democrats do a million times better than @realDonaldTrump is competence. In an emergency, you don’t want Bozo the Clown in charge, you want a grown-up. Cuomo and @JoeBiden are competent managers when we really need it.

      https://twitter.com/cenkuygur/status/1249408513253597184

      Reply
    4. 4.

      p.a.

      IANAL. There’s been talk of lawsuits against Fux News or Fux mouthpieces, but 1st Amendmant?

      Reply
    6. 6.

      MattF

      I think ‘stunt’ is a correct and precise description of Trump’s actions. The concept that something real and serious is happening is beyond his capacity. I expect that he will ‘hereby declare’, yadda yadda, and demonstrate his irrelevance.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Jerzy Russian

      I wonder if any of his enablers and supporters are embarrassed.  If they are not going to stop the enabling and support, can they at least admit, out loud and in public, that they are embarrassed?

      Reply
    8. 8.

      lollipopguild

      @The Dangerman: You have to start somewhere…. baby steps. You can play games in empty stadiums. You can reopen Disney and universal and limit the number of people in the park at one time. You can reopen sit down restaurants and limit how close people sit to each other. You have to start somewhere somehow.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Llelldorin

      @The Dangerman: I’m pretty sure it means that Repubican areas party like it’s February for a few months, until they’re where New York is now, except without all the hospitals, Cuomo, or the leverage of a large state. Then they all claim that their situation is somehow the fault of the Democrats and immigrants.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Llelldorin

      @The Dangerman: I mean, in a sane universe it means increasing our testing capabilities until we can tun this into a normal quarantine with good contact tracing and let people with antibodies get back to work. That isn’t what Trump and the Trumpettes are talking about, though—they’re just saying “screw it, that’s it, enough social distancing—let’s all of you get back out there and just tough it out.”

      Reply
    11. 11.

      dmsilev

      @The Dangerman: You could, for instance, allow restaurants to reopen at half or one third of their nominal capacity. Allow events with ten or twenty people. That sort of thing.

      for that to work, however, there needs to be a way to quickly identify hot spots, trace everyone who might have been exposed, confirm whether or not they’re carrying the virus, etc. A reliable mass-produced antibody test, combined with pervasive use of something like that smartphone based tracing system that Apple and Google announced a few days ago, would get most of the way there.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Baud

      @Llelldorin:

      Between the blue States and corporations, there’s going to be a lot of private demand for these capabilities even if the feds remain hamstring until January.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Kirk Spencer

      @The Dangerman: But he doesn’t get that.

      I think he believes (for now) that if he says “we made it, now lift those social distancing rules and open those businesses” that it will happen. That the market will soar, business (especially large corporation) profits will climb, and the disease will continue to fade away, an ugly but passed blot on his electability.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      FelonyGovt

      Even if places and events were “opened”, I would think most people are going to be reluctant to go for quite a while.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Geoduck

      For the record, President Camacho realized he was facing a serious problem that he had no idea how to solve, found the smartest guy on the planet, and listened to his advice.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Renie

      Just popping in to ask everyone to participate in the #buystamps campaign on twitter.  I’m sure you all know how the GOP has been trying forever to privatize the Post Office and how they forced them to prefund 75 years of retiree pension & health benefits which is one of the main reasons they have no money.  Now with the mail in vote campaign we need the post office more than ever and the GOP will desperately try to run it into the ground.   So if you can, please go to usps.com and purchase a sheet of stamps and check out the other items they have if you can spare some dollars.  Thanks.

      Apologies if this has been posted about but just got online and haven’t read thru all old posts.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      joel hanes

      @p.a.:

      <em>Lawsuits against Fox</em>

      They’ve been shouting “no fire” in a theater that is on fire, and people died as a result.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      The Moar You Know

      I have no idea what reopening the economy even means. No one is buying a car. No one is going to a theater or the restaurant for a sit down meal. No one is going to Disneyland or to a ballgame. Not until … I have no idea.

      @The Dangerman:  Anecdata:  “Talkbass”, forum for bass players.  My main instrument.  Someone asked if everyone was going to rush back to gigging as soon as the stay in place orders were lifted.  I was surprised at the response.  Overwhelming majority said “I’m not playing anywhere until there’s a vaccine and if that means I never play again, that’s fine.”  These are guys who, in some cases, play for a living, and even if they’re not (me) I was still doing two four-hour gigs a week pretty much every week just because I love it that much.  And the extra spending money didn’t hurt.

      But there’s no fucking way I’m setting foot in any establishment that serves food or booze and has people in close contact for several hours until they’ve got a vaccine/cure.  I don’t need the money and I damn sure don’t need a COVID-19 infection.

      Playing with others in a tight outfit with a large audience, well, there’s nothing like it in the world and I got addicted to it back as a teenager.  But again:  not until there’s a vaccine/cure.  No chance.  It’s not worth my life.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Kent

      @FelonyGovt:There are retail shops and restaurants which will probably take time to re-open.   But there are also huge numbers of other businesses that do not come into direct contact with the public.  Factories, food processing plants, construction firms, etc. etc.

      One could imagine a regime in which say a food processing plant with 500 employees wants to re-open they are allowed to do so under strict “best practices” for sanitation and distancing in the plant itself as well as something like weekly universal testing for all employees, temperature monitoring of all employees at plant entry and exit.  Isolation of employees inside the plant (no communal dining rooms etc.)

      We have a huge testing regime in place for things like drug testing.  Convert that to COVID testing.  Make it a cost of doing business.  And if you have employees properly segregated into small groups while on the job with no mixing then if you do run into an infected employee the damage is limited and controllable.

      Even schools could be re-opened under those kinds of scenarios.  Re-organize elementary schools so that students don’t mix in common areas and spend their entire time in one classroom (boxed lunches delivered to the classroom rather than 500 kids in the cafeteria, for example).  That way if there is an outbreak it is limited to the 20 kids in one class rather than the 500 in the school.  There are a LOT of possible intermediate steps.

      Mass consumer businesses like bars, restaurants, sporting events, amusement parks, concerts, etc. are a whole different other problem that may take longer.

      It is going to be a long slow process.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Jinchi

      Seems like there might be some profiteering going on.

      The two priorities that officials say haven’t been sacrificed by Trump or his supply chain task force, dubbed “the children” inside FEMA’s headquarters, are private profit and the ability of the White House to choose where supplies go.

      Controlling the flow of goods at a time of scarcity and need gives Trump tremendous leverage to reward allies and punish enemies, including governors, mayors and executives at companies. So far, most of the public pushback has come from governors, particularly Democrats, but there are signs that business leaders are concerned, too.

      No points for guessing whose name keeps popping up all over this.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Sab

      @Renie: There is a whole thread today on this. Who knew USPS sells stuff in addition to stamps? Totebags, backpacks, framed pictures, puzzles, t-shirts.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      mrmoshpotato

      @lamh36: Cenk: Oh shit!  Trump really is a fucking disaster like Hillary’s supporters were saying!  We can’t have four more years of sheltering in place!

      Reply

