Floriduh! Woman Does Easter If You Know What I Mean & I Think You Do…

Floriduh! Woman Does Easter If You Know What I Mean & I Think You Do…

Like Floriduh! Man, Floriduh! Woman is can’t be bargained with. She can’t be reasoned with. She doesn’t feel pity, or remorse, or fear. And she absolutely will not stop, ever…

From the Flagler, County Sheriff’s Office:

Woman Arrested for Putting Easter Eggs with Explicit Content in Mailboxes

Since Sunday, April 5, 2020, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) has received numerous calls from local residents throughout Flagler County stating that they found a plastic Easter egg in their mailbox that contained pornographic images, non-threatening references to local churches and county buildings, and other miscellaneous items.

On Wednesday evening, FCSO received multiple calls from residents reporting that a female was once again placing plastic eggs in mailboxes, this time on Hernandez Avenue. Corporal Jacob had previously identified the suspect vehicle as a 2004 silver Honda Civic. FCSO’s Problem Area Crime Enforcement (PACE) Unit began to search areas where the reports were coming from. At 11:19 p.m., PACE located the vehicle traveling north on Belle Terre Parkway at Whiteview Parkway and a traffic stop was conducted.

During the investigation, 42-year-old Abril Cestoni (DOB 4/10/1977) admitted to placing the items in the mailboxes stating that she was educating people. There was a bag full of pornographic material inside the vehicle and she told deputies that she had distributed over 400 pamphlets in the past few days throughout Flagler County. Cestoni did not have any symptoms of COVID-19.

“Our team did a great job in tracking this deranged offender down and taking her into custody,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “Thankfully she did not appear to be sick with COVID-19 symptoms, but she certainly needs some help. This again proves that ‘see something, say something’ works and we thank the community for being part of our guardianship policing philosophy.”

Cestoni was arrested and charged with 11 counts of Distributing Obscene Material. It was also determined that Cestoni did not have a valid driver’s license. She was additionally charged with Driving with a Suspended License and Violating Executive Order 20-91 for conducting travel not related to essential activity. She was booked into the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility and is being held on a $7,000.00 bond.

Cestoni has previously been arrested in Flagler County for Driving with a Suspended License, Writ of Bodily Attachment, and Failure to Appear for a Traffic Summons.

Additional charges may be pending as the investigation continues.

Easter is named for a fertility goddess after all.

Open thread!

    33Comments

    4. 4.

      dmsilev

      conducting travel not related to essential activity.

      I think her defense attorney should argue that maintaining the proud Florida Person tradition is indeed an essential activity.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      ThresherK

      It took me about two seconds to realize this post wasn’t a bantering back-and-forth between Adam and fellow frontpager Betty Cracker. I, for one, am relieved.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Pigdog

      Looks like she’s got a lot of miles on her if she’s 42

      Reply
    9. 9.

      jl

      It was originally a pagan fertility festival… just sayin…
      Not saying the core Christian part of it is quite as fabricated as the modern Christmas. Maybe someone who knows more about some obscure cultural history of Passover can help me.

      But I mean… c’mon… frisky rabbits and rabbits and more rabbits… jumping around scattering their ‘eggs.’ Wink wink, nudge nudge.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      jonas

      This again proves that ‘see something, say something’ works

      Actually, that was the best part of the whole piece…

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      Meanwhile in BernieWorld: “New York Times finally “breaks” the Tara Reade story… 2.5 weeks after her first interview, 3 days after Sanders’ campaign suspension, 1 day after reports that Reade has filed a criminal complaint against Biden.”

      Um, there’s a dangerous pandemic raging guys! Isn’t that explanation enough?

      And the top comments:

      Of course they had to wait until Bernie suspends his campaigns and until Reade files criminal complaints. I hope the NYT loses credibility for what they are doing

      This comment is replying the one above, and the poster is from the UK, apparently 🙄

      Bernie remains on the ballot and will have the second greatest haul of delegates. If Biden and his campaign is mortally wounded by August, Democrats will have a serious choice to make.
      Trump and his surrogates will hammer Biden for this story regardless of Trump’s own obvious sex predator past. This is the guy who invited 4 of Bill Clinton’s accusers to a debate with Hillary Clinton.
      They are going to go after the Burisma thing as well, and even if there is no criminality, the appearance of cronyism is enough to completely neutralize all of Biden’s attacks on Trump’s’ own awful history of corruption.
      I hope he can beat Trump but it’s so clear that Biden is likely going to be Clinton all over again. Even despite Trump’s disastrous handling of Coronavirus. It’s going to be another contest between two unfavorable candidates.

      Different commenter:

      You and I say disastrous. My mom is at home all day watching the news and the press conferences because of the quarantine and she thinks he’s doing a great job. If I try to give her any proof otherwise she fights me on it’s credibility. Not sure it’s as obvious to the general public as it should be that things are as bad as they are because he bungled the initial response to the pandemic.

      (r/SandersforPresident) Deleted tweet from the NYT about it’s investigation regarding Tara Reade’s allegations. They found no other allegations: saying, “We found no pattern of sexual misconduct by Biden, beyond hugs, kisses and touching that women previously said made them feel uncomfortable.”

      This is the thread title: “Sexual assault & harassment are NEVER okay. This tweet (now deleted) speaks volumes about the depravity of the New York Times. (P.S. Bernie has ZERO sexual assault allegations against him)

      Gotta love the little passive aggressive dig there at the end. These people are throwing a temper tantrum like 5 y/o. It’s funny how Berniebros (not Sanders supporters) are never able to explain how Bernie was never able to win African American voters

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Villago Delenda Est

      “Deranged offender”.

      Sheriff, you’re looking in the wrong place.  Try the Governor’s Mansion.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Zelma

      Umm,  I think, Adam, that in a previous post you suggested that Easter was “named” for Isis.  And then you made the comment that Easter was named for a fertility goddess in this post.  Well, your sort of right but Easter was not named for Isis.  It was named for the Germanic goddess Eostre.  She was the goddess of spring (and thus probably fertility of a sort). We got Easter from the Anglo-Saxons.  Just like we got Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Gin & Tonic

      I’m hearing, over and over, about “Trump making a decision” to “reopen the country” or “reopen the economy.” Now I’m apparently not very smart, and I’ll admit English isn’t my first language, but what does either of the latter phrases mean? An explanation like I’m five years old would be helpful. Secondarily, what, exactly, is in the President’s power that would advance either of those goals?

      Reply
    21. 21.

      (((CassandraLeo)))

      @Gin & Tonic:

      Now I’m apparently not very smart, and I’ll admit English isn’t my first language, but what does either of the latter phrases mean?

      They don’t mean anything. They’re bullshit, because Trump doesn’t have the power to do either of these.

      Secondarily, what, exactly, is in the President’s power that would advance either of those goals?

      Nothing. Nothing is in the president*’s power that would advance either of those goals. It’s not his decision to make. “The country” and “the economy” will “reopen” when people feel comfortable having face-to-face contact again the way they used to. Which probably isn’t going to be until there’s a widely available vaccine. Which, at this rate, doesn’t look like it’ll happen until at least 2022 – which, if FSM loves us enough, will be long after Trump is out of office and is spending a nice, long prison sentence at Rikers Island.

      Cēterum cēnseō factiōnem Rēpublicānam esse dēlendam.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Adam L Silverman

      @jl: The Last Supper described in the gospels was actually based on the description a Sukkot festival meal. The gospels describe it as occurring in the upper rooms of the house with the roof strewn over (estremen in the Greek of the New Testament) with palm fronds, branches, and leaves. That’s a sukkah, or booth, where meals are supposed to be taken during the fall harvest festival of Sukkot (booths). Notice there is no explicit mention of unleavened bread in the gospel account? Just bread. And reference to only one blessing over the wine, when during a Passover seder there are four cups of wine that are blessed. Like Christmas, the holiday was officially scheduled/calendared to co-opt an existing holiday that was more widely observed in the Roman empire.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Gin & Tonic: English is my native language and by most measures, both objective and subjective, I am considered quite proficient at it.  And I can honestly say fuck if I know.  I hope this helps.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      TS (the original)

      On the last thread it was mentioned that the Salk Vaccine was 65 years old.  64 years ago, I was living in a small village in the middle of nowhere in Australia and the whole school was lined up to get that vaccine (it was for us a series of injections – I can always remember the first one).

      It was amazing how quickly that vaccine spread around the world. I assume our government paid something for it? but every child in the country got vaccinated at no charge & this was way before we had universal health care.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Gin & Tonic:

      As far as I’m aware, the POTUS has no formal authority to do anything. He can’t lift stay-at-home orders issued by governors. As for “opening up the country”, he probably wants to let business reopen ASAP so he can save his re-election. Of course, any public health official will tell you that we can’t stay locked down forever and will need to open up gradually, but we need expanded testing capacity to do contact-tracing and do extensive quarantine of positive individuals to have a hope of preventing a second wave of infections and control future outbreaks/identifying hot spots

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): She didn’t actually file a complaint against Biden. She filed a complaint against an unidentified/unnamed assailant. Because if she’d named Biden, she could be prosecuted for filing a false complaint, which is illegal. That, along with a lot of the other changing portions of her story, which she’s been shopping since the mid-90s, tells you something is hinky here. There is no way that the Obama campaign vetting team would have cleared him to be on the ticket in 2008 if there was anything to her accusations, which she also tried to shop in 2008 and 2012.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Gin & Tonic

      @Omnes Omnibus: It doesn’t. Every time I’m near a TV, nearly everyone is using that phrase, as if everyone knows what it means, and I hear something like “Trump will modulate the frebzigater.” It’s almost like I’m listening to cricket commentators – I recognize they’re speaking a language I’m supposed to know, but nothing makes any sense at all.

      Reply

