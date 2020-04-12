Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

Consistently wrong since 2002

I thought we were promised Infrastructure Week

Wetsuit optional.

I showered with Rahm and all I got was this shitty blog.

Just a few bad apples.

An army of rabid, anonymous commenters

This blog will pay for itself.

Word salad with all caps

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

Militantly superior in their own minds…

The revolution will be supervised.

Hot Air and Ill Informed Banter

How has Obama failed you today?

Usually wrong but never in doubt.

Today in our ongoing national embarrassment…

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

This Blog Goes to 11…

Good luck with your asparagus.

Mission Accomplished!

Dinky Hocker Shoots Smack!

Reality always wins in the end.

We can agree to disagree, but I’m right.

Han shot first.

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / COVID-19 Coronavirus Update – Saturday/Sunday, April 11/12

COVID-19 Coronavirus Update – Saturday/Sunday, April 11/12

by | Leave a Comment

This post is in: , ,

Apparently BCG isn’t usually given in the U.S. any more, but it still is in Russia; some weeks ago, I remember twitter discussions of whether these infant vaccinations might have something to do with Russians’ relative ‘immunity’ to COVID-19…


Here’s a link to a really good article explaining why it’s hardly a slam dunk for wider use:

Another ‘miracle cure’ with much riding on it — Remdesivir:

Clarifying (if depressing) read:

Surely a teamup between Apple, Google, and the imagined ‘global deep state’ won’t make anybody suspicious, in this time of great need…

Now they begin…

It ain’t over till it’s over:


Floriduh man, global embarrassment:

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

    Filtered Commenters

    No filtered commenters available.

      Settings




      Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

      Leave a Comment

      Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

      If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

      Clear Comment

      To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.