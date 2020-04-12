The epidemiologists I follow said a few weeks ago "be aware that when our mitigation efforts start to work and projections go down, people are gonna use that as proof we overreacted, not proof that mitigation efforts worked." *looks at twitter* Damn, the experts know their shit. — Kelly Swails (@kellyswails) April 10, 2020

The global death toll from coronavirus is now more than 100,000 people, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally https://t.co/clOePLiqzW — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) April 10, 2020

Apparently BCG isn’t usually given in the U.S. any more, but it still is in Russia; some weeks ago, I remember twitter discussions of whether these infant vaccinations might have something to do with Russians’ relative ‘immunity’ to COVID-19…

A vaccine that was first developed to fight off tuberculosis is being studied in clinical trials around the world to see if it could be a way to combat the novel coronavirus https://t.co/H8JLqd7xU4 — CNN International (@cnni) April 12, 2020



Here’s a link to a really good article explaining why it’s hardly a slam dunk for wider use:

BCG Against Coronavirus: Less Hype And More Evidence, Please via @forbes https://t.co/knB7ZX7dNx — ɪᴀɴ ᴍ ᴍᴀᴄᴋᴀʏ, ᴘʜᴅ 🦠🤧🧬🥼🦟🧻 (@MackayIM) April 12, 2020

Another ‘miracle cure’ with much riding on it — Remdesivir:

The first results are in for an experimental antiviral drug against the new coronavirus. https://t.co/KYTgltW6ey — AP Health & Science (@APHealthScience) April 10, 2020

‘What do we actually have to lose?’ Doctors are frantically trying to figure out how COVID-19 is killing their patients so they can attempt new ways to fight back. https://t.co/vSvNB2KWfj — AP Health & Science (@APHealthScience) April 11, 2020

Clarifying (if depressing) read:

Smart look at what antibody tests for #Covid19 can & can't tell us, from @apoorva_nyc & @katie_thomas in @nytimes.

Sad truth is that some answers are just going to take time, folks. https://t.co/uCBnuHG2YR — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) April 11, 2020

Surely a teamup between Apple, Google, and the imagined ‘global deep state’ won’t make anybody suspicious, in this time of great need…

Apple and Google announced a partnership on Friday in which the two companies will work together to provide tools that will help track the spread of coronavirus. https://t.co/dhoQC4H54d — CNBC (@CNBC) April 12, 2020

Google is the perfect choice for the development of a temporary surveillance state because they're guaranteed to stop supporting it within four years. — Chris Croy (@ChrisCroy) April 11, 2020

Now they begin…

The Pentagon is executing its first project under the authorities granted by the Defense Production Act in order to produce more than 39 million critical N95 masks amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/3K0xPqEEYW — CNN (@CNN) April 11, 2020

It ain’t over till it’s over:

Mainland China reports 99 new coronavirus cases, a jump from previous day https://t.co/Ci2I6IO1zM pic.twitter.com/FEShpcN87O — Reuters (@Reuters) April 12, 2020

China clamping down on coronavirus research, deleted pages suggest https://t.co/qj1uBvVZeh — Dali L. Yang (@Dali_Yang) April 11, 2020

Inside Wuhan, people remain extremely cautious. Many are still afraid to go outside and face restrictions on movement. No one is eating in restaurants and shopping malls are empty even though they’ve reopened.https://t.co/59fPyRAeIA — Sharon Chen (@sharonchenhm) April 11, 2020

Wet markets in China's Wuhan struggle to survive coronavirus blow https://t.co/X7Xl3Zkd1g pic.twitter.com/SmtVlZNBJT — Reuters (@Reuters) April 12, 2020

Coronavirus: India to extend nationwide lockdown, state minister says https://t.co/sG9Aw9PT0b — BBC Asia (@BBCNewsAsia) April 11, 2020

Indonesia orders coronavirus transport curbs ahead of Ramadan exodus https://t.co/zqEOOjEGCQ pic.twitter.com/5RC0EpauGI — Reuters (@Reuters) April 12, 2020

Kremlin warns of huge influx of Moscow patients as coronavirus toll climbs https://t.co/POZ81hVx5y pic.twitter.com/QmIlSiA4w6 — Reuters (@Reuters) April 12, 2020





Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 2,821, deaths by 129: RKI https://t.co/PUkizoIZxN pic.twitter.com/og63lzd9ZK — Reuters (@Reuters) April 12, 2020

This live map of hospital and ICU capacity in Germany is amazing. In the US we are asking each hospital to send a daily email update. If we want to be better prepared for the next public health threat we’ll need to modernize. https://t.co/J1dWXNc5tI — Caitlin Rivers, PhD (@cmyeaton) April 11, 2020

“We obviously don’t want to delude ourselves that everything will change." Italy is preparing for the next stage in the coronavirus outbreak: how to ease restrictions in the country. https://t.co/q9m7m0tkin — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) April 11, 2020

Here's the percentage of tests that were positive in Italy, going back several Saturdays. Because they're testing far more people now, their decline in cases is likely steeper than you'd gather from their raw case counts. 3/7: 22%

3/14: 30%

3/21: 25%

3/28: 17%

4/4: 13%

4/11: 8% — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) April 11, 2020

"We're afraid of the virus but we can't do anything" The refugees and asylum seekers living on the margins during the coronavirus outbreakhttps://t.co/ZfPJIhoaUK pic.twitter.com/g6JwfYfBvb — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) April 11, 2020

Floriduh man, global embarrassment:

(stares in Wuhan diaspora) https://t.co/jhuUxqiVP3 — Rui Zhong 钟瑞 (@rzhongnotes) April 12, 2020

In photos: Religion around the world in the age of coronavirus. https://t.co/SEeZf21boP pic.twitter.com/KIbTXK9nFS — CNBC (@CNBC) April 12, 2020