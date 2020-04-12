As a followup to John’s recent Artists in Our Midst post, we are asking for submissions for our Balloon Juice Artists & Artisans list. The list is limited to commenters and their spouses/partners, and, of course, lurkers. So if that’s you, please share your information so we can get you on the list.
It’s called “Our Artists” – but only because “Our Artists & Artisans” is too long to fit in the space. The list hangs out in the Footer along with “Our Authors”, for easy access at any time. Right now it’s just a placeholder, but hopefully not for long!
I loved reading what everyone wrote in the Artists in Our Midst post, but I’d like to ask all you to help me out on the creation of the file, because working on the “Our Authors” list taught me that the process goes 10x faster if the information needed for the file is submitted in a consistent format. There’s a completed example below, and a blank set for you to copy into your comment so you can fill in the blanks.
Note: The last call for submissions to the “Our Authors” list was at the end of November, so it’s probably time to put out another call for that, too. That will be in a different post, but if you’re an author, look for another call for author submissions soonish, either from me or from TaMara.
*If for privacy reasons, you do not want your BJ nym displayed with your “Artists” entry, please copy the format below and send your information to me by email.
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings