Whited Sepulchers Open Thread: Stations of Some Well-Cushioned Crosses

Whited Sepulchers Open Thread: Stations of Some Well-Cushioned Crosses

Repub “leader” we all knew wouldn’t be able to resist the spotlight:

Ex-Soviet Jewish commentor who actually read the New Testament these Repubs pretend to follow:

To wit, per Bible Gateway:

And when you pray, do not be like the hypocrites, for they love to pray standing in the synagogues and on the street corners to be seen by others. Truly I tell you, they have received their reward in full. But when you pray, go into your room, close the door and pray to your Father, who is unseen. Then your Father, who sees what is done in secret, will reward you. And when you pray, do not keep on babbling like pagans, for they think they will be heard because of their many words…

Let’s be honest: These dudes don’t want their (supposed) God’s rewards — they want the ‘love gifts’ they only garner if they’re standing in front of their flocks, yapping. Jesus saves, but Mammon invests!

    1. 1.

      Ken

      A week or two ago, someone in the comments noted that most churches are fine with the closures – it’s the ones whose pastors have to make payments on their private jets that are making all the noise.

      (It might also help if, like the Catholic church, the denomination has been through a plague or ten.)

