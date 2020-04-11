The State of Kentucky will be recording the license plates of those who show up to any mass gatherings & provide that info to the local health departments, who will in turn order those individuals to be quarantined for 14 days, according to Beshearhttps://t.co/SNnhgcThXd — Yashar Ali ?? (@yashar) April 10, 2020

Attending church services in the middle of a global pandemic without regard for the safety of your family, congregation or community is just "being Christian" Not as Christian as thinking you're being persecuted when the same rules apply to you as everyone else, but close. https://t.co/73VZxlAF2S — Sneer Review (@TheSneerReview) April 11, 2020

Christian conservatives: We just want to be treated equally but secular state governments are discriminating against us Secular state governments: ok you can't have gatherings, just like everyone else Christian conservatives: pic.twitter.com/oDjXCwG7CL — Sneer Review (@TheSneerReview) April 11, 2020



Repub “leader” we all knew wouldn’t be able to resist the spotlight:

Of course, exercise your religious freedom, infect your neighbors. Great plan Rafael.https://t.co/fzqg3eK5GE — johncairns (@sailor_john) April 11, 2020

Ex-Soviet Jewish commentor who actually read the New Testament these Repubs pretend to follow:

You know, I am with Senator Vector here. How can people be Christians without praying openly in public?

I mean, what kind of horrible heathen would ever tell a Christian to go into their inner chamber, shut the door and pray to their Lord in secret?

Only a commie, that's who! https://t.co/PT3o1vj9LN — Slava Malamud (@SlavaMalamud) April 11, 2020

To wit, per Bible Gateway:

“And when you pray, do not be like the hypocrites, for they love to pray standing in the synagogues and on the street corners to be seen by others. Truly I tell you, they have received their reward in full. But when you pray, go into your room, close the door and pray to your Father, who is unseen. Then your Father, who sees what is done in secret, will reward you. And when you pray, do not keep on babbling like pagans, for they think they will be heard because of their many words…

Let’s be honest: These dudes don’t want their (supposed) God’s rewards — they want the ‘love gifts’ they only garner if they’re standing in front of their flocks, yapping. Jesus saves, but Mammon invests!