Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I showered with Rahm and all I got was this shitty blog.

An army of rabid, anonymous commenters

Peak wingnut was a lie.

Screw the Judean People’s Front. Splitters.

Reality always wins in the end.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

Word salad with all caps

Women: They Get Shit Done

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

I personally stopped the public option…

No one could have predicted…

We Survived Breitbartpocalypse!

The house always wins.

The Math Demands It!

An almost top 10,000 blog!

A snarling mass of vitriolic vicious jackals

We can agree to disagree, but I’m right.

Naturally gregarious and alpha

Usually wrong but never in doubt.

This is how realignments happen…

How has Obama failed you today?

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

Gastritis Broke My Calculator

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / The Hoovervilles of This Crisis

The Hoovervilles of This Crisis

by | 6 Comments

This post is in: 

There are going to be some terrible stories about what’s happening in our hospitals right now, and here’s one in the Guardian about New Jersey hospitals:

An emergency room doctor in northern New Jersey, who also feared retaliation and asked to remain anonymous, said his hospital has a similar caseload to Elmhurst Hospital, one of the hardest hit in New York City. […]

He describes how one 48-year-old patient’s oxygen levels dropped catastrophically low. The doctor rushed in without full personal protective equipment (PPE) so he could insert a breathing tube into the man’s airway, even as his patient was coughing up the virus.

An hour later, the doctor was on the phone with his patient’s daughter to update her on her father’s condition. He was grateful he had avoided a much more difficult call by making the choice he did, regardless of personal risk.

“The choice is stop and put on all your PPE, which can take a minute or two, or get on the most important stuff, and get in there and save his life,” the doctor said. “Not to be dramatic about it, but that quite literally was the choice that I felt I was faced with.”

[…] He said he thinks his hospital and New Jersey’s state government are doing the best they can in the circumstances, but is frustrated with the federal government, and especially Donald Trump, for minimizing the disease’s seriousness and creating what he believes are unrealistic expectations around available resources as well as how long this pandemic will last.

“All of that as an emergency room doctor has made my work harder, not easier, and it’s made it harder in ways that are very tangible,” he said.

He describes walking into a shift weeks ago, when he quickly realized that within two hours of the president going on television and saying testing was readily available – even though it wasn’t – somewhere between 40 and 60 patients had flooded into his emergency room looking for tests.

The piece also documents nurses re-using disposable face shields and even running out of antiseptic wipes to clean them.

Trump didn’t make the virus, but he certainly made it worse. The lack of PPE, and the people listening to his lies and flocking to the hospital–probably the most dangerous thing they could do–are just two of the many things in this single story that can be traced directly to him. Trump’s lying, loafing and whining made these hospitals Trumpvilles, Trump Misery Manors and Trump Death Houses.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • joel hanes
  • JPL
  • MattF
  • SFAW
  • WereBear

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    6Comments

    3. 3.

      joel hanes

      Trump and his minions and allies slow-walked the availability of testing, because Trump thought that if the true situation were known, if there were to be accurate data about the number of infected, it would make him look bad, hurt his “ratings”, depress the stock market.
      So they purposely sabotaged the test availability.

      He still thinks that, so they floated the idea of ending federal support for the testing programs run by the states.

      They deliberately lied about the nature of the crisis, while, in private, selling their vulnerable stocks and speculating on stocks that would be strong in a pandemic. They concentrated on destroying those remaining vestiges of accountability in the government, lest there be any IG or whistleblower to tell us what they had done and were doing.

      This is premeditated.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      MattF

      @joel hanes: Well, it’s what Trump’s gut tells him to do, so I’ll quibble with ‘premeditated’. Meditating and premeditating are deliberately minimized in his repertoire. So, thoughtless and evil, worse is not just better, it’s only way. But the Orange Toddler’s minders chose evil, and are all guilty as hell.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      SFAW

      @joel hanes

      This is premeditated.

      I’ll be a broken record here: This is why I have started referring to him as the Murderer-in-Chief.

      And I can only imagine how much death and destruction will be caused by the Trump Depression. Which he’ll blame on the Chinese, the Demon-craps (esp Speaker Pelosi and Chuck Schumer), poor people, and so forth.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      SFAW

      @MattF:

      so I’ll quibble with ‘premeditated’.

      Quibble away, but when he makes it clear that he is sending ventilators to states with Rethug officeholders in jeopardy of losing their election, whilst screwing Blue states, it’s premeditated.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.