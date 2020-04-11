The mister and I aren’t doing Easter this year since it’s just the two of us quarantined in the swamp compound. It’s not an important holiday to us since we aren’t Christians except in the cultural sense. The family gatherings were the point of the holiday to us, and that’s off for obvious reasons this year.

Neither of us is enthusiastic enough about the foods from our respective family of origins’ traditional Easter feasts to recreate them on a two-person scale. (“Eternity is two people and a ham,” according to Dorothy Parker. Smart lady!) So, we’ll have spaghetti and meatballs instead.

That said, not even a plague can interrupt the Easter butter lamb tradition!* My adorable mother-in-law lives fairly close by, but I haven’t seen her in weeks because I love her and do not want to inadvertently expose her to the virus. She’s having Easter dinner tomorrow with a few friends in her neighborhood who’ve also been carefully locked down.

I don’t approve of that, but it’s not my call. However, I figure since she’s going to have Easter dinner regardless, she should have a butter lamb. So, my mission today is to deliver the above-pictured safely handled butter lamb in a sanitized container.

Open thread!

*If you’re asking yourself WTF is a butter lamb, please see last year’s post on the topic for a link to the backstory, plus a step-by-step tutorial on how to make your own. It’s fun!