Silence of the Butter Lambs

Lamb carved out of butter

The mister and I aren’t doing Easter this year since it’s just the two of us quarantined in the swamp compound. It’s not an important holiday to us since we aren’t Christians except in the cultural sense. The family gatherings were the point of the holiday to us, and that’s off for obvious reasons this year.

Neither of us is enthusiastic enough about the foods from our respective family of origins’ traditional Easter feasts to recreate them on a two-person scale. (“Eternity is two people and a ham,” according to Dorothy Parker. Smart lady!) So, we’ll have spaghetti and meatballs instead.

That said, not even a plague can interrupt the Easter butter lamb tradition!* My adorable mother-in-law lives fairly close by, but I haven’t seen her in weeks because I love her and do not want to inadvertently expose her to the virus. She’s having Easter dinner tomorrow with a few friends in her neighborhood who’ve also been carefully locked down.

I don’t approve of that, but it’s not my call. However, I figure since she’s going to have Easter dinner regardless, she should have a butter lamb. So, my mission today is to deliver the above-pictured safely handled butter lamb in a sanitized container.

Open thread!

*If you’re asking yourself WTF is a butter lamb, please see last year’s post on the topic for a link to the backstory, plus a step-by-step tutorial on how to make your own. It’s fun!

    55Comments

    2. 2.

      Immanentize

      that lamb has an enormous head!  Smart lambs are the next new thing.  We are having lamb kababs tomorrow.  Yum.

      My son pointed out that eating the lamb(s) of God on Easter is sorta creepy.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      germy

      https://www.shorpy.com/node/25524

      I saw this 1941 photo, and one of the reader comments had this to say:

      “The craftsmanship of the windows, the perfectly spaced balusters, the well made and attractive handrail, the tongue and grove wood for the porch floor and the column built with individual curved pieces of wood to form the perfect taper. And then at the bottom edge of the photo we see the perfectly spaced trim to cover the crawl space under the porch. “Craftsmen” of today have difficult time in drilling well spaced holes to make a crude baluster row and would never even think that the handrail needs to be smooth and have some architectural beauty to it.”

      As some here know, I’ve had problems with contractors.  My latest experience was with a handyman who remodeled our kitchen, and even my easygoing wife agrees with me that the work is substandard.

      So was there really a “golden age” of contractors, or is that just survivor’s bias?

      Reply
    8. 8.

      evodevo

      @germy: Yeah, I always liked that  analogy…one of many reasons rational people in the 1st and 2nd century AD world thought Xtians were off their rockers – though, to be fair, the crucifix wasn’t actually a symbol of Xtianity until way later, like after 4th century.  Xtians tend not to be very aware of their own history lol

      Reply
    9. 9.

      evodevo

      @germy: Yes….carpenters in the “old days” could actually carpent lol – building skills nowadays consist mainly of putting together preformed studwalls and trusses …

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Pete Mack

      Mexican-style pork shoulder pot roast, for me.

      Ingredients include: Tomatillo, poblano, pasilla, lime juice, coriander seed, cinnamon…

      And 7 hours in the crock pot.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      germy

      @evodevo:  There’s the Bill Hicks comedy routine where he has Jesus refusing to come back because he’s creeped out by all the crosses.  “Dad, they don’t get it!”   Hicks then compares it to going up to Jackie Kennedy after  JFK and saying “We love you, we’re with you!” while mimicking holding and aiming a rifle.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Miss Bianca

      Betty, can you believe I woke up the other morning thinking, “I wonder if Betty Cracker is doing a butter lamb this year,” and feeling rather disturbed at the prospect that you might not be, so YAY, butter lamb!

      Also, I can’t believe that the first thing I thought when I looked at this year’s model was, “hey, I’ve got a plate like that!” : )

       

      ETA: Here at the Mountain Hacienda, no gathering of friends or neighbors this year…so pal D and I (and the dogs) will be polishing off a nice cut of Easter salmon, maybe some peas, maybe some potatoes…and a nice dry, white-wine-like mead from the local winery (ok, the dogs aren’t getting any of *that*!)

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Immanentize

      @germy: survivor’s bias meaning only the well crafted things survive?  My house is a 1910 Dutch colonial center entrance job.  It is beautiful inside and out, although more change/cheapening has happened outside.  Still, a well built home is truly a blessing.  I doubt I will ever live in new construction.  In fact, when I sell this place I intend to tell prospective buyers that if they want a house in like-new condition, sod off.  I don’t need the useless hassle of explaining the advantages of olde homes to young people.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      raven

      My wife wanted to do a zoom with her sis and kids who are spread out all over. They sort of blew her off and she’s so sad. I bought her some tulips and I’ll whip up something special for easter dinner for her.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      geg6

      We’re having either filet mignon or scallops.  Can’t decide which yet. Scored both on sale yesterday when I ventured across the river to the only grocery store locally that sells wine in-store.  With the state stores closed and the PA LCB website having crashed a couple weeks ago and never seeming to have come back up, it was a needed trip.  Can’t have a holiday dinner without wine regardless of the circumstances!

      Reply
    21. 21.

      germy

      @Immanentize:

      survivor’s bias meaning only the well crafted things survive?

      Yes.  I have to assume there was plenty of bad workmanship 100 years ago.  Perhaps the great grandfathers of the people I’ve hired over the years.

      Our house was built in 1865.  I’d give anything to see photos of what it looked like in 1900, 1920, 1940.

      Generations of homeowners modernized it.  The guy we bought it from was a proud “do it yourselfer” who painted the brick exterior and all interior wood trim white.

      House down the street from us (it’s roughly the same age) went up for sale last year.  I looked online, and they had a photo of it from 1890.  Two women standing in the side yard looking like Lizzie Borden.  Many architectural details, like railings and millwork over the windows were beautifully intact in the photo.  Now long gone.

      The side stair railings are now minimalist industrial metal things.  The gorgeous side porch is now covered and looks like a small bunker.

      I really envy them, that they had photographic history of their old house.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      ziggy

      Eternity is two people and a ham

      I’m sending that to my sister! I hear you on the not being motivated for an elaborate Easter Dinner. She wanted everyone to cook an elaborate 8-course meal (we’re foodies), and then compare them at a virtual dinner. I’m like, umm, nah….Maybe I’ll make a pie.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      The lamb has reminded me of another thing I’m not going to have again until the After Times: goat, which like lambs are cute and adorable and, alas, delicious.

      We don’t have anything elaborate planned for an Easter Dinner, except that I am thawing one of the frozen duck legs I’ve been hoarding. Come to think of it, ducks are another beast that’s cute and yummy. Am I a baddie?

      Reply
    25. 25.

      JPL

      @Immanentize: I was raised in central MA and houses built in the 1800’s were sought after.   Even then new construction was frowned upon.

      The underground railroad went through there.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      bjacques

      Yum! The big wholesale food market here in Amsterdam had a few of those last week, next to the meat section. They looked kinda lonely since the whole store has scaled back its stocks to reflect reduced restaurant demand. Normally there would have been a lot; I reckon it’s a thing here.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Olivia

      Thank you so much for posting that. With all the crap going on, I forgot about your butter lamb. I think that is the best one yet.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      kindness

      I hadn’t thought of it but maybe I’ll cook some lamb.  It’s easy to do and I didn’t want to cook a ham.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      JPL

      Roswell, GA has several pre-civil war homes, because the north used it as a base in preparation for the march into Atlanta.    Mimosa Hall was the cities latest acquisition.   It  has been completely modernized inside but the grounds  are beautiful.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Gvg

      @germy: in every age there were some best some worst. Over time, one of the factors that made some architectural feature worth not ripping out, was if it was done well. Crap tended to be replaced. It’s a kind of survival of the fittest. What remains is not typical.

      that said, if there are a lot more carpenters in a certain time and place, they teach each other and you can actually seek out skilled carpenters. If there is not much handcraftsmanship done, you’ll have a hard time finding anyone, let alone someone good.

      That said, mass produced is not a dirty word, and can produce better quality than handmade, if the sellers care and choose the right design and the economics work, etc.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      A Ghost to Most

      @Immanentize:  It depends on where the house is. My brother lives in a beautiful house, built by my great-grandfather entirely of American Chestnut, creekside. He can’t get 90k for it, where it is.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Professor Bigfoot

      I have a question.

      Last fall I bought myself a nifty little convertible— VERY used (it’s a ‘97).  I’ve been wrenching on it a bit here and there over the winter, bringing it up to proper driveability and waiting for the weather to break.

      So… AITA if I just go out and drive, while studiously avoiding other people?

      With the top down?

      Or should I absolutely “plant my ass on the couch?”

      Reply
    37. 37.

      dr. bloor

      @Professor Bigfoot: You should probably just plant your ass.

      OTOH, if you go out and drive really fast with the top down and your mouth wide open, you might hoover up all the Coronas and save humanity.

      Your call.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Amir Khalid

      @Professor Bigfoot:

      I concur with dr. bloor. Yes, you spent all that time fixing her up, and all those months looking forward to your first drive. But right now, tooling around in a convertible with the top down doesn’t sound like the best idea.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      trollhattan

      @dr. bloor:

      I wonder how Toyota is feeling about having retained Corolla and dropping the Corona line? (Both are flower parts, you could look it up. But WTF is a “Camry”?)

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Elizabelle

      Always a good day to look at a butter lamb.

      And I do love trollhattan’s suggestion that the lamb get a mask.  Would not be hard to make one, and stick it on the lamb or in the box.

      Maybe this will be the only Easter/Passover season we have to go about masked.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Amir Khalid

      @trollhattan:

      I’ve been meaning to raise this question: Will Fender Musical Instruments Corp move its US production out of Corona, CA? Or at least quit engraving the town’s name on guitar neckplates?

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Jo Jo las Orejas

      @Immanentize: Quiero morder esa cabeza de ese cordero de mantequilla. Luego lo tiraba como un juguete chirriante. Mi cola se moverá y bailaré. Feliz Pascua de San Luis de parte de mi mamá y yo.

      Reply

