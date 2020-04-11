????Swiss chocolate makers are offering major price cuts as Easter sales slump and shoppers scoop up essential food over tinfoil bunnies. More @business: https://t.co/mT0lacujiK #GoodFriday pic.twitter.com/5YA4TMX3Pw — QuickTake by Bloomberg (@QuickTake) April 10, 2020

A new crew has blasted off to the International Space Station. Referring to #Coronavirus ahead of the launch, cosmonaut Anatoli Ivanishin suggested that “for the next few months the space station is the safest place to be.” pic.twitter.com/kO3qHJSHpd — Steve Rosenberg (@BBCSteveR) April 9, 2020

The historic Duomo Cathedral in Milan, Italy, will be closed to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic. But the voice of famed opera singer Andrea Bocelli will echo through the cathedral on Easter during a special audience-free, livestreamed concert. https://t.co/M7WuTQI0x8 — CNN (@CNN) April 11, 2020

Trump's new group will be called the Opening the Country Task Force, possibly because “Profiteers Unlimited” didn’t test well with the focus groups. https://t.co/FrmpLTxBL1 — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) April 10, 2020

Trump wants the coming confrontation on opening the economy. He knows this year will be a disaster. If he pushes for "opening" but the states resist, he can blame the recession and the worsening unemployment on them, can say it would've been better if only they listened to him. — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) April 10, 2020

