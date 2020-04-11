Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Rainbows In My Living Room

Rainbows In My Living Room

by | 8 Comments

On Thursday, I got three texts within the span of a few hours:

“Thanks to you, there are rainbows in my living room.”

“Celebrating 3 springs of blooms from my dear friend’s housewarming gift, and I think of you whenever I look at them.”

“Your wind chimes are keeping us company, what a joyous sound.”

Since I don’t do twitter and instagram, I have to ask…  Is this a thing?  Like Throwback Thursday?  Or am I just blessed with thoughtful friends who all happened to do essentially the same thing, on the same day, in the same timeframe?

*****

Totally unrelated, I am toying with giving Sheltering in Place gifts this year instead of Christmas gifts. Would that be dumb?  I first got the idea after someone here mentioned a company that makes actual (not virtual) jigsaw puzzles out of your photos, which I thought might be a fun gift.

Open thread.

P.S. My windflowers are blooming!

Please ignore the dead leaves.  I am a terrible photographer – when I look, all I see are beautiful flowers, and then all this other stuff shows up in my photos.

    8Comments

    1. 1.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      I think you just have wonderful friends. The world would be a better place if we told other people more often of the good they’ve done us. Nobody every hears enough that they did a good job.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      japa21

      Didn’t even notice the dead leaves until I read your statement and looked for them.  Yet isn’t that what Spring is all about. The resurgence of new life springing from the old.  Fitting photo. Thank you.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      MattF

      These ‘color space’ jigsaw puzzles are rather special, IMO. I’ve done the 1000 piece puzzle- the 5000 piece puzzle is ridiculous, and too big, and not available at this time… but I’ll probably end up doing one of the others.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Avalune

      Same as Japa – I was focused on the pretty blooms until you pointed out the other things!

      That’s very sweet about your friends.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      opiejeanne

      That’s a very nice photo. Pretty flowers.

      What dead leaves? Not going to go looking for them. :-)

      Reply

