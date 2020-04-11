On Thursday, I got three texts within the span of a few hours:

“Thanks to you, there are rainbows in my living room.”

“Celebrating 3 springs of blooms from my dear friend’s housewarming gift, and I think of you whenever I look at them.”

“Your wind chimes are keeping us company, what a joyous sound.”

Since I don’t do twitter and instagram, I have to ask… Is this a thing? Like Throwback Thursday? Or am I just blessed with thoughtful friends who all happened to do essentially the same thing, on the same day, in the same timeframe?

*****

Totally unrelated, I am toying with giving Sheltering in Place gifts this year instead of Christmas gifts. Would that be dumb? I first got the idea after someone here mentioned a company that makes actual (not virtual) jigsaw puzzles out of your photos, which I thought might be a fun gift.

Open thread.

P.S. My windflowers are blooming!

Please ignore the dead leaves. I am a terrible photographer – when I look, all I see are beautiful flowers, and then all this other stuff shows up in my photos.