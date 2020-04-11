Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

He Was Told, And He Knew. And He Ignored Them.

A devastating report in the NY Times:

“Any way you cut it, this is going to be bad,” a senior medical adviser at the Department of Veterans Affairs, Dr. Carter Mecher, wrote on the night of Jan. 28, in an email to a group of public health experts scattered around the government and universities. “The projected size of the outbreak already seems hard to believe.”

A week after the first coronavirus case had been identified in the United States, and six long weeks before President Trump finally took aggressive action to confront the danger the nation was facing — a pandemic that is now forecast to take tens of thousands of American lives — Dr. Mecher was urging the upper ranks of the nation’s public health bureaucracy to wake up and prepare for the possibility of far more drastic action.

“You guys made fun of me screaming to close the schools,” he wrote to the group, which called itself “Red Dawn,” an inside joke based on the 1984 movie about a band of Americans trying to save the country after a foreign invasion. “Now I’m screaming, close the colleges and universities.”

Read the entire damning report.

      donnah

      I read the article and while I had already heard a lot of the information and evidence that it contains, seeing it spelled out clearly in a timeline with lots of collaboration enraged me. Everyone should read it and quote it when Trump or any of his team of liars tries to claim they have done their best. They knew. They all knew and they blew it off. And people have died because of Trump’s ineptitude and willful disregard for anyone other than himself.

      He threw an entire nation under the bus.

      chopper

      i would love for the history books to lay all of this bullshit at the feet of trump and the GOP, but that assumes that trump and the GOP don’t end up writing the history books. god, fuck this fucking year.

      burnspbesq

      The question is which state AG has the stones to prosecute him for criminally negligent homicide, and whether any state trial court judge is willing to take the 1973 and 2000 OLC memos and shove them up Barr’s ass.

      bbleh

      @Misamericanthrope: He’s not merely a lazy lard-ass that just watches TV all day; he’s a pathologically insecure lazy lard-ass that just watches TV all day, and his pathology is so severe that his behavior is frankly sociopathic.

      TheOtherHank

      I feel like it’s time to say this again: Fuck that fucking fucker.

      Mallard Filmore

      that assumes that trump and the GOP don’t end up writing the history books. god, fuck this fucking year.

      The economic crash has just started. I do not see any way short of abandoning the Constitution that the GOP stays in charge.

