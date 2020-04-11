Finally, the perfect intersection of cute and dystopian. https://t.co/KKjuTJLGFf — Detective Pikajew (@clapifyoulikeme) April 10, 2020

Sarah Gilbert, professor of vaccinology at Oxford University, told The Times on Saturday that she is “80% confident” the vaccine would work, and could be ready by September. “it’s not just a hunch, and as every week goes by we have more data to look at.” https://t.co/e7FFAgZag3 — Carl Quintanilla (@carlquintanilla) April 11, 2020

… Gilbert’s team is one of dozens worldwide working on a vaccine and is the most advanced in Britain, she told the Times. As the country looks set to begin its fourth week under lockdown, a vaccine could be fundamental in easing the measures and returning to normal life. Gilbert said human trials are due to start in the next two weeks… Manufacturing the millions of vaccine doses necessary could take months. Gilbert said she’s in discussions with the British government about funding, and starting production before the final results are in, allowing the public to access the vaccine immediately if it proves to work. She said success by the autumn was “just about possible if everything goes perfectly.”

Lots of good info on that process here:

In which @rkhamsi raises some important questions that the world is going to have to grapple with over the next few months about #Covid19 vaccine & equity. https://t.co/5FCf9I3aI0 — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) April 10, 2020

Coronavirus lockdowns across the globe should not be completely lifted until a vaccine for the disease is found, according to a study based on China's outbreak published in medical journal The Lancet. https://t.co/The8rUYE6W — CNN International (@cnni) April 11, 2020

And Wuhan’s wet markets are also coming back to life. Read this smart myth-busting story by @KarolineCQKan who explains how they’re a vital source of food across China and Asia that are more akin to farmers’ markets.https://t.co/gBkRNQrJRV — Sharon Chen (@sharonchenhm) April 11, 2020

WHO says looking into reports of some COVID patients testing positive again https://t.co/JaRlyb036B pic.twitter.com/KPONogjuMb — Reuters (@Reuters) April 11, 2020

India to extend lockdown, scheduled to end on Tuesday, to control spread of the coronavirus, officials sayhttps://t.co/TLqJOu7P6h pic.twitter.com/Tc3BknZ5zb — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) April 11, 2020

How the Indian state of Kerala flattened its coronavirus curve. Aggressive testing, contact tracing and cooked meals. https://t.co/PWgFoZIGMx — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) April 11, 2020





Don’t listen to those who say South Koreans comply with social distancing because …Confucianism. This is a country that fought for democracy and impeached a president, a vocal democracy that has held those in power to account. And this is the result..https://t.co/sWUNgzOKyr — Laura Bicker (@BBCLBicker) April 11, 2020

Malaysia reports 184 new coronavirus cases, death toll rises by 3 https://t.co/OPPtBanm7Q — The Straits Times (@STcom) April 11, 2020

Indonesia reports 330 new coronavirus cases, 21 deaths https://t.co/nCrSlEIz19 pic.twitter.com/e2nr8Wj4X0 — Reuters (@Reuters) April 11, 2020

Iran has been struck by one of the most severe #COVID19 outbreaks in the world. ~70,000 Iranians have been infected w/ #coronavirus & >4,000 people have died. The human toll has gone largely unnoticed in the West, absorbed by deaths in Italy, Spain & US.https://t.co/1MfGkTSdgX — Microbes&Infection (@MicrobesInfect) April 11, 2020

Stolen from the Russian interwebs.

There are three ways to fight a pandemic:

1. Chinese: to spend a ton of money into enforcing the strictest of quarantines.

2. Swedish: to do nothing.

3. Russian: to declare the Chinese way, to realize the Swedish way, to split the difference. — Slava Malamud (@SlavaMalamud) April 10, 2020

Leave doping ban in past amid virus outbreak, Russia says: https://t.co/s4ilwYiQFs — James Ellingworth (@jellingworth) April 10, 2020

JUST IN: Spain's coronavirus death toll has fallen to an 18-day low — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) April 11, 2020

I asked Matt Hancock 9 days ago if, in hindsight, it had been a mistake to allow large gatherings like Cheltenham to go ahead given the rising death rate (was 450 a day then). I was just told they had followed scientific advice. That’s the stock answer. https://t.co/wPr1LwCoAo — Kevin Schofield (@PolhomeEditor) April 11, 2020

A group of international vacationers who flew from London to the south of France in a private jet were turned away by French police after they landed. A nationwide lockdown is in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus. https://t.co/u356cceouZ — CNN International (@cnni) April 11, 2020

A new wave of billions of locusts is arriving in East Africa. It's the top concern in rural areas. The coronavirus? A distant second. https://t.co/nO51p59JSz — AP Africa (@AP_Africa) April 10, 2020

Sub-Saharan Africa will suffer first recession for 25 years because of coronavirus outbreak, World Bank predicts https://t.co/ToeM3V6cdb — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) April 9, 2020

Vulnerabilities within Kenya's informal sector of nearly 15 million workers have been brutally exposed by the pandemic.https://t.co/i6GgR6RG65 — Foreign Policy (@ForeignPolicy) April 11, 2020

A 15-year-old boy from an isolated Amazonian tribe who tested positive for Covid-19 has died, raising concerns about the coronavirus' impact on the region's indigenous people. https://t.co/nut5g3MufX — CNN International (@cnni) April 11, 2020