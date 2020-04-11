Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Update (International) – Friday/Saturday, April 10/11

COVID-19 Coronavirus Update (International) – Friday/Saturday, April 10/11

Gilbert’s team is one of dozens worldwide working on a vaccine and is the most advanced in Britain, she told the Times. As the country looks set to begin its fourth week under lockdown, a vaccine could be fundamental in easing the measures and returning to normal life. Gilbert said human trials are due to start in the next two weeks…

Manufacturing the millions of vaccine doses necessary could take months. Gilbert said she’s in discussions with the British government about funding, and starting production before the final results are in, allowing the public to access the vaccine immediately if it proves to work. She said success by the autumn was “just about possible if everything goes perfectly.”

Lots of good info on that process here:


