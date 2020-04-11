For those who wanted a world without vaccines, witness the world without one vaccine. — David Sinclair, PhD (@davidasinclair) April 10, 2020

We just reached 500,000 coronavirus cases in America. — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) April 11, 2020

The US has now recorded 18,586 deaths, closing in on the toll of 18,849 dead in Italy which has seen the most fatalities so far, and is also approaching half a million confirmed cases with 496,535 as of 0030 GMT Saturday up 35,098 in the past 24 hours pic.twitter.com/9Kch9V2Ff1 — AFP news agency (@AFP) April 11, 2020

Local man with unconventional thoughts on windmills and cancer would like to explain brilliant germs and anti-antibiotics to you. https://t.co/2pYls0JpGk — phillip anderson (@phillipanderson) April 10, 2020

Why do you guys keep talking about it like Trump has any authority—at least in states whose governors aren’t afraid of him being mean to them on Twitter—to “reopen” the economy [which isn’t closed]? https://t.co/4gTNvFuTLz — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) April 10, 2020

Finally a job for Eric? https://t.co/ce0JYGjllP — Slava Malamud (@SlavaMalamud) April 10, 2020

MSNBC literally asking every guest about "reopening." Stop this despicable bullshit. https://t.co/hy80dAfjwy — Tom Watson (@tomwatson) April 10, 2020

The Navajo Nation reports another 39 cases today and no new deaths from COVID-19. This brings their total to 597. They are the 4th hardest hit place in the country per capita behind NY, NJ, and LA. They stand at 597/22

Yesterday: 558/22 — The AZ – abc15 – Data Guru (@Garrett_Archer) April 11, 2020

All 24 Democratic governors have issued stay-at-home orders. Their median date? March 24. Republican governors’ median date is March 30 — and nine of them have yet to issue a stay-at-home order at all. #DemGovsGetItDonehttps://t.co/5lRWOJuf9M — Democratic Governors (@DemGovs) April 10, 2020

In Philadelphia, new cases today were 522, similar to last few days. Highest daily death toll, 33, total 137. Spike in deaths expected bc they lag behind cases. — Alexander Marquardt (@MarquardtA) April 10, 2020

Did Ohio get it right? The state intervened in the coronavirus pandemic, and its medical systems prepared, earlier than most. Now its numbers are much lower than comparably-sized, nearby states. @LennyMBernstein: https://t.co/v7OgYheOxg — Dave Clarke (@davecclarke) April 9, 2020





"Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced. . .a newly created task force that will be responsible for providing recommendations on how to address racial disparities in health care during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis." Michigan needs this. Every state needs this. https://t.co/Yh85tIbRY3 — Ibram X. Kendi (@DrIbram) April 9, 2020

Texas conducts fewest COVID-19 tests per capita https://t.co/wcBAPMSnBI pic.twitter.com/JlpB5BInMB — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) April 10, 2020

this seems like a problem the federal government could solve — or at least facilitate a solution — although that would require political leadership with the will and ability to aggressively use the levers of the state https://t.co/LAKit50T3q — b-boy bouiebaisse (@jbouie) April 10, 2020

Vulnerable red state senators get ventilators and PPE from Trump and Jared. Blue states are told to ask their governors for help while their masks are seized by the feds. It’s happening out the open. They tweet about it. https://t.co/r1vU4TB6J8 — Brian Murphy (@Burrite) April 10, 2020

It's penny ante patronage, too! A hundred ventilators. https://t.co/24KPrco1X9 — Ady Barkan🔥🌹 (@AdyBarkan) April 11, 2020

HHS WTF: They're giving to hospitals and doctors money according to their historical share of revenue from the Medicare program for seniors—not according to their coronavirus burden. https://t.co/weRIgnwAik — Harry Siegel (@harrysiegel) April 11, 2020

Florida is getting $132,000 for each coronavirus case; New York is getting $12,000—> https://t.co/TTpmPQenCq — Harry Siegel (@harrysiegel) April 11, 2020

You know, I am with Senator Vector here. How can people be Christians without praying openly in public?

I mean, what kind of horrible heathen would ever tell a Christian to go into their inner chamber, shut the door and pray to their Lord in secret?

Only a commie, that's who! https://t.co/PT3o1vj9LN — Slava Malamud (@SlavaMalamud) April 11, 2020

“I have been told to inform my fellows that we untermenschen do not have the reserves of vitality possessed by our betters. Your sickness, your death, will be blamed upon your own poor lifestyle choices.

And when the virus reaches them, it will be blamed on us.”

Surgeon General Jerome Adams urges minorities who are at higher risk for coronavirus to avoid drugs and alcohol. If they don't want to do it for themselves, do it "for your abuela, do it for your grandaddy, do it for your Big Mama, do it for your pop pop" https://t.co/vSwcu9K40f pic.twitter.com/93BoBVm7oB — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 10, 2020

A Wall Street firm told wealthy investors it could get them returns of up to 175% by exploiting U.S. programs meant to help those hurt by the coronavirus https://t.co/og80tvKfTo — Nicholas Kristof (@NickKristof) April 10, 2020

According to @DataProgress, over half of voters under 45 (52 percent) have lost their job, been placed on leave, or had hours cut due to the coronavirus pandemic. That's compared to 26 percent of voters over 45 years old.https://t.co/TsIw4uOmri — “Ideas That Are Lying Around” (@_waleedshahid) April 9, 2020

I asked employees, and the director of the Harvard Global Health Institute, what they thought about Amazon's plan to build its own coronavirus testing lab. They weren't too impressed. https://t.co/pKIw5iqjVo — Charles Я. Davis (@charliearchy) April 10, 2020

Ahhh, this explains why people in my area have been saying "We think it already came through here earlier," which it had not, and which is setting people up for infection.https://t.co/WpcySXJqjW — John Scalzi (@scalzi) April 10, 2020



One name — Victor Davis Hanson:

… So what’s really behind this theory? It might be worth considering the source. KSBW’s piece begins by mentioning Stanford Medicine’s research, then quotes Victor Davis Hanson, a Stanford-affiliated source; the piece reads as if Hanson is one of these aforementioned Stanford Medicine researchers. But Hanson is a military historian, not a doctor or scientist; he is affiliated with Stanford’s Hoover Institution, a conservative think tank.* (I reached out to Hanson for comment, but he has not responded; we will update this article if he does.) The piece makes no effort to clarify what the Hoover Institution is, and it delves into Hanson’s “theory” as a prelude to a brief explanation of Stanford Medicine’s study. Hanson’s recent work, published in National Review, suggests he is eager to reopen the American economy. It would be quite convenient, then, to claim that the virus has already torn through the U.S. and granted us immunity. (In that article, Hanson also claims that “much of the virus modeling is nearly worthless” and refers to it as “science,” in scare quotes.) Hanson also (incorrectly) suggests that the virus’s spread in California came from “Chinese nationals” visiting California. Looking more closely at his recent work reveals a potential political motive for that claim; in a recent op-ed for Fox News, he argues that we already have too many Chinese nationals visiting, studying, or collaborating in the U.S., and that post-coronavirus America should “wake up” and make changes…

