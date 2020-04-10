Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

What is love?

by

There’s a funny and poignant interview with Fran Lebowitz in The New Yorker. She talks about how she’s coping with quarantine life and the closure of all the restaurants (Lebowitz doesn’t cook). Like all thinking people of good will, Lebowitz loathes Trump with every fiber of her being. When asked if she’d learned anything new about Trump from the crisis, here’s what she said:

No. Every single thing that could be wrong with a human being is wrong with him. But the single most dangerous thing about Donald Trump is how unbelievably stupid he is. It’s not the most dangerous thing in someone who has no responsibilities, but in a President it’s the most dangerous thing.

His absolute belief in himself, that is something that is not going to ever change. And he doesn’t care. When people say he’s not showing enough empathy—he doesn’t know what it means. Whenever he uses the word “love,” which he does occasionally, I think of the word “algebra,” because I don’t know what algebra is. I took Algebra 1 four times, because I failed it four times, and I still don’t know what algebra even means. I know the symbols. And that is what love means to Donald Trump.

Maybe the algebra analogy strikes me as so bang-on because I am also hopelessly stupid about math. Unlike Lebowitz, I did manage to pass both Algebra I and II with the patient assistance of my sister, who was bewildered during our tutoring sessions by my inability to grasp what were to her simple concepts. My brain just doesn’t work that way.

Waiting for Trump to express genuine empathy is as pointless as waiting for Fran or me to earn a Fields Medal. Anyhoo, go read the interview — it’s good.

Open thread.

    44Comments

    2. 2.

      Patricia Kayden

      Despite the efforts of the Orange Resident to, as usual, blame Obama for everything negative that has happened in human history, we know better.With a deep sigh of relief, I was uplifted today to see our President once again stepping into the fray. https://t.co/1RlmNkC1zU— Denise Oliver-Velez (@Deoliver47) April 10, 2020

    3. 3.

      OzarkHillbilly

      I did manage to pass both Algebra I and II with the patient assistance of my sister, who was bewildered during our tutoring sessions by my inability to grasp what were to her simple concepts. My brain just doesn’t work that way.

      Oh dawg, do I remember the frustrations of trying to help my little Sis and youngest son with their HS algebra. Things that were just so obvious to me they could not wrap their heads around. They both still laugh at me over it.

    4. 4.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      Private Equity is getting a bailout in the Fed’s new lifeline.

      Main Street will be getting a few crumbs, subject, of course, to a credit score based on an opaque algorithm that will hammer business owners who took care if obligations and didn’t miss payments in the past.

    5. 5.

      schrodingers_cat

      Algebra is easy, follow the rules and out comes the answer. Wish other things in life were that straight forward.

    6. 6.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      @OzarkHillbilly: When my girls were in high school, I used to drink and do story problems out of their algebra, trig and geometry textbooks, like other people do crossword puzzles.

    8. 8.

      WereBear

      The first time I took algebra it was in Florida with no air conditioning and a famously grumpy teacher. I failed.

      The second time was in air conditioning with a really good teacher. I not only passed, I got an A.

      Nothing works when your brain doesn’t work.

      Speaking of Trump, I just heard that some people want a second economic task force because are worried about him paying too much attention to dead and starving people and not their money, but I am sure that is a misplaced concern.

    12. 12.

      Betty Cracker

      Well, I’m off to Walgreens shortly because they allegedly have toilet paper in stock. I’m going to arrive an hour before they open — that’s how fucking desperate I am.

      My grandma was a child during the Great Depression, and for the rest of her life, she would squirrel away any uneaten morsel of food left on her plate — a clump of cabbage leaves, whatever. I think the Trump virus might change my relationship with TP in a similar fashion. :)

    17. 17.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      @Betty Cracker: Home Depot carries paper towels and TP.  They run out more frequently now that more people have discovered that, but you could get lucky.

      They’ve also got dishwasher pods for about 20% less, and a bunch of really better janitorial level cleaning utensils and products.

    19. 19.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      @SFAW:

      Haha.

      The kids thought I was nuts, doing math on a Friday. Their minds were blown when I showed them alternative methods to arrive at the same result.

    22. 22.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Sab: Geometry… A lot of carpenters pay hell with stick building a roof (as opposed to using trusses which is tab A to slot B). It’s simple 2 dimensional plane geometry but you have to work in 3 dimensions. A bit of a mind fuck for a lot of guys.

    23. 23.

      A Ghost to Most

      So, Denver Water rep calls me yesterday, and says the big dig, slated  to cross the road  April 20, starts this morning. So much for promised  advance notice.

      Whiskey’s for drinking; water is for fighting over.

    24. 24.

      Sab

      @Betty Cracker: My very creative local grocery store chain has got itself into the commercial tp supply chain. So now we can buy tp in single rolls wrapped in tissue paper, just like we had at work.

    25. 25.

      WereBear

      @Sab: I remember school in Florida with no air conditioning! Fun times. Did you also have those tiny gnats?

       
      Of course. Especially when we were herded outdoors in the early afternoon to play volleyball with a rubber donut instead of a ball.

      I have low heat tolerance. It’s a wonder I survived. I took the failing PE grades and skipped the heatstroke.

    26. 26.

      SFAW

      @Baud:

      It’s all maths.

      Just as quantum physics, neurology, and geology are all the same, because they’re all sciences?

      I’m thinking a better response from you would have been “forty-two.” [Written with infinite majesty and calm, of course.]

    29. 29.

      Patricia Kayden

      Widespread testing would make the number of those confirmed with virus more accurate & give a more accurate picture of death rate. Accuracy & real numbers are not what the liar-in-chief wants because they make the inadequacy of his response more glaring. https://t.co/zhGOsDWm5p— Stone (@stonecold2050) April 10, 2020

    30. 30.

      SFAW

      @Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes:

      The kids thought I was nuts, doing math on a Friday. Their minds were blown when I showed them alternative methods to arrive at the same result.

      My kids’ eighth grade (or maybe it was seventh?) math teacher was a bit of a numbnuts. They would tell me stories — just chatting about it, not in a “can you BELIEVE this guy?” kind of way — and I’d think “Christ, what a moron/asshole.” I figure he has pictures of the principal or superintendent, because he’s still there.

    32. 32.

      SFAW

      @Baud:

      Cosine is a universal function though. Many different math fields use it.

      Well, I’ll give you an E for effort, but …

      Many fields use numbers, too — not just mathematics. Or maybe they ALL are mathematics? Even astrology (“when the Moon is in the Seventh house”)

    34. 34.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @WereBear: I have to say that the very best HS mathematics teacher I ever had was was Mrs Luco. (everyone called her Loco Luco) Grumpy had nothing on her. Absolutely the most no nonsense teacher I’d ever had. At this point in my schooling career I was just skating, skipping every class I could, only showing up for the tests, doing just the absolute minimum and getting straight Cs anyway because at that point all they were trying to do was get us thru the doors.

      But her class? Never missed a single one. Would have crawled over broken glass for another lesson.

    35. 35.

      WereBear

      It will take never for this to occur to our Masters of the Universe, but we don’t have a working economy when it is based on playing with other people’s money, spreadsheet manufacturing (if I shorten all these bolts we make an extra nickel a unit!) and outright tax cheating and theft.

      This must be addressed. These people have been taking money out and not investing in the very thing that made them their money. Parasites are really what we need to excise from the system.

    38. 38.

      SFAW

      @OzarkHillbilly:

      But her class? Never missed a single one. Would have crawled over broken glass for another lesson.

      I had a few teachers like that. Mr. Powell (physics) was like that. [His personality was at the other end of the spectrum, however.]

    39. 39.

      NeenerNeener

      A Canadian colleague of mine stated yesterday that Canadians love Trump because he doesn’t take any sh*t (ie he’s an asshole) and they’re impressed with the job he’s doing on COVID-19. He told me I should be watching OANN and Fox News instead of CNN. I thought Canadians were supposed to be nice. Anyway, that’s probably the last IM chat I ever have with him.

    40. 40.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      @A Ghost to Most:

      So, Denver Water rep calls me yesterday, and says the big dig, slated to cross the road April 20, starts this morning. So much for promised advance notice.

      Where are you?

      Just learned that my neighborhood is one of six with the highest incident of coranavirus cases.  If you read the piece, the author tries to make the point that such high incidents directly track with low income neighborhoods with predominantly AA/Hispanic residents.  Problem is the map/data doesn’t show that.

      In fact, one of the 6 neighborhoods with the highest numbers is one of the whitest and affluent:  it supports observations that the white people there wouldn’t listen and insisted on mobbing into the park and not practice social distancing.

      https://denverite.com/2020/04/09/breaking-down-coronavirus-infections-in-denver-by-neighborhood/

    42. 42.

      MattF

      And some people just have a gift. When I was a TA, a doe-eyed young woman in one of my classes had a spectacular gift for mathematics. She’d stumble into class on the day of an exam, scribble down all the answers, and then stumble out. I asked her once if she’d considered a career in a mathematical field— and I got the AYFKM look in return. One of the reasons I never believe the ‘white males are just better at [xxx]’ bullshit.

