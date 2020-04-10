Respite, you want?
Respite we got:
I bellowed at the punch line.
This thread (and–stay safe–not our towns and byways) is open.
I just posted this downstairs too. It made me laugh. From Saturday Night on Broadway, “The Zoom Where It Happens.”
Also this. Now I’m waiting for the lightening to strike me. (Apparently I’ve been in too many Zoom meetings)
pic.twitter.com/f7lyabYA4P— Gracie in OH-IO (@GracieinOHIO) April 10, 2020
trollhattan
Good one. :-)
Steeplejack
Report from the coronasphere:
The tactical gear (pants!) has been getting a workout lately, as I have been driving my friend B. to and from work at Trader Joe’s in Clarendon (Arlington, VA). She was off yesterday, but I dropped her a little before 1:00 today and then went by the substandard Safeway on the way home. Somewhat grudgingly, because, although I am due for a big shopping expedition, I didn’t feel like doing it today. But I needed cat food—priority #1 here at the Threadkill Arms—and once I was in the store I decided to get some other things. Ran up an $85 tab, which is pretty big for me, but now I’m set until sometime next week.
Feature my surprise at finding that the store was pretty well stocked. It’s an old, small store in a not-trendy neighborhood, also apparently plagued with indifferent management, and there are (were) always inexplicable gaps in what’s available. (Gaps more explicable now.) I went up the paper-products aisle to find something else and was gobsmacked to see not only toilet paper but Great Northern toilet paper. Gold, Jerry—pure gold! Not a huge supply, maybe 20 six-packs or so. I joined another guy (six feet apart) and we just marveled at it in silence for a minute or two. I picked up one pack just to be sociable, and, based on the discussion in the morning thread, I figure I’m good for the rest of the year. Score!
The produce and meat sections were pretty well stocked, and I didn’t see any glaring shortages anyplace else. Oh, yeah, no Schweppes tonic water, which affects me greatly, and no Fever Tree either, which is my backup. Couldn’t bring myself to buy Canada Dry. One has standards even in a crisis.
Went by my local pub on the way home and took curbside delivery of a bacon cheeseburger and fries. I’ve been trying to support my local places. Had that with a Vienna Lager and will now subside into the afternoon routine. Picking up B. at 9:00 tonight.
The weather is fantastic today: partly cloudy, 49°, with blustery winds about 25 mph. Totally wacky for the season but very energizing.
Finally, I found the cheapo mask that I got in Las Vegas and thought I had lost. It was still in the pocket of my jacket. I didn’t wear it on the trip home but will start wearing it now. And the word on the street is that a friend is sending me a custom-made cloth mask. Looking forward to that. Should be here tomorrow.
chris
“…the surgical solution was surprisingly unpopular…”
UncomfortableLOL! Ya think?
Tom Levenson
@Dorothy A. Winsor: Awesome.
Also, Judas!
Steeplejack
Okay, that’s funny!
MoCA Ace
Thanks for the warning… you saved my keyboard!
chris
@Steeplejack:Serious tactical gear right here.
via reddit. Captioned: Walmart never disappoints.
zhena gogolia
I just sent that to my minister.
@chris: At least the person wasn’t wearing the flippers.
@zhena gogolia: Then lightning will have to spread itself around to strike us all!
catclub
@zhena gogolia: My understanding is that performance of that version of the Miserere – by Allegri –
was only permitted – on pain of excommunication(?) at the Sistine Chapel. For some period of time back in the good old days when the Catholic Church was just the Church.
chris
@Dorothy A. Winsor: Maybe.
chris
@Steeplejack: Yep, all on r/peopleofwalmart. And, I assume, everywhere else. At least they’re trying.
Gin & Tonic
Couldn’t bring myself to buy Canada Dry.
I am delighted to see that the plague years have not destroyed all of humanity.
CaseyL
@Dorothy A. Winsor: Those are great! I’ve seen quite a bit of hilarious getting-through-the-lockdown stuff on YouTube. Andrew Cottle, the British sportscaster whose color commentary of his dogs eating went viral, posted a second Dog Sports video:
Oh, yeah, no Schweppes tonic water, which affects me greatly, and no Fever Tree either, which is my backup.
You need to try making homemade tonic water. It’s not that hard if you can get the ingredients.
Steeplejack
Inorite. Stiff upper lip and all that, what?
patroclus
The other thread is dying, so I’ll re-post it:
Biden 2020: Vote Joe if You Want to Live
Trump 2020: Making American Graves Again
Biden 2020: He Can Read
Trump 2020: It’s Mourning in America
@CaseyL: The commentary is hilarious.
Steeplejack
They’re both hilarious. The eating one: “Focused, relentless. Tasting absolutely nothing.”
Here’s a link to Nick Heath’s #LifeCommentary videos. Equally hilarious. (Note: On my computer the fast-forward hangs at video 16, so you have to manually select the one(s) after that.)
raven
We just got our instantcart order from Aldi. The young lady was totally on top of it, chatted with me about substitutions while she shopped and got here in about 10 minutes. I hit a “review” site for it last night and it really had me nervous. Review after review screaming about the “shoppers” stealing their groceries and all kinds of nasty shit. Maybe being in a smaller town matters.
@patroclus: They’re all good but this:
Biden 2020: He Can Read
That’s museum-quality right there.
Thanks for the laughs!
Steeplejack
You have to manually fast-forward past “Giro de Tooting.”
Steeplejack
I’m having enough trouble sourcing Cheez Whiz and Vienna sausages. I can’t be looking for tree bark!
Steeplejack
“Dogging” not in the list, for some reason.
chris
@Steeplejack: just dissolve ‘some’ hydroxychloroquine in your gin. Gotta be close, right?
patroclus
@Ben Cisco: Twitter has so much more…
Biden 2020: He Won’t Grab Your Pussy
Trump 2020: If You’re Not White, Say Goodnight
Biden 2020: Blue Wave
Trump 2020: Flu Wave
Trump 2020: What do You Have (Left) to Lose?
scav
@patroclus: Biden 2020: Don’t let the Virus win.
Booger
That’s a noble effort on the Choir’s part.
evap
@Steeplejack: really enjoyed reading this post because I lived in Arlington (Ballston) for 2 years while working at NSF and I used to shop at that Trader Joe’s and even at the Safeway occasionally. I have very fond memories of Arlington.
Carry on!
@Steeplejack: Couldn’t bring myself to buy Canada Dry. One has standards even in a crisis.
It could be worse. I grew up on Vernor’s
opiejeanne
@raven: I just got notification that our order is being shopped, and it looks like he/she is finished.
All of our shoppers have been very nice. We’ve been using them for about three weeks now. I don’t know why the shopper would steal people’s stuff, unless it was toilet paper, and/or they were stupid.
Our first one got some of our stuff confused with the other order he was shopping, and drove back after about ten minutes to give it to us and get the stuff for his other customer that he mistakenly left with us.
Yes, we wanted the oranges, no we didn’t need any canned soup. It was our first time using the service and it all worked out.
