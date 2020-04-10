Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

This Will Not Happen (In New York at Least)

Nope, nope, nope:

The Trump administration is pushing to reopen much of the country next month, raising concerns among health experts and economists of a possible covid-19 resurgence if Americans return to their normal lives before the virus is truly stamped out.

Behind closed doors, President Trump — concerned with the sagging economy — has sought a strategy for resuming business activity by May 1, according to people familiar with the discussions.

I know this isn’t going to happen, because this dude, who has infinitely more credibility than Trump and his clown taskforce, says it isn’t:

The worst of the Rochester-area COVID-19 outbreak is at least several weeks away, [Monroe County Commissioner of Health] Dr. Michael Mendoza [pictured above] said Thursday, and the return to normal life will not occur for a considerable time after that.

Re-opening of businesses and a resumption of social and recreational activities would not occur before mid-summer, by Mendoza’s estimate. School is almost certainly out until September.

But before any of that can even be contemplated, people in the Rochester region must weather the worst of the coronavirus pandemic.

We just made a massive investment in keeping people alive. Business as usual in three weeks would be pissing that investment away. This is obvious to anyone paying attention, and believe me, COVID-19 has our full attention in New York.

What’s more interesting to me is that some local and state governments in red states are ignoring Trump. Even in my red state home town, the city council voted to shut everything down over two weeks ago, in a state where a full lock down has not yet been ordered. That’s because their hospital is 100 miles from any other, and probably has a couple of ventilators (counting a spare anesthesia machine) and maybe 25 (50?) beds if they stretch. My mother-in-law (I married a woman from my home town) is sewing masks as I write this — her sewing circle is sending them all to the hospital. My dad declared that he and my high-risk mom were going on lockdown almost three weeks ago. This is in a county with zero confirmed cases, as of today. Even this very Republican small town knows which way the wind is blowing.

Trump is being ignored for the a number of reasons, but at the core of it all, the most salient one is that he has very little to offer. He has no tests on the scale we need, no meaningful number of ventilators (in the short term), maybe some PPE (who knows) and a daily clown show. That’s it. He is the titular head of the most powerful government in the world, but he’s like a child sitting in the cockpit of a 747 without any idea of which knob does what.

    49Comments

    1. 1.

      dr. bloor

      Yep.  As someone noted on Twitter, Trump didn’t close the economy, and he certainly can’t open it again on a whim.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Duane

      Given the disastrous response to the pandemic I’m done referring to the US as the most powerful country in the world. Like you said, a 747 is useless if you don’t know how to fly it.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Jeffro

      Go ahead and open up those cruise ships and airlines, trumpov.  BOOM! goes the economy, amirite?  What are we waiting for?

      What a moron.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Nora

      He’s more like a child sitting in the cockpit of a 747 hitting buttons at random and looking around in expectation of being praised for his wonderful piloting.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Roger Moore

      What I am hoping, and I realize that it may be a forlorn hope, is that by going against the mood of the country so badly Trump will hurt his reelection chances.  Going all in on reopening everything when people are still afraid and don’t want to reopen until they feel good and safe is a really bad look.  It shows how callous and out of touch he is.  Backing off might help, but even that will make him look weak.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      Brother, this is some prose:

      Trump is being ignored for the a number of reasons, but at the core of it all, the most salient one is that he has very little to offer. He has no tests on the scale we need, no meaningful number of ventilators (in the short term), maybe some PPE (who knows) and a daily clown show. That’s it. He is the titular head of the most powerful government in the world, but he’s like a child sitting in the cockpit of a 747 without any idea of which knob does what.

      I bow to you.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      JoyceH

      I do wish the news would stop discussing ‘Trump wants to reopen economy’ as if Trump even has the power to order people back to work. We’ve seen over the past month that it’s up to the governors. The article in the post about this had two brief mentions about that fact and the rest was what Trump wants to do and whether or not it’s wise and who he’s listening to, blah blah blah. Anyone not doing a very careful reading would conclude that it’s up to Trump whether businesses and schools reopen.

      Let him issue all the orders he wants. Maybe his base will rush out to like-minded bars and churches and die.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Krope, the Formerly Dope

      @dr. bloor: Yep.  As someone noted on Twitter, Trump didn’t close the economy, and he certainly can’t open it again on a whim.

      Some people at lower levels of government who are responsible for the decisions whether to reopen may be inclined to listen to Trump, however.

      The chance to see the laboratories of democracy in action would be edifying if not for all the dead bodies any failed experiments would produce.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Ohio Mom

      We are still the world’s greatest military power, which means a lot, and we still have a huge economy and are still the reserve currency.

      But domestically, on a national level, we are a failed state. A good number of states and localities are still functioning but even so, the failed national state makes them less effective.

      Can we repair our failed state, that is the question.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      joel hanes

      he’s like a child sitting in the cockpit of a 747 without any idea of which knob does what.

      He’s like a child trying to use that 747 to run over the babysitter who tells him that it’s past his bedtime.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      JoyceH

      @Roger Moore: “What I am hoping, and I realize that it may be a forlorn hope, is that by going against the mood of the country so badly Trump will hurt his reelection chances. Going all in on reopening everything when people are still afraid and don’t want to reopen until they feel good and safe is a really bad look. It shows how callous and out of touch he is. Backing off might help, but even that will make him look weak.”

      How about Barr, referring to those of us who are responsibly staying at home as ‘hiding under the bed’?

      And I think later this month things are going to become clearer. They like to call the 50 states ‘the laboratories of democracy’ – well, pretty soon those red states with Trumpy governors who have done nothing are going to be hit and hit hard and then we can do a compare and contrast.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      dr. bloor

      @Krope, the Formerly Dope: Oh, absolutely.  I would expect the confederacy, lesser-hit midwestern states, etc., will enthusiastically follow Trump’s marching orders.  And, to be blunt, they won’t pay the price in human lives that the coastal urban areas are paying.  But if NY, CA, and the rest of the world don’t want to go along, they’re going to get a lesson in just how intertwined their fates are with those dirty coastal elitists.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      senyordave

      It is this sort of attempted action that makes me certain that, no matter what state the country is come fall, this election has to be largely about Trump’s response to the pandemic.  From pissing away two months by ignoring it to not having adequate testing in mid-April (US is still way behind most developed countries in testing rate) to Jared Fucking Kushner being one of the people in charge of the supply chain.  Failure at every level and more people died because of it.  I want ads with Harry Truman and the buck stops here contrasting Trump and “I take no responsibility at all”, maybe throw in statistics of dead and infected.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Kent

      Trump is being ignored for the a number of reasons, but at the core of it all, the most salient one is that he has very little to offer. He has no tests on the scale we need, no meaningful number of ventilators (in the short term), maybe some PPE (who knows) and a daily clown show. That’s it. He is the titular head of the most powerful government in the world, but he’s like a child sitting in the cockpit of a 747 without any idea of which knob does what.

      The really scary thing is that while this is all true, Trump seems to be stealing the ventilators and PPE and other materials that states are procuring for themselves and then portioning it back out through some sort of corrupt patronage system.  Josh Marshall has been on that beat for several days now.  Very scary and horrifying that the powers of the Federal government can be used that way in a completely opaque fashion.  https://talkingpointsmemo.com/edblog/goodfellas

      Reply
    20. 20.

      MisterForkbeard

      I’m seeing a number of different efforts to ‘discredit’ the pandemic coming together on the right, and it’s kind of scary watching people be this nuts. From acquaintances on facebook, mostly:

      1. There aren’t as many deaths as reported. Evidence is that the CDC changed directives to say “count a death as COVID if it has all the symptoms and you don’t have a test”
      2. The economic hit is really bad
      3. The reports about Trump stealing COVID supplies are all lies
      4. All of this is just to damage Trump’s re-election chances
      5. It’s not that much worse than the flu or automobile deaths even if the death rate is true
      6. Therefore we should all just forget about this “pandemic”, praise Trump and vote out the Democrats who are politicizing this great tragedy that simultaneously isn’t actually happening

      Honestly disturbing to see people in the cult. The first time I saw someone put quotes around “pandemic” I wanted to smack them. But alas, social distancing prevents that option.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      debbie

      At long last, toilet paper! (And Lysol, Kleenex, and Bounty!)

       

      Trump has also demonstrated to everyone that he has no regard for others’ lives or welfare. Even his most ardent supporters realize this, but they still cling to their enjoyment of others’ suffering. Once they see they are joining the ranks of the suffering, they will finally admit they were wrong.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Ohio Mom

      Today’s Cincinnati paper had two articles on a Tea party-like movement that is protesting Governor DeWine’s closures and quarantine.

      In the photo of the demonstration in Columbus, there are about 75 of them, many wearing Guy Fawkes masks and holding signs that DeWine has violated the Consitution and taken away our right to be free. The funny part is that they are all standing at least six feet apart!

      Who is behind this?

      Meanwhile, I am still waiting for the Enquirer article on Trump’s shenanigans with the ventilators and PPE. That story is nowhere to be seen. I often think that paper does more harm than good.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Kent

      @Dorothy A. Winsor:@JoyceH: I see DeSantis is musing about reopening schools on the grounds that the virus doesn’t his children. How is it possible to be that stupid and not risk putting your pants on back-to-front?

      That would be an EPIC CLUSTER FUCK as tens of thousands of elderly teachers would refuse to show up and hundreds of thousands (or more) of parents would refuse to send their kids.

      HIPAA protects medical privacy.  If I’m a teacher and I call in and say that I’m Covid-19 positive, what are they going to do?  Tell me to come to work anyway?  They can’t legally see my medical records.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      MattF

      So, Trump puffs up and says “I hereby order everything to go back to normal” and nothing happens. Someone’s got to notice that won’t be a good look.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Martin

      @Ohio Mom: Observe Gavin Newsom’s new proclamation that California is a nation-state. We’ve always acted somewhat in that manner, with what are effectively treaties with Canada and China, though we can’t call them that. But it’s a declaration that we’ll chart our own course here.

      Gavin is now trying to build an interstate compact that will supercede FEMA. Our 200M mask deal is effectively the first action of that arrangement since we will provide masks to other states. He’s working a soft version of the Defense Production Act in state. We will be a state that will put a ballot in every voters mailbox this November.

      We’re gearing up for a fight.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      debbie

      @Ohio Mom:

      I hope the Enquirer also enquires about his investment in hydroxychloroquine producers.

      Those clowns were all over the news here. I love the clips of them chanting through their masks. “Glubb, mluff, bffft!”

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Zelma

      A friend just lost her grandfather to COVID-19.  Here in somewhat remote Cape May County the number of cases rises significantly every day, even though there is very limited testing.  The authorities are trying to get FEMA to open a testing center in South Jersey, but so far, no luck.  The federal government has nothing to offer us.  I guess our renegade Congressman has discovered how valueless his support for Trump is once his usefulness ended.

      The small local hospital is holding its own but lacks PPE.  (My cousin had a 95mask for some reason.  She gave it to her neighbor who is a nurse and lacks proper gear.).   We are probably two weeks behind north Jersey.  We have too many second home owners who have come here despite the governor’s order to stay away.  Beaches and boardwalks are closed and towns are banning short term rentals.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Kent

      @Martin: Honestly, without CA the rest of us would be truly and utterly fucked.  The House would still be in GOP hands and us smaller blue state folks like up here in WA would be truly at the mercy of TX and the rest of the GOP.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Brachiator

      Trump is being ignored for the a number of reasons, but at the core of it all, the most salient one is that he has very little to offer.

      Trump is being ignored, a very good thing, but conservatives are still bending over backwards to give Trump credit for offering hope and leadership during this crisis.

      Just this morning I heard a talk radio host dismiss any criticism of the administration efforts as politics. Even while acknowledging state and local efforts that are clearly helpful.

      It’s crazy.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Kent

      @debbie: I can’t figure out what happened to WI in the past two decades.  Back when I was in college in the 80s it was a cool and liberal place.  And not just Madison.  Now it is worse than much of the fucking confederacy.    And yes, I know it is under minority rule.  But still.  They vote for GOP Senators and governors and refuse to recall them so it isn’t entirely just gerrymandering.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Kristine

      @Martin:

      Gavin is now trying to build an interstate compact that will supercede FEMA. Our 200M mask deal is effectively the first action of that arrangement since we will provide masks to other states.

      Which other states are involved? Hoping Illinois is one of them.

      That said, what about this: “An interstate compact is an agreement between two or more states of the United States of America. Article I, Section 10 of the United States Constitution provides that “no state shall enter into an agreement or compact with another state” without the consent of Congress.”

      Is that definition applicable? If yes, could Congress block California? I know Trump would try.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      satby

      @Baud:  guess that one of the conspiracy theories is that it somehow spreads the covid virus? Or makes people more susceptible. Who the fuck knows, conspiracy theories are nuts.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Ryan

      Trump wanted the states in charge.  “The states should have been preparing.”

       

      Trump, you had your chance to lead.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      JoyceH

      @Kent: “The really scary thing is that while this is all true, Trump seems to be stealing the ventilators and PPE and other materials that states are procuring for themselves and then portioning it back out through some sort of corrupt patronage system. Josh Marshall has been on that beat for several days now.  ”

      And FEMA claims they’ve got nothing to do with it. I immediately jump to the suspicion that that weird quasi-official group that Jared put together is doing this.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      sdhays

      he’s like a child sitting in the cockpit of a 747 without any idea of which knob does what.

      He’s like a child sitting in the pilot’s chair of a nuclear submarine demanding that it fly.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Brachiator

      @Baud:

      What’s the story behind 5G?

      Woody Harrelson is one of the more notable idiots who believe that the Chinese deliberately used the deployment of 5G to create or spread the virus.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      sdhays

      @JoyceH: I hope people eventually go to prison over that. And if the House gets smoking gun proof that he’s doing that, I just may re-evaluate my opposition to impeaching him again.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      trollhattan

      @Jeffro:

      Hey now, remember those National Review lecture cruises? Right now would be a bang up time to hold a series of those.

      Republicans love a bargain.

      Reply

