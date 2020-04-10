Nope, nope, nope:

The Trump administration is pushing to reopen much of the country next month, raising concerns among health experts and economists of a possible covid-19 resurgence if Americans return to their normal lives before the virus is truly stamped out. Behind closed doors, President Trump — concerned with the sagging economy — has sought a strategy for resuming business activity by May 1, according to people familiar with the discussions.

I know this isn’t going to happen, because this dude, who has infinitely more credibility than Trump and his clown taskforce, says it isn’t:

The worst of the Rochester-area COVID-19 outbreak is at least several weeks away, [Monroe County Commissioner of Health] Dr. Michael Mendoza [pictured above] said Thursday, and the return to normal life will not occur for a considerable time after that. Re-opening of businesses and a resumption of social and recreational activities would not occur before mid-summer, by Mendoza’s estimate. School is almost certainly out until September. But before any of that can even be contemplated, people in the Rochester region must weather the worst of the coronavirus pandemic.

We just made a massive investment in keeping people alive. Business as usual in three weeks would be pissing that investment away. This is obvious to anyone paying attention, and believe me, COVID-19 has our full attention in New York.

What’s more interesting to me is that some local and state governments in red states are ignoring Trump. Even in my red state home town, the city council voted to shut everything down over two weeks ago, in a state where a full lock down has not yet been ordered. That’s because their hospital is 100 miles from any other, and probably has a couple of ventilators (counting a spare anesthesia machine) and maybe 25 (50?) beds if they stretch. My mother-in-law (I married a woman from my home town) is sewing masks as I write this — her sewing circle is sending them all to the hospital. My dad declared that he and my high-risk mom were going on lockdown almost three weeks ago. This is in a county with zero confirmed cases, as of today. Even this very Republican small town knows which way the wind is blowing.

Trump is being ignored for the a number of reasons, but at the core of it all, the most salient one is that he has very little to offer. He has no tests on the scale we need, no meaningful number of ventilators (in the short term), maybe some PPE (who knows) and a daily clown show. That’s it. He is the titular head of the most powerful government in the world, but he’s like a child sitting in the cockpit of a 747 without any idea of which knob does what.