You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / The Two Numbers I Am Watching Before Things Open Up

The Two Numbers I Am Watching Before Things Open Up

The best case would be R < 1 and herd immunity >70%.

R is the reproduction number, the number of cases that one case causes. R0 is the basic reproduction number, which is an idealization of how a disease spreads in a given population. Reff is a measured number for a particular situation. In looking at the models, I see R0 being used in ways that look like it contains other parameters as well. So I will just use R, which is the same as Reff. Using it without a subscript and the context will, I hope, indicate that it is totally situational.

The basic reproduction number can be taken to be inherent in a disease. Because populations differ, R0 is likely to show a range. A mathematical relationship can be derived between R and herd immunity.

The figure comes from an article that has many useful things about it, but not its web address. I found it through Google, and the address requires a token that times out.  Here’s the header:

ETA: Here’s a link. Thanks, Scott!

The point of social distancing is to decrease the number of interactions that can transfer the SARS-CoV-2 virus and cause disease. That brings down R. If R is less than 1, then the chain of transmission will die out. In that case, the herd immunity can be low. But we can’t do social distancing forever. It would be useful to understand how we might get to higher herd immunities.

One way is with a vaccine. A great many vaccines are being developed, and several have moved into clinical trials. The vaccines work in different ways, which is good for the potential of finding one or more that work. But 12 to 18 months is highly optimistic for having a vaccine widely available.

This thread summarizes some of the R values that have been attained with social distancing. King County, Washington, managed to get R down to a little over 1 with social distancing, as did many European countries.

An article from the Los Alamos National Laboratory calculates that the R0 for Wuhan is 5.7, with a 95% confidence interval of 3.8–8.9. That’s higher than other estimates. From the figure above, that R requires 70-90% immunity for herd immunity.

Where is population immunity now? The best way to test for this would be serological testing, which looks for antibodies in the blood. There is still a lot we don’t know about how immunity to COVID-19 works, and there are individual studies that are being magnified out of proportion by reporters. So let me be careful in what I say.

Usually the human body makes antibodies to a disease as the disease progresses. Those antibodies continue in the blood and are effective for varying amounts of time. Antibodies to influenza last for about a year, which is part of the reason why a vaccination against the flu is necessary every year. There is still a lot we don’t know about antibodies to SARS-CoV-2. I’m not going to argue about individual papers, which must be put into a larger context by people who know a whole lot more about immunology than I do. For now, I’ll assume that COVID-19 produces antibodies, and those antibodies protect against the virus for more than a few months.

The question then is how many people have been infected. There is some evidence that people may be infected and suffer only minimal symptoms or be completely asymptomatic. The only way to determine immunity, then, is serological testing. A serological survey in Germany found that 14% of the people tested had antibodies to SARS-CoV-2. Here are a couple of threads on the study.

Another way to estimate population immunity is to look at the number of cases, minus the deaths. From the Johns Hopkins database on the afternoon of Friday, April 10,

  • US population: 329,450,000
  • US confirmed cases: 475,749
  • US deaths: 18,022
  • Remaining: 457,727
  • Percent of population: 0.13%

Let’s look at New York state:

  • Population: 19,540,000
  • Confirmed cases: 159,937
  • Deaths: 7,067
  • Remaining: 152,870
  • Percent of population: 0.78%

Or New York City:

  • Population: 8,623,000
  • Confirmed cases: 87,028
  • Deaths: 4,260
  • Remaining: 82,768
  • Percent of population: 0.96%

It’s not possible to know the numbers of people infected, but if 15% of cases are confirmed, that would give 6.4% immune in New York City.

None of these percentages comes anywhere near what is required for herd immunity. This is why developing a vaccine is important.

It also raises serious questions about how to reopen the country. Both RNA and serological tests will be necessary to find who is infected and who is immune. South Korea has used detailed tracking by cellphone app to find who may have been exposed. We have some hard decisions ahead of us.

And a government study shows that if we reopen the country now, it will be almost as if we had done nothing.

Cross-posted to Nuclear Diner

    2. 2.

      dmsilev

      LA County started a general-population serological study today. First batch will be 1000 people.

      Another piece of the puzzle is figuring out whether it’s feasible to do large-scale contact tracing so that any hot spots can do focused quarantines rather than locking down an entire county or state. Google and Apple announced a joint effort to provide infrastructure to let local health agencies do contact tracing via people’s phones. Some tech details here; it looks like some care has been taken to preserve anonymity and privacy. There’s a statement down at the bottom of the second page from the ACLU saying that they’re cautiously optimistic, which all things considered is a ringing endorsement.

    4. 4.

      Mary G

      At least the feds grudgingly agreed to keep paying for testing beyond today after enough people screaming about it.

    6. 6.

      Brachiator

      And a government study shows that if we reopen the country now, it will be almost as if we had done nothing.

      Sadly, this is probably good enough for Trump.

      Excellent, sobering post.

      And thanks to those who provided links for further reading.

    7. 7.

      jl

      @dmsilev: California did have a large scale contact tracking program and self-quarantine program until a week before the SF Bay shut down, then was ended for counties with large outbreaks because, without any testing capacity, it got too large for countries with big outbreaks to manage. But from news reports, it has continued in counties with smaller number of cases. It has continued in Napa County for example.

      So, the tracing program couldn’t work on its own, may not have prevented a shut down. But may well have made the shut down more effective, and may allow us to start opening up within a few weeks, not a few months.

      I think your general point is that we have to rely on several imperfect measures and hope they add up to being good enough until effective drug treatments and vaccines are ready, and if so I agree with that.

      Edit: tragic question that will never be answered is that if the US feds, and probably Trumpsters, had not botched getting tests out, could California have avoided an extreme shelter-in-place. The economic and human costs are enormous and they are very risky in terms of maintaining population health due to decay of delivery of care for non-covid conditions. I don’t want to even think about the issue, what if California had some testing capacity, could we have avoided the shut down, or postponed it, or allowed something less severe?

    8. 8.

      joel hanes

      I’m afraid it doesn’t make any difference how we _should_ re-open the nation.

      On some day in the next couple months, Trump’s negligible patience and attention-span will have run out completely, and he’ll announce that it’s over.

      In some red states, the governments will duly drop the official restrictions.   Idiots will rush to pack the re-opened bars and to attend churches and sporting events, and a large second wave of severe cases will predictably ensue three or four weeks later.   Non-idiots who have the privilege of doing so will stay isolated, and do their best not to be part of that wave of infection.

      In other red states, which never locked down at all, local hotspots in prisons and nursing homes will produce shocking local death tolls, and seed their local communities with many more chains of infection, overwhelming the local health-care system, and so  those states will slowly approach the kinds of per-capita death tolls we’re seeing in New York and Michigan.  This will contribute to the second wave.

      In sanely-governed places, the governments will attempt to keep as many restrictions in place as can be tolerated until there’s a vaccine.   Trump will bellow, and MAGAts will defy the orders and guidelines, but the sane who can will stay home.   That, and cross-infection from the states with dumbass governments will make the restrictions even more necessary.

      In the time before mass vaccination becomes possible, I expect that one or more of the therapies being tried will prove out to be effective.  I feel pretty confident that the treatment regimes available in a few months will be able to reduce the mortality rate in places in which the health-care system is not overwhelmed.

    13. 13.

      JPL

      Up until a week ago you had to be 60 plus with symptoms or in the hospital to be tested, so there is no reliable data.   GA tests were running with a 40 percent false negative which is higher than the national average.

    14. 14.

      lgerard

      You have to love this account of trump whispering wacko Peter Navarro

      Before coming to the White House, Navarro was a west coast academic economist with views on trade far outside the American mainstream and a failed political career behind him, have lost five elections and won none in his adoptive home town of San Diego.

      His former campaign adviser, Larry Remer, said: “I wouldn’t trust him to go out to get lunch and come back with everybody’s sandwich and drink order correctly. I don’t know how he could be put in charge of logistics.

