Respite Open Thread: Screw It I’m Making Cinnamon Rolls

I’m overrun with duck eggs since it’s spring and everyone is getting busy. So I decided to dye some for Easter. Help the Easter bunny out, if you will.  I thought they turned out nicely. Funny thing about duck eggs, they have a porous, textured shell that takes color very well.  I like the vibrant, jewel tones.

Next up, I’m making cinnamon rolls. There will be photos, maybe tomorrow. The dough is doing its first rise right now.

How is everyone doing? How are you spending your time?  I’m staying busy, the house is getting its spring cleaning, this year with extra cleaning. I’ve been scrubbing walls as I go room to room. Time to get the Great Dane drool removed.

Check-in, share any fun stuff you’ve found to do. geg6 pointed me to this fun little PBS series:

Find the schedule here or you can stream it on Roku or online.

What else has kept you occupied?

      Jeffro

      Non-food but sorta on-topic: we just finished watching CADILLAC RECORDS (2008), the thinly fictionalized story of Chess Records and the birth of rock n’ roll. Great flick!

      ziggy

      OMG those eggs are gorgeous! I’ve been thinking of getting ducks for a while, but I don’t have use for the eggs, might have to revisit it. “getting busy”?, hmm

      I put a little Easter display with a bunny and eggs out by the road, hope the neighbors enjoy it!

      TaMara (HFG)

      @ziggy: A lot of people love duck eggs, you may be able to give them away, or sell them (how does $5 for 6 sound, that’s the going rate on Next Door these days). And of course, I feed them to the pups (they get about a tablespoon of scrambled each meal).

