Repub Venality Open Thread: Is Steve King Stocking Up on ‘Coronavirus Carrier’ Armbands?

U.S. Representative Steve King asserted on April 7 that publicizing the names, addresses, and medical history of those who test positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) would help the country overcome the pandemic by allowing people to “make better decisions.”

King advocated revealing identifying details about COVID-19 patients during his April 3 telephone town hall with residents of Iowa’s fourth Congressional district and discussed the idea at some length during his latest call with constituents on the evening of April 7…

After Congress passed the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) in 1996, “the confidentiality rules were set in,” and the country “shifted pretty significantly away from open access information,” King said. Now “we don’t know enough” about who may be sick in our communities…

People will say, well, there’s a stigma attached with that today. There may be. But I don’t know why there should be a stigma attached with it. You don’t know where you get it, how you get it. But if you have it, then you need to be staying away from other people and self-quarantining.

And so if we’re going to address this and eradicate this virus, then if, say in our neighborhood we don’t know who has it, we only see that maybe one person in the entire county has tested positive. And then no one knows who that is, or that’s supposed to know, according to the rules we’re living by today. And when that person is now recovered, we don’t know that either.

And–so I don’t think that we can make very good decisions without information. The first thing I would like to have, I’d like to have age, I’d like to have pre-existing conditions. I’d like to know whether they’re male or female, and then on down the line. What town they live in, what their address is, what their name is…

Medical privacy rules exist for many reasons. Letting the community know who tested positive for COVID-19 could make patients targets for harassment, vandalism, scams, or burglaries. And while it’s important for public health authorities to collect and analyze data on COVID-19 patients (such as their age, gender, race, ethnicity, and underlying conditions), no one should have to fear that their health problems will become a matter of public record…

That’s the only reason I can see for the man so proud of his ‘Worst Person in Congress’ title to be demanding names & addresses.

Maybe I’m just a cynic, but if I were one of King’s constituents, I’d worry any prayer from him would come crashing through a window wrapped around a rock.

    13Comments

    4. 4.

      Poe Larity

      We could have little stars you can pin to your clothing. We must all be willing to sacrifice for the Fatherland.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      scav

      “No National ID cards!” scream the Greatest and Only True Americans! “Tattoos and/or distinctive patches for the ill!” And just won’t they be surprised when it’s Elmer and Beryl down at the coffee shop and not those evil outsiders sipping lattes.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Roger Moore

      Maybe I’m just a cynic, but if I were one of King’s constituents, I’d worry any prayer from him would come crashing through a window wrapped around a rock.

      I would be worried that it would be about 9mm in diameter and be coming quite a bit faster than a rock.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      donnah

      I thought Louis Gohmert might retire the Biggest Idiot Trophy, but Steve is snatching it and running away. It seems impossible that Steve-O could even say anything more stupid than the last thing he said, but here we are.

      People have got to stop voting for these morons.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      donnah

      @Baud: Almost. But the chuckleheads voted him in again.

      King had 50.4 percent of the vote, followed by Scholten with 47 percent. Iowans apparently needed some more Nazi lovin’.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Martin

      This will shock exactly nobody.

      New White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows is working with Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue to see how to reduce wage rates for foreign guest workers on American farms, in order to help U.S. farmers struggling during the coronavirus, according to U.S. officials and sources familiar with the plans.

      Reply

