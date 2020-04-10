Happiness is readers who record political phone calls and send me the audio. Please consider doing this if you listen in on an #Iowa elected official's telephone town hall related to #COVIDー19 . I don't name sources unless they want credit for the tip. https://t.co/5qftcBJwsk

U.S. Representative Steve King asserted on April 7 that publicizing the names, addresses, and medical history of those who test positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) would help the country overcome the pandemic by allowing people to “make better decisions.”

King advocated revealing identifying details about COVID-19 patients during his April 3 telephone town hall with residents of Iowa’s fourth Congressional district and discussed the idea at some length during his latest call with constituents on the evening of April 7…

After Congress passed the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) in 1996, “the confidentiality rules were set in,” and the country “shifted pretty significantly away from open access information,” King said. Now “we don’t know enough” about who may be sick in our communities…

… People will say, well, there’s a stigma attached with that today. There may be. But I don’t know why there should be a stigma attached with it. You don’t know where you get it, how you get it. But if you have it, then you need to be staying away from other people and self-quarantining. And so if we’re going to address this and eradicate this virus, then if, say in our neighborhood we don’t know who has it, we only see that maybe one person in the entire county has tested positive. And then no one knows who that is, or that’s supposed to know, according to the rules we’re living by today. And when that person is now recovered, we don’t know that either. And–so I don’t think that we can make very good decisions without information. The first thing I would like to have, I’d like to have age, I’d like to have pre-existing conditions. I’d like to know whether they’re male or female, and then on down the line. What town they live in, what their address is, what their name is…

Medical privacy rules exist for many reasons. Letting the community know who tested positive for COVID-19 could make patients targets for harassment, vandalism, scams, or burglaries. And while it’s important for public health authorities to collect and analyze data on COVID-19 patients (such as their age, gender, race, ethnicity, and underlying conditions), no one should have to fear that their health problems will become a matter of public record…