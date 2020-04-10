near Olsburg KS

During a dam-building boom in this part of the state in the 1960’s, the Big Blue River, which runs through my town of Manhattan KS, was dammed to create Tuttle Creek Reservoir. In recent years this reservoir has filled to the brim, keeping at least some water out of the Missouri River downstream to help with the flooding problems there. This last summer was the worst so far. This was one of my favorite birding spots; it was under about 25 ft of water for much of the summer and fall. There is a noticeable “bathtub ring” of dead vegetation and driftwood all around the reservoir; it will take years to regenerate the ground cover and shrubs that formerly made this place a hotspot.

You can also see the remains of another old dry-stone wall on the opposite bank.