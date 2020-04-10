Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

McConnell to the Voters: Drop Dead, and Reduce the Surplus Population

McConnell to the Voters: Drop Dead, and Reduce the Surplus Population

31 Comments

Per the Washington Post:

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell pressed ahead with his plan for a quick vote Thursday on a $250 billion boost in a small business aid program, putting him at odds with the two top Democrats in Congress who want to double the size of an interim stimulus package…

Pelosi said later Wednesday that McConnell’s plan wouldn’t win quick passage in the House by Friday.

“The bill that they put forth doesn’t have, will not get unanimous support in the House. It just won’t,” she said in an NPR interview.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Wednesday said he still hopes Congress will approve the additional funds he requested for the small business program. In a CNBC interview he promised small firms that “we will not run out of money.”…

Schumer and Mnuchin spoke Wednesday about the more expansive Democratic plan, the minority leader’s spokesman said without elaborating. McConnell’s office didn’t respond to a question about whether negotiations with Schumer are continuing.

In a conference call with House Democrats Wednesday, Pelosi said leaders were still trying to work out what might be possible to pass in both chambers on an expedited basis…

Under the Democrats’ proposal Wednesday, half of the small business assistance — or $125 billion — would be channeled through community-based financial institutions that serve companies owned by farmers, families, women, minorities and veterans…

In addition to an extension of the PPP program, Pelosi also proposed including an extension of the expanded unemployment insurance and more direct payments to individuals. She has estimated the bill would cost at least $1 trillion.

Republicans have thus far been reluctant to enact a wide-ranging phase four stimulus bill. Now that they and their core business supporters such as the U.S. Chamber of Commerce are demanding an infusion for PPP, Democrats could have leverage to obtain more unemployment insurance and direct payment for workers…


McConnell, who is up for reelection this year, led the effort when he called on his Democratic opponent, Amy McGrath, to stop running political ads because of the coronavirus. In mid-March McConnell campaign manager said, “As Kentuckians adjust their daily lives and schedules to help stem the outbreak, the last thing they need to see on TV is negative political advertising. The McGrath campaign must stop airing all of their advertisements.”

McGrath refused, which was sensible, since McConnell has been a silent accomplice in Donald Trump’s failure to prepare America for the outbreak. It was also sensible because there was no chance that McConnell wouldn’t try to twist the crisis to his own benefit. Which is exactly what he did when he went up with ads depicting himself as being “at the center of the battle to rush aid to Americans.” The homepage of his campaign page currently features a photo of the senator with the caption “Mitch McConnell led the passage of the biggest economic rescue in history.”…

And because McConnell is so relentlessly political—and dishonest, even by senatorial standards—he blames . . . the Democrats for the pandemic in America. How? Because they distracted him, and the president, with impeachment: He said concerns initially “came up while we were tied down in the impeachment trial. And I think it diverted the attention of the government, because everything, every day, was all about impeachment.”

Because no one could ever expect the highest levels of American government to walk and chew gum at the same time…

Last week:

Pelosi described comments from Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who told The Washington Post on Wednesday that she should “stand down” on passing a relief bill in the House, as just part of “playing to their base” of conservative activists while behind-the-scenes negotiations moved along among the key players.

“That’s chicken feed,” Pelosi said in a brief interview Friday morning, explaining that the emerging legislation would be “big” and have bipartisan support. “You can’t pay attention to that stuff. And that’s the communication of it all.”…

    31Comments

    2. 2.

      MattF

      Insofar as McConnell is Trump’s pal and confidant, he’s not so smart. But he really wants those RW judges. Is that enough to keep him lined up with the WH? Probably. But he is a snake, so betraying a pal would be no big deal.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      senyordave

      I know I should never be surprised at McConnell but I thought there was 0.0000001% chance that he might do the right thing for once.  A billion to one shot has to hit sometime, right?

      I could imagine him on trial at Nuremberg sputtering about how everything he did was legal.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      PsiFighter37

      I gotta say – I really wish Kentucky Dems had run a better candidate in 2008. That was our year to knock off Moscow Mitch; he lost by less than 6% to a rich businessman. We ran a better candidate in 2014 and lost by a wider margin. I’m not convinced there are enough sane Kentuckians anymore; they almost reelected a guy (Matt Bevin) who regularly pissed on them and said it was raining.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      I said this below in a dead thread; it will be no less true every day forward:

      “Trump Burial Pits are coming in ahead of schedule and under budget. One of the bulldozer guys – and these are big, strong guys, unemotional guys who don’t cry about anything – came to me in tears and said ‘Sir, these pits are the greatest, most magnificent pits. How do you do these things so well?’ Anything saying that they’re shoddy, overpriced to benefit my friends, and not deep enough is fake news, and is part of a plot by Nancy Pelosi and the Democrat party to chase me in another witch hunt.”

      Reply
    14. 14.

      WereBear

      Dubai has no extradition treaty with the US. Why did they build all those condos? Already sold, I’m sure.

      Secret money stashed in banks.

      No one is going to pull their passports in time.

      They will do an Idi Amin.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      donnah

      Mitch the Bitch cannot be shamed and he’s shrewdly manipulated the Senate Republicans to keep the party unbroken. He likes being called the Angel of Death and chuckles when he boasts about killing bills waiting for votes. He’s genuinely evil and rotten through and through.

      We have to keep supporting Nancy Pelosi and Schumer and the rest of the Democrats in this new round of Republican cruelty. We never get to rest, and we can’t give in.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      Hey, where’s my $1200 in Trump money?  I checked my account and see nothing.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      germy

      A leader of the Congressional Progressive Caucus is calling for the federal government to cover workers’ salaries to ensure they remain on employers’ payrolls during the coronavirus pandemic. A conservative Republican senator has urged the same.
      Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) and Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) independently offered this idea, which, in a different time, some could label socialist for its dependence on the federal government.

      https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/a-progressive-congresswoman-and-a-conservative-senator-want-the-federal-government-to-pay-workers-salaries/2020/04/10/9287e04c-7ac0-11ea-a130-df573469f094_story.html

      Reply
    20. 20.

      The Thin Black Duke

      @Nicole: Maybe they do. But I think Mitch genuinely loves fucking over people, as do the voters who keep his hateful carcass in office.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      germy

      @Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes:

      This drone footage captures NYC workers burying bodies in a mass grave on Hart Island, just off the coast of the Bronx. For over a century, the island has served as a potter’s field for deceased with no known next of kin or families unable to pay for funerals. pic.twitter.com/wBVIGlX6aK— NowThis (@nowthisnews) April 9, 2020

      Apparently, this island has been used for a very long time to bury those without known kin or when the family just can't afford a better burial.. It's just very sad that there are so many people that fall in to that category now.— Tami Burages (@tburages) April 10, 2020

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Chyron HR

      @WereBear:

      Dubai has no extradition treaty with the US. Why did they build all those condos? Already sold, I’m sure.

      Secret money stashed in banks.

      No one is going to pull their passports in time.

      They will do an Idi Amin.

      Meh, Trump fleeing prosecution in disgrace would still be immensely satisfying.

      Also, we can always train a new batch of nazi hunters, like in Amazon(tm) Prime(tm)’s Hunters(tm).

      Reply
    26. 26.

      A Ghost to Most

      There’s a voice within the void
      I swear it sounds familiar
      But then the truth that we’ve destroyed
      Whispering “Come here”
      And the answer is within you
      But it keeps on disconnecting
      There’s an evil in this world
      I’ve seen it in the news
      Of babies dead in schools
      Or scattered in the pews
      For reasons without answers
      In the dark beyond protection

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Geo Wilcox

      They need to add funding for the post office too. I mean NOW. Or they can let Jeff Bezos buy it to ship his Amazon stuff.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Chyron HR:

      Also, we can always train a new batch of nazi hunters, like in Amazon(tm) Prime(tm)’s Hunters(tm). 

      The Wiesenthal Center can start a training program.

      Reply

