this looks like a group of magi binding an evil djinn to a pentacle pic.twitter.com/ywSJQx0uFA — ça ira glass (@PercyYaBysshe) April 9, 2020

Senator Mitch McConnell just blocked a bill that provides money for small businesses, hospitals, testing, and more. Instead of working with House and Senate Democrats, he pulled a political stunt. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) April 9, 2020

Per the Washington Post:

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell pressed ahead with his plan for a quick vote Thursday on a $250 billion boost in a small business aid program, putting him at odds with the two top Democrats in Congress who want to double the size of an interim stimulus package… Pelosi said later Wednesday that McConnell’s plan wouldn’t win quick passage in the House by Friday. “The bill that they put forth doesn’t have, will not get unanimous support in the House. It just won’t,” she said in an NPR interview. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Wednesday said he still hopes Congress will approve the additional funds he requested for the small business program. In a CNBC interview he promised small firms that “we will not run out of money.”… Schumer and Mnuchin spoke Wednesday about the more expansive Democratic plan, the minority leader’s spokesman said without elaborating. McConnell’s office didn’t respond to a question about whether negotiations with Schumer are continuing. In a conference call with House Democrats Wednesday, Pelosi said leaders were still trying to work out what might be possible to pass in both chambers on an expedited basis… Under the Democrats’ proposal Wednesday, half of the small business assistance — or $125 billion — would be channeled through community-based financial institutions that serve companies owned by farmers, families, women, minorities and veterans… In addition to an extension of the PPP program, Pelosi also proposed including an extension of the expanded unemployment insurance and more direct payments to individuals. She has estimated the bill would cost at least $1 trillion. Republicans have thus far been reluctant to enact a wide-ranging phase four stimulus bill. Now that they and their core business supporters such as the U.S. Chamber of Commerce are demanding an infusion for PPP, Democrats could have leverage to obtain more unemployment insurance and direct payment for workers…

Democrats believe in additional funding for small business programs. But Sen. McConnell’s approach was not bipartisan & it was not enough. Any further stimulus package must be bipartisan, & must include funding for hospitals, community health centers, SNAP, & working families. pic.twitter.com/BeMmGxrfht — Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) April 9, 2020





Mitch McConnell says “this isn’t the time for politics” while he depicts himself as the hero of his own story, sending billions of aid to constituents and telling his opponent to be quiet https://t.co/kF7bebhZ7H — Amanda Carpenter (@amandacarpenter) April 10, 2020

… McConnell, who is up for reelection this year, led the effort when he called on his Democratic opponent, Amy McGrath, to stop running political ads because of the coronavirus. In mid-March McConnell campaign manager said, “As Kentuckians adjust their daily lives and schedules to help stem the outbreak, the last thing they need to see on TV is negative political advertising. The McGrath campaign must stop airing all of their advertisements.” McGrath refused, which was sensible, since McConnell has been a silent accomplice in Donald Trump’s failure to prepare America for the outbreak. It was also sensible because there was no chance that McConnell wouldn’t try to twist the crisis to his own benefit. Which is exactly what he did when he went up with ads depicting himself as being “at the center of the battle to rush aid to Americans.” The homepage of his campaign page currently features a photo of the senator with the caption “Mitch McConnell led the passage of the biggest economic rescue in history.”… And because McConnell is so relentlessly political—and dishonest, even by senatorial standards—he blames . . . the Democrats for the pandemic in America. How? Because they distracted him, and the president, with impeachment: He said concerns initially “came up while we were tied down in the impeachment trial. And I think it diverted the attention of the government, because everything, every day, was all about impeachment.” Because no one could ever expect the highest levels of American government to walk and chew gum at the same time…

Last week:

My interview w/ McConnell… “She needs to stand down," he says of Speaker's pursuit of a "Phase 4" bill. Cold water on infra: "It would take a lot of convincing to convince me." “Not at all,” he said, when asked if his judicial effort will be paused.https://t.co/0PoUVPosVW — Robert Costa (@costareports) April 1, 2020

… Pelosi described comments from Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who told The Washington Post on Wednesday that she should “stand down” on passing a relief bill in the House, as just part of “playing to their base” of conservative activists while behind-the-scenes negotiations moved along among the key players. “That’s chicken feed,” Pelosi said in a brief interview Friday morning, explaining that the emerging legislation would be “big” and have bipartisan support. “You can’t pay attention to that stuff. And that’s the communication of it all.”…