A sailor assigned to the USS Theodore Roosevelt has been transferred to ICU after being found unresponsive in his/her room in Guam, @ckubeNBC reports. The Navy says “details will be released when they become available.” To date, 416 sailors aboard the ship have tested positive. — Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) April 9, 2020

Recently resigned acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly's Monday trip to Guam, where he addressed the crew of the USS Theodore Roosevelt and slammed their former commander, cost the Defense Department an estimated $243,000, according to a Navy official https://t.co/Jbb6SRvDUc — CNN (@CNN) April 9, 2020

The more we learn, the clearer it becomes that Captain Brett Crozier should be reinstated. He was executing his command responsibility of protecting his personnel. And he was right. I urge Secretary @EsperDoD to give Capt Crozier back his command of the USS Theodore Roosevelt. https://t.co/A6ks9KHCno — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) April 8, 2020

Ahead of ripping into the crew and former captain of the USS Theodore Roosevelt, acting Navy secretary Thomas Modly boarded one of the Navy's Gulfstream jets in Washington for Guam. Final price tag: $6,946.19 per flight hour — and Modly's resignation.

These sailors know their Skipper sacrificed his career to get their sick shipmates evacuated to safety. They appreciate their leader. Listen to this send off. CAP-TAIN CRO-ZIER! CAP-TAIN CRO-ZIER! CAP-TAIN CRO-ZIER! pic.twitter.com/NKVRl1xFiV — Jason Kander (@JasonKander) April 3, 2020





Regarding #CaptainBrettCrozier, I’m a Soldier, not a Sailor, but across the services, all officer training has a unifying theme: “Mission First, People Always.” Captain Crozier did it right, and the cowardly political hacks who took his command are a bunch of oxygen thieves. — Jason Kander (@JasonKander) April 3, 2020

Dear lord. @TaskandPurpose has the audio of @SECNAV's speech. As soon as Modly says over the intercom that Crozier was "too naive or too stupid to be a commanding officer," you can hear someone, presumably a sailor, yell "what the fuck??" Listen:https://t.co/vKZt6kJQAD https://t.co/TlUVuoxvLj — Brandon Friedman (@BFriedmanDC) April 6, 2020

Hours after he said “I stand by every word I said” during his remarks to the crew of the USS Theodore Roosevelt, acting Navy Secretary Modly issues a new statement saying “I want to apologize to the Navy for my recent comments to the crew of the TR.“ — Ryan Browne (@rabrowne75) April 7, 2020

"I also want to apologize directly to Captain Crozier, his family, and the entire crew of the Teddy Roosevelt for any pain my remarks may have caused," Modly continues, in statement released by the Navy. — Steven Portnoy (@stevenportnoy) April 7, 2020

The beautiful irony of acting @SECNAV Modly’s awful comments leaking is that his whole speech is about how dumb he thought Crozier was for not realizing his comments would leak. https://t.co/KDh8iYtX81 — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) April 6, 2020

But let’s not forget Modly’s boss, the guy responsible for hiring him in the first place!

More than 100,000 Americans are expected to die after a slow initial government response to the coronavirus pandemic and the first person to be fired is … the aircraft carrier captain who pleaded for help for his stricken crew. ?@ckubeNBC? https://t.co/guDOImfekb — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) April 2, 2020

Interesting ship CO firing timeline shared by a SWO source regarding the Roosevelt: USS Fitzgerald Collision: 17 Jun 17

CO Relieved: 11 July 17

24 days

McCain Collision: 21 Aug

CO Relieved: 10 Oct

41 days

TR CO Sends Letter: 30 Mar

CO relieved: 2 Apr

2 days — Geoff Ziezulewicz (@JournoGeoffZ) April 3, 2020

Did anyone tell Trump that Captain Crozier looks right out of Central Casting? https://t.co/AnGuTq2pP9 — Schooley (@Rschooley) April 4, 2020

If only Captain Crozier had the good sense to commit war atrocities instead of sounding the alarm on coronavirus, Trump would have given him a bigger, shinier ship and a promotion. Naval officers really should know what's good for them by now. — Slava Malamud (@SlavaMalamud) April 3, 2020