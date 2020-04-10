A sailor assigned to the USS Theodore Roosevelt has been transferred to ICU after being found unresponsive in his/her room in Guam, @ckubeNBC reports. The Navy says “details will be released when they become available.” To date, 416 sailors aboard the ship have tested positive.
— Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) April 9, 2020
Recently resigned acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly's Monday trip to Guam, where he addressed the crew of the USS Theodore Roosevelt and slammed their former commander, cost the Defense Department an estimated $243,000, according to a Navy official https://t.co/Jbb6SRvDUc
— CNN (@CNN) April 9, 2020
The more we learn, the clearer it becomes that Captain Brett Crozier should be reinstated. He was executing his command responsibility of protecting his personnel. And he was right.
I urge Secretary @EsperDoD to give Capt Crozier back his command of the USS Theodore Roosevelt. https://t.co/A6ks9KHCno
— Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) April 8, 2020
Ahead of ripping into the crew and former captain of the USS Theodore Roosevelt, acting Navy secretary Thomas Modly boarded one of the Navy's Gulfstream jets in Washington for Guam.
Final price tag: $6,946.19 per flight hour — and Modly's resignation.
https://t.co/YsoJBl7PvD
— Dan Lamothe (@DanLamothe) April 9, 2020
These sailors know their Skipper sacrificed his career to get their sick shipmates evacuated to safety. They appreciate their leader.
Listen to this send off.
CAP-TAIN CRO-ZIER!
CAP-TAIN CRO-ZIER!
CAP-TAIN CRO-ZIER! pic.twitter.com/NKVRl1xFiV
— Jason Kander (@JasonKander) April 3, 2020
Regarding #CaptainBrettCrozier, I’m a Soldier, not a Sailor, but across the services, all officer training has a unifying theme:
“Mission First, People Always.”
Captain Crozier did it right, and the cowardly political hacks who took his command are a bunch of oxygen thieves.
— Jason Kander (@JasonKander) April 3, 2020
Dear lord. @TaskandPurpose has the audio of @SECNAV's speech. As soon as Modly says over the intercom that Crozier was "too naive or too stupid to be a commanding officer," you can hear someone, presumably a sailor, yell "what the fuck??"
Listen:https://t.co/vKZt6kJQAD https://t.co/TlUVuoxvLj
— Brandon Friedman (@BFriedmanDC) April 6, 2020
Hours after he said “I stand by every word I said” during his remarks to the crew of the USS Theodore Roosevelt, acting Navy Secretary Modly issues a new statement saying “I want to apologize to the Navy for my recent comments to the crew of the TR.“
— Ryan Browne (@rabrowne75) April 7, 2020
"I also want to apologize directly to Captain Crozier, his family, and the entire crew of the Teddy Roosevelt for any pain my remarks may have caused," Modly continues, in statement released by the Navy.
— Steven Portnoy (@stevenportnoy) April 7, 2020
The beautiful irony of acting @SECNAV Modly’s awful comments leaking is that his whole speech is about how dumb he thought Crozier was for not realizing his comments would leak. https://t.co/KDh8iYtX81
— Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) April 6, 2020
But let’s not forget Modly’s boss, the guy responsible for hiring him in the first place!
More than 100,000 Americans are expected to die after a slow initial government response to the coronavirus pandemic and the first person to be fired is … the aircraft carrier captain who pleaded for help for his stricken crew. ?@ckubeNBC? https://t.co/guDOImfekb
— Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) April 2, 2020
Interesting ship CO firing timeline shared by a SWO source regarding the Roosevelt:
USS Fitzgerald Collision: 17 Jun 17
CO Relieved: 11 July 17
24 days
McCain Collision: 21 Aug
CO Relieved: 10 Oct
41 days
TR CO Sends Letter: 30 Mar
CO relieved: 2 Apr
2 days
— Geoff Ziezulewicz (@JournoGeoffZ) April 3, 2020
Did anyone tell Trump that Captain Crozier looks right out of Central Casting? https://t.co/AnGuTq2pP9
— Schooley (@Rschooley) April 4, 2020
If only Captain Crozier had the good sense to commit war atrocities instead of sounding the alarm on coronavirus, Trump would have given him a bigger, shinier ship and a promotion. Naval officers really should know what's good for them by now.
— Slava Malamud (@SlavaMalamud) April 3, 2020
dude might actually manage the impossible feat of losing the military vote https://t.co/LFrapYABd7
— kilgore trout, social scientist (@KT_So_It_Goes) April 7, 2020
