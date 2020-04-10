A new data-sharing network is just one way companies, academics and public-health officials are teaming up to stem the spread of #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/RpWnMov6Dr — QuickTake by Bloomberg (@QuickTake) April 10, 2020

Lessons from New Zealand Before recording a single death to coronavirus, New Zealand imposed one of the most stringent lockdowns in the world 2 weeks later, curve of infection appears flattened & it could even have eliminated the virus from the countryhttps://t.co/lOWRrlN67y — Antonello Guerrera (@antoguerrera) April 10, 2020

Australia to deploy helicopters, set up police checkpoints and hand out hefty fines in the country's Easter travel crackdown against the coronavirus https://t.co/gcwXMvNi5W via @LidKelly pic.twitter.com/psl1fimv47 — Reuters (@Reuters) April 10, 2020

Hong Kong, Singapore and Taiwan — once heralded for early successes in battling the pandemic — are now confronting a new wave of coronavirus cases https://t.co/Sfov7LRmcY — The New York Times (@nytimes) April 10, 2020

Cities in China like Beijing are requiring #coronavirus test results from people before they leave Wuhan, the epicenter of the virus.@sharonchenhm takes us through the #COVIDー19 testing process pic.twitter.com/2nKKwBOK7n — QuickTake by Bloomberg (@QuickTake) April 10, 2020

The city of Daegu, which had been the epicenter of South Korea’s coronavirus outbreak, reported zero new cases for the first time in weeks on Friday, as the national numbers of new cases continues to decline. https://t.co/8WYQO5X2lh — CNN International (@cnni) April 10, 2020

Vietnam is challenging China’s dominance of coronavirus diplomacy with the donation of medical supplies to Europe and Southeast Asia and even winning plaudits from U.S. President Donald Trump for a shipment of protective suits https://t.co/jFMX2lTKXg via @pearswick pic.twitter.com/r077XtkK43 — Reuters (@Reuters) April 10, 2020

Coronavirus: Malaysia extends movement curbs by another two weeks to April 28 https://t.co/76iKHXjt4R — The Straits Times (@STcom) April 10, 2020

Mosques usually filled for Friday prayers and streets normally clogged with cars and motorcycles are empty as authorities in Indonesia’s capital enforced stricter measures to halt the coronavirus’ spread after deaths spiked in the past week. https://t.co/3pCB9qqv7R — The Associated Press (@AP) April 10, 2020

Indonesian doctor's death exposes heartbreaking risks of coronavirus battle https://t.co/1zuwEPQUE5 pic.twitter.com/tFpOG0IjV8 — Reuters (@Reuters) April 10, 2020

Coronavirus: Should the world worry about Singapore's virus surge? https://t.co/hmHssYZdVS — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) April 10, 2020





Tokyo seeks shop shutdowns, Kyoto warns tourists away as coronavirus threatens Japan economy https://t.co/8JVsSwUnh2 pic.twitter.com/NaJbyazjA0 — Reuters (@Reuters) April 10, 2020

Philippines records 18 more coronavirus deaths, 119 new cases https://t.co/DNrFEqL5Bs pic.twitter.com/dClGelHtUY — Reuters (@Reuters) April 10, 2020

More than 70 nurses in the Indian city of Mumbai have tested positive for the coronavirus, and 250 nurses have been quarantined, according to a senior official from the United Nurses Association of Maharashtra state. https://t.co/H9Eycdguo5 — CNN International (@cnni) April 10, 2020

Bangladesh locks down southern district home to more than a million Rohingya refugees, to prevent coronavirus spread https://t.co/zeJMTzX5Al — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) April 9, 2020

Chinese city on Russian border enters lockdown even as rest of China cautiously opens up https://t.co/B5exgOeG1Y — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) April 9, 2020

Russians in #coronavirus lockdown “are sitting at home drinking,” says one Russian paper today & links this to “a big upsurge in violent crime.” Another reports “sales of hard liquor are up 47%.” Plus: "Time for love: sharp rise in Viagra sales in Russia." #ReadingRussia pic.twitter.com/6L4vhk9Ncs — Steve Rosenberg (@BBCSteveR) April 10, 2020

(Erickson mutters in horror — But, surely not white people…)

Sweden adopted an unorthodox approach and avoided lockdowns https://t.co/74RBazCS9t — Nick Riccardi (@NickRiccardi) April 9, 2020

The government is to ask millions of university students and furloughed workers to pick fruit and veg amid the coronavirus crisis in a national “Pick for Britain” campaign next week. https://t.co/JM6lf2G3uL — Jess Brammar (@jessbrammar) April 10, 2020

What does life look like after the #coronavirus lockdown? Austria and Denmark are the first European countries to plan gradual reopenings. @ButtlerM and @wablm explain how it will work pic.twitter.com/bzSCC0BhJf — QuickTake by Bloomberg (@QuickTake) April 10, 2020

Tunisia's police are testing a locally-built robot to ensure residents abide by the rules set out to curb the spread of #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/fIaDxbutlH — QuickTake by Bloomberg (@QuickTake) April 10, 2020

As Brazil suffers it's highest death toll from coronavirus in a 24 hour period to date, President Bolsonaro rants about chloroquine. @telesurenglish pic.twitter.com/mnMiUQ3K2E — BrianMier (@BrianMteleSUR) April 9, 2020

Canada lost a record one million jobs in March, as country locked down to tackle coronavirus https://t.co/jcwskiLyKm — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) April 9, 2020

Powerful @richardhorton1 #COVID19 op-ed:

"The global resp to #SARSCoV2 is the greatest science policy failure in a generation. The signals were clear. That the warning signs went unheeded is unsurprising. Catastrophes reveal the weakness of human memory."https://t.co/Ptxz8dw2oj — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) April 9, 2020

Wow "Just three months ago, we expected positive per capita income growth in over 160 of our member countries in 2020. Today…we now project that over 170 countries will experience negative per capita income growth this year."https://t.co/dwft1WndY6 — Ali Wyne (@Ali_Wyne) April 10, 2020