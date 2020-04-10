Trump on March 6 on testing: "Anybody that wants a test can get a test." Trump TODAY on a nationwide testing system: "Do you need it? No. Is it a nice thing to do? Yes. We're talking 325 million people. That's not going to happen, as you can imagine." — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) April 9, 2020

For the “it’s just like the flu” crowd: Coronavirus is now the leading cause of death each day in the United States. pic.twitter.com/3ivH7e2qrk — Tim Hogan (@timjhogan) April 9, 2020

"Speak the truth. Speak it clearly. Speak it with compassion." Former US Pres. Obama gave some advice to a group of mayors on how to deal with coronavirus concerns, saying that "the biggest mistake any (of) us can make in these situations is to misinform" https://t.co/qs5itXEBJ3 — CNN International (@cnni) April 10, 2020

“social distancing was unnecessary” is the new “why should we vaccinate against diseases nobody gets any longer?” https://t.co/kgB2Rwi4W8 — Daniel Summers (@WFKARS) April 9, 2020

Coronavirus is now the leading cause of death in the US. If you still think #COVIDー19 is just like the flu, you are either stupid or part of a cult. Don’t be stupid or part of a cult. Practice social distancing. Lives are at stake. https://t.co/EOAafiQN1S — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) April 10, 2020

The coronavirus is now projected to kill as many people in a few weeks as the flu did in a particularly nasty *year* even though we put the entire United States on lockdown to slow it down, and that is apparently now the rallying cry of the corona contrarians https://t.co/CDg3bqZbiR — Tom Gara (@tomgara) April 9, 2020

It feels a little crude and conspiratorial to assume: fewer testing sites -> fewer confirmed cases -> fewer official deaths -> greater "victory" over COVID. But this kind of thinking is literally why we are in this catastrophe, and Trump set his "death" goalposts for a reason. https://t.co/BmCU3LoV7b — subscribe to my newsletter (@brianbeutler) April 9, 2020

By far the smartest piece I've read yet on #COVID19 vaccines by a brilliant writer specializing in epidemics @marynmck. A glimpse at history shows it's not simply find vaccine->give vaccine. “The last, awful act of any pandemic, is amnesia.” A must read: https://t.co/y1IyhR3jAA — Amy Maxmen (@amymaxmen) April 8, 2020





Study finds evidence that the first COVID-19 cases in New York City originated in Europe and occurred as early as February. https://t.co/NRkxQNakxD — ABC News (@ABC) April 10, 2020

As I've said before, the China travel ban was a Maginot Line – it provided a false sense of security that diverted attention from the real vulnerabilities. Instead of ramping up early testing, hospital preparedness, etc, the USG held up a leaky sieve. https://t.co/B3zOnYRJfc — Jeremy INVEST IN PUBLIC HEALTH Konyndyk (@JeremyKonyndyk) April 9, 2020

Read @jessicacweiss + @jerometenk sharp reminder that focusing on China's #COVID19 numbers and transparency is only part of the story in explaining the pandemic spread:https://t.co/zPCa9OIQX3 — Courtney J. Fung (@CourtneyFung) April 9, 2020

"The president has not, as Pence claimed, 'suspended all travel from China.' There is no 'travel ban' from China. And even today, travel from China to the United States continues for Americans and some foreign citizens."@thedispatch breaks it down. https://t.co/9OqNh7KXRP — Will Saletan (@saletan) April 9, 2020

More bodies are being buried in trenches like this in Hart Island off the Bronx as New York's #coronavirus death toll rises. New York reported its deadliest day on Thursday with 824 deaths in one day. More @business: https://t.co/Nwej6yY6VE #coronavirusoutbreak pic.twitter.com/LNmp33mC2A — QuickTake by Bloomberg (@QuickTake) April 10, 2020

Did Ohio get it right? The state intervened in the coronavirus pandemic, and its medical systems prepared, earlier than most. Now its numbers are much lower than comparably-sized, nearby states. @LennyMBernstein: https://t.co/T0XOABMorv — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) April 9, 2020

2. More demographic information from California on their #Covid19 cases. pic.twitter.com/YLh1a9uV5v — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) April 9, 2020

Two weeks ago, the Wall Street Journal editorial page praised Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for not shutting down the state, which had about 2,300 cases. In the 14 days since then, Florida's cases have risen seven-fold https://t.co/cw6IplZhAH — Daniel Gross (@grossdm) April 9, 2020

Opinion: Without mass testing, we’re flying blind through this crisis https://t.co/Umftlfqw25 — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) April 10, 2020

The TSA screened just 97k air passengers on Tuesday. The last time only 97k people traveled by air in the United States: 1954. https://t.co/aNfbWKzCAV — Reid Wilson (@PoliticsReid) April 9, 2020

Rational choice theory had a good run. https://t.co/hB320lMnFn — Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) April 10, 2020



People want to keep doing what they enjoy. And quite possibly some of these bookings are more about present cabin fever than actual future trips. (But I’m bitterly reminded of the righteous individuals who greeted the AIDS crisis by saying, Well, those people could just stop having sex, couldn’t they?)

… In the last 45 days, CruiseCompete.com, an online cruise marketplace, has seen a 40% increase in bookings for 2021 compared with 2019, said Heidi M. Allison, president of the company. Only 11% of the bookings are from people whose 2020 trips were canceled, she said… In an analysis of the cruise industry, Swiss banking giant UBS wrote that cruise booking volume for 2021 was up 9% in the last 30 days compared with the same time last year. The UBS report, issued March 31, said the bookings for 2021 cruise trips included people using their credit for canceled sailings but added that volume “still shows a surprising resilience in desire to book a cruise.” AAA has also noticed an increase in cruise bookings beyond the numbers attributed to people rebooking canceled trips, said Paula Twidale, a senior vice president at AAA Travel… “We are optimistic that once this crisis is behind us, travel will rebound quickly, which bodes well for 2021,” she said. An online poll of more than 4,600 cruise passengers found that about 75% said they plan to either resume taking cruises at the same frequency as before or more often once the coronavirus crisis subsides, according to CruiseCritic.com, a cruise review site… According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, international cruise lines have had outbreaks — primarily of the extremely contagious norovirus, which causes gastrointestinal problems — nine to 12 times a year for the last five years. But the nearly 130,000 passengers sickened during those outbreaks represent a tiny fraction of the 74 million people that took cruises during that period…

It’s much much more than that….so many haven’t been able to file or don’t qualify https://t.co/RKac3kkvol — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) April 9, 2020

I bet most readers don’t know this, but… … media outlets are scrambling to cover coronavirus and readership is very high, but advertisers are specifically blocking corona-adjacency so revenue is collapsing. https://t.co/OfV1e3dFsu — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) April 9, 2020