You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / COVID-19 Coronavirus Update (Domestic) – Thursday/Friday, April 9/10

COVID-19 Coronavirus Update (Domestic) – Thursday/Friday, April 9/10

People want to keep doing what they enjoy. And quite possibly some of these bookings are more about present cabin fever than actual future trips. (But I’m bitterly reminded of the righteous individuals who greeted the AIDS crisis by saying, Well, those people could just stop having sex, couldn’t they?)

In the last 45 days, CruiseCompete.com, an online cruise marketplace, has seen a 40% increase in bookings for 2021 compared with 2019, said Heidi M. Allison, president of the company. Only 11% of the bookings are from people whose 2020 trips were canceled, she said…

In an analysis of the cruise industry, Swiss banking giant UBS wrote that cruise booking volume for 2021 was up 9% in the last 30 days compared with the same time last year.

The UBS report, issued March 31, said the bookings for 2021 cruise trips included people using their credit for canceled sailings but added that volume “still shows a surprising resilience in desire to book a cruise.”

AAA has also noticed an increase in cruise bookings beyond the numbers attributed to people rebooking canceled trips, said Paula Twidale, a senior vice president at AAA Travel…

“We are optimistic that once this crisis is behind us, travel will rebound quickly, which bodes well for 2021,” she said.

An online poll of more than 4,600 cruise passengers found that about 75% said they plan to either resume taking cruises at the same frequency as before or more often once the coronavirus crisis subsides, according to CruiseCritic.com, a cruise review site…

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, international cruise lines have had outbreaks — primarily of the extremely contagious norovirus, which causes gastrointestinal problems — nine to 12 times a year for the last five years. But the nearly 130,000 passengers sickened during those outbreaks represent a tiny fraction of the 74 million people that took cruises during that period…

      rikyrah

      Trying to cover his lying, incompetent azz decision to allow Spring Break on Florida’s beaches 😠😠😠

      The Governor of Florida — at a #COVID19 education meeting — just falsely claimed there have been no deaths nationwide of people under 25 "for whatever reason.""The data has been 100% consistent.""I've not seen any deviation on that."In reality, there have been hundreds. pic.twitter.com/56UTMuniHD— Kevin Cate (@KevinCate) April 9, 2020

