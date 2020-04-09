God help us, Trump is so hopped up on task force PR opportunities that he’s reportedly set to announce another task force, this one focused on economic recovery. The smoking crater that resides where the economy used to live is already actively being made worse thanks to Trump’s towering incompetence in handling the COVID-19 crisis and, predating that, his insistence on stocking the federal agencies with sycophantic idiots who were guaranteed to fuck up relief distribution.

Trump was stuck with competent people on the coronavirus task force since epidemiologists like Drs. Birx and Fauci were part of the package. He diluted that panel’s expertise with idiocy by injecting himself and toadies like Pence, Kushner, etc. Can you imagine what an assemblage of vultures, morons and ass-kissers he’ll summon to address a crisis on which Trump considers himself the foremost expert? We don’t have to imagine what a herd of feral, marauding thieves it will be — the fucking worst, of course:

This task force would likely include senior staff from the Treasury Department, the National Economic Council, the Labor Department and the Department of Commerce. But it wouldn’t only have administration officials involved. There has been outreach to figures such as Gary Cohn, Blackstone CEO Steve Schwarzman, Art Laffer and even major sports teams and well-known athletes.

I look forward to hearing the economic opinions of deranged Trump-humpers like Curt Schilling, who lost $50 million dollars of his own and sucked up an additional $75 million in taxpayer dollars while bankrupting a video game company. Should he make the cut, laughably wrong curve person Art Laffer will contribute genius ideas such as these:

Influential conservatives have floated Laffer as the leader of the task force, and he has presented some ideas to senior White House aides on a plan to revive the economy. His plans have included a proposal to tax nonprofits, cut the pay of some public officials and offer a payroll tax holiday.

Pelosi and Schumer are going to need an extra-large bag of shush for this nonsense.

My guess is the recovery task force idiots will clash with the small contingent of experts on the coronavirus task force on when to reopen the economy, and Trump will listen to the ass-kissers. Then we’ll be right back on lock-down but with fewer resources.

November can’t come soon enough. The question is will there be a functional society left to turn around. If we’re not all full-time hunter-gatherers come January, maybe Biden can create a Trump Recovery Task Force to rebuild, as one does after devastating national disasters.