Trump Recovery Task Force

God help us, Trump is so hopped up on task force PR opportunities that he’s reportedly set to announce another task force, this one focused on economic recovery. The smoking crater that resides where the economy used to live is already actively being made worse thanks to Trump’s towering incompetence in handling the COVID-19 crisis and, predating that, his insistence on stocking the federal agencies with sycophantic idiots who were guaranteed to fuck up relief distribution.

Trump was stuck with competent people on the coronavirus task force since epidemiologists like Drs. Birx and Fauci were part of the package. He diluted that panel’s expertise with idiocy by injecting himself and toadies like Pence, Kushner, etc. Can you imagine what an assemblage of vultures, morons and ass-kissers he’ll summon to address a crisis on which Trump considers himself the foremost expert? We don’t have to imagine what a herd of feral, marauding thieves it will be — the fucking worst, of course:

This task force would likely include senior staff from the Treasury Department, the National Economic Council, the Labor Department and the Department of Commerce.

But it wouldn’t only have administration officials involved. There has been outreach to figures such as Gary Cohn, Blackstone CEO Steve Schwarzman, Art Laffer and even major sports teams and well-known athletes.

I look forward to hearing the economic opinions of deranged Trump-humpers like Curt Schilling, who lost $50 million dollars of his own and sucked up an additional $75 million in taxpayer dollars while bankrupting a video game company.  Should he make the cut, laughably wrong curve person Art Laffer will contribute genius ideas such as these:

Influential conservatives have floated Laffer as the leader of the task force, and he has presented some ideas to senior White House aides on a plan to revive the economy. His plans have included a proposal to tax nonprofits, cut the pay of some public officials and offer a payroll tax holiday.

Pelosi and Schumer are going to need an extra-large bag of shush for this nonsense.

My guess is the recovery task force idiots will clash with the small contingent of experts on the coronavirus task force on when to reopen the economy, and Trump will listen to the ass-kissers. Then we’ll be right back on lock-down but with fewer resources.

November can’t come soon enough. The question is will there be a functional society left to turn around. If we’re not all full-time hunter-gatherers come January, maybe Biden can create a Trump Recovery Task Force to rebuild, as one does after devastating national disasters.

    101Comments

    2. 2.

      JPL

      The elections in November will be decided by those allowed to vote.  If the next stimulus doesn’t include voting protections, we’re toast.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Matt McIrvin

      If November comes too soon Trump wins, either because not enough people in swing states have twigged to his actually doing a bad job or because nobody in cities is able to vote.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      piratedan

      I just want to put all these fuckers on the big floating pile of garbage that is out in the Pacific Ocean, use a 10 mile pole and push them back out into sea, clear of any shipping lanes.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Baud

      Pelosi and Schumer are going to need an extra-large bag of shush for this nonsense.

      Those are two of the people who need hazard pay.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Monala

      Based on what I’m seeing on Twitter, rightwingers have a new talking point: Trump has saved 900,000* Americans! To criticize him means you don’t care anything about the 900k American lives he has saved!

      * I’m assuming they mean that some were predicting a million deaths from Covid-19, so if only 100,000 Americans die, Trump has saved the other 900,000.

      Unfortunately, I’m worried that a lot of Americans will fall for it.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      mrmoshpotato

      Wait.  Pasty-ass shitbag Jared isn’t leading any and all task task forces?

      😮😯😲

      Reply
    9. 9.

      gene108

      If the nonprofits they want to tax are prosperity gospel megachurches and TV preachers, I’d be OK with it, but I doubt they touch those crooks, and go after local food pantries

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Baud

      @germy:

      Good on CNN for reporting and not caving secretly, and also for this:

      Trump has also declined CNN’s repeated requests for an interview, instead appearing only on Fox News for softball interviews multiple times during the national emergency.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Litlebritdifrnt

      Can someone explain to these morons (perhaps in words of one syllable so they will understand) that a payroll tax cut means NOTHING to people who are unemployed, nothing, zip, zilch, nada. They need to put cash into people’s bank accounts NOW.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @germy: I think he’s more dumb and deluded than evil (I haven’t made a deep dive), but when I saw Laffer’s name come up, I thought the same thing as when I saw Kissinger had published an op/ed last week: Only the good (and smart) die young, or at least before Laffer and Kissinger.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

       

      @JPL:

      While voting protections are important, I think Trump is toast at this point. Polls are already showing a majority disapproves of the federal government’s handling of this crisis and Trump got a pathetic bump from his “rally-around-the-flag” effect

      Reply
    24. 24.

      The Moar You Know

      In an attempt to pressure CNN into airing the White House task force briefings in full, Vice President Mike Pence’s office is declining to allow the country’s top health officials to appear on the network https://t.co/Ds0f2oVw1A— Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) April 9, 2020

      @germy:  And in a stunning turn of events, CNN’s “above the fold” section of their landing page has 24 news items, one being about Pence’s ban, and seven being about Donald Trump.

      Way to stand up to the man, toadies.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Searcher

      The smoking crater that resides where the economy used to live is already actively being made worse thanks to Trump’s towering incompetence in handling the COVID-19 crisis…

      Hey, the stock market has stabilized, what else matters?

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Monala:

      Unfortunately, I’m worried that a lot of Americans will fall for it.

      We can’t worry about hypotheticals like that. It’s up to us to hammer home that message. 100,000 people dying is not something that can be spun.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      japa21

      When I hear people saying we need to open up the economy before it goes under I just say, “You can resurrect an economy, you can’t resurrect people.”

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Nicole

      You know, re: CNN- there are plenty of infectious disease and epidemic experts they could get on their shows who do NOT work for the federal government, and so can’t be banned from appearing by Pence, and would probably as, if not more, informative.  But that would require CNN actually doing a little bit of work to find out who those people are, rather than just reaching out to their usual stable.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Lacuna Synechdoche

      Betty Cracker @ Top:

      I look forward to hearing the economic opinions of deranged Trump-humpers like Curt Schilling, who lost $50 million dollars of his own and sucked up an additional $75 million in taxpayer dollars while bankrupting a video game company.

      Believe me, I’ve no love for Schilling, but, to be fair, the game itself, Kingdoms of Amulur: Reckoning, was actually pretty decent.

      For whatever that’s worth.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      PenAndKey

      @Sab: Exactly. The key takeaway isn’t that people would see a small increase in their take home paychecks. It’s to look at where those taxes that were cut would have gone.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Nicole

      @Sab:

      It’s a backdoor way to weaken Social Security’s finances. They know exactly what they are doing.

      Which will cause untold long-term damage to the economy, too, since it’s the people who don’t have enough income to save money that you want to give money, as it all goes right back into the economy.  The rich just hoover it up out of the economy to hoard it.

      I just don’t understand how the entire nation, most of whom are not rich, got so hoodwinked.  The slack-jawed amazement I get on the face of so many fellow college-educated friends when I tell them every $1.00 of food stamps puts $1.33 back into the economy…

      Reply
    39. 39.

      germy

      @Sab:

      the Biden Plan will:

      • Put Social Security on a path to long-run solvency. The impending exhaustion of the Social Security Trust fund imperils American retirement as we know it. Waiting to act only jeopardizes the program further, and will make an eventual solution that much more difficult. The Biden Plan will put the program on a path to long-term solvency by asking Americans with especially high wages to pay the same taxes on those earnings that middle-class families pay.
      • Preserve the nature of Social Security. Social Security is one of our nation’s great public policy successes, in large part due to the fact that participation in the program is shared across almost all workers. Efforts to privatize the program – such as an approach suggested under the Bush Administration – will undermine the program’s solvency, while putting at risk individuals’ income in retirement. Similarly, proposals to make the program “means-tested” – so that only low-income retirees workers receive benefits – jeopardizes the program’s universal nature and key role as the bedrock of American retirement. Ultimately, the success of Social Security is largely due to the fact that almost all Americans can rely on the program to make their retirement more secure.
      Reply
    41. 41.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Nicole: I was thinking the same thing. Also, the White House can’t stop them from airing the correct and necessary things Fauci says, or the crazy things trump says, and they don’t have to air things like “Obama fucked up H1N1” or “the cupboard was bare” or “we had the biggest inauguration crowds ever” (no, he hasn’t said that yet in these briefings, but it wouldn’t surprise me a bit if he does).

      and this threat underscores that the trump team view these “briefings” as campaign events, CNN should listen to them

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Gin & Tonic

      Yeah, thanks for making this Rhode Islander think about shitbag Schilling again, now that I’d basically forgotten.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      germy

      What a confession: Trump says he would like a payroll tax cut “regardless” of the emergency.

      He just likes the idea of cutting payments to the Social Security system.

      — Dan Froomkin/PressWatchers.org (@froomkin) April 7, 2020

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Dr. Ronnie James, D.O.

      The idea that America will need a “Trump Recovery Task Force” is a great idea and should be used by the campaign.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Nicole

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: Yeah, this is a viral pandemic- none of the news outlets NEED anyone from the federal government to give scientific information to the public.  There are plenty of university staff who can go on air and talk to the public.  Hell, I got a fascinating spontaneous lecture from a viral expert who is a fellow parent at my son’s school about the different ways the immune system responds to illness vs vaccine in terms of long-term protection and the pros and cons of each, and that was just over breakfast one morning.  The news outlets just have to be willing to do some googling and some calling but that’s wooooorrrrrrrrrrk.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Boris Rasputin (the evil twin)

      If we’re still learning new details about Nixon’s crimes, will it take 50 or 100 years for the Trump Crime Syndicate’s full tally to come out?

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      Ohio has updated it’s models. Instead of 10,000 cases/day we will have 1,600/day at peak

      The Twitter thread is full of people pissing and moaning, saying the models were flawed from the beginning and DeWine’s actions were destructive and unnecessary; that Ohio needs to open up by May 1st and that DeWine was listening to the doomsayers.

      Here’s some replies:

      Bri 

      Replying to
      @GovMikeDeWine

      10,000 to 1600 yeah let’s continue to trust that 1600 number… just like me trusted that 10000

      Bri 

      ·
      23h

      1600 cases a day… with the mitigation we have been doing for 4weeks….

      Matthew Hampton

      @matthewhampton

      ·
      22h

      The day over day increase has been 8% or less three of the last four days. If you did a linear projection at an 8% we would be at 1,600 new cases on April 27. I just don’t see it. I think the day over day increase keeps declining. The IMHE model has the peak occurring Sunday.

      I would like some opinions from people who have some expertise in this kind of modeling (Martin, Cheryl), but I suspect these people are too stupid to understand that mitigation has been successful and that the models were initially based on previous older info

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Mary G

      Six months and two plus weeks hasn’t seemed such an eternity since I was in second grade longing for Christmas to come.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Nicole

      @mrmoshpotato:

      But that dollar is going to the poors!

      True. And there’s the rub.  What’s the old saying, America is not a nation of rich and of poor; it’s a nation of rich and of temporarily embarrassed millionaires?

      I have a 9-year-old, and I’ve been thinking a lot about the long-term effects of this pandemic on the character of the younger Zennials and Generation Alpha (or whatever it is they’re calling the kids born from 2010 to now).  In NYC, there’s a real push to make people understand they aren’t quarantining for themselves; they’re doing it for someone else.  I’m hopeful that, if there  is any good to come from this, that a lot of the younger  Americans (the ones who are still children) will grow up with  a sense of responsibility to the community, and not a “everything for me” attitude, which I’m seeing in a lot of my fellow Gen-X and Millennial parents, some of whom are being real assholes about distance learning because they’re having to shoulder the burden of seeing that their child gets educated, heaven forfend (never mind that the NYC schools, at least, are all working really, really hard to provide continued education during this time- for me I’m so grateful to all the educators for what they’re doing).

      I can hope, anyway.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      germy

      Let’s commemorate the defeat of the Confederacy but let’s also remember that the spirit of the Confederacy lives on and must be confronted again and again by each generation of Americans.

      — b-boy bouiebaisse (@jbouie) April 9, 2020

      Reply
    59. 59.

      germy

      only the best peeeple.

      WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Republican economist Art Laffer, an architect of the Reagan era tax cuts that paved the way for historic budget deficits in the United States, has a plan to rejuvenate today’s pandemic-crippled economy.

      Tax non-profits. Cut the pay of public officials and professors. Give businesses and workers who manage to hold on to their jobs a payroll tax holiday to the end of the year.

      What about the extra aid funneled to newly jobless workers by the $2.3 trillion fiscal rescue package? Such government spending, Laffer told Reuters in an interview, will only serve to deepen the downturn and slow the recovery.

      “If you tax people who work and you pay people who don’t work, you will get less people working,” Laffer said. “If you make it more unattractive to be unemployed, then there’s an incentive to go look for another job faster.”

      Laffer’s unconventional plan isn’t just an academic exercise. First of all, he says he has presented it to his contacts at the White House. They include presidential economic advisor Larry Kudlow, who considers Laffer a mentor.

      Laffer is also being floated in influential right-wing circles as a good candidate to head a proposed new industry task force aimed at re-opening the U.S. economy as soon as possible. “Bring in the minds like Art Laffer,” Sean Hannity, the Fox News host said April 6 of the proposed task force.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      MoCA Ace

      This is going to be so fucktacular, powerfully so!!!

      I’m going full hunter gatherer.  Turkeys and deer in the yard almost every day and I’m expanding the garden.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      mad citizen

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: I have no use for Laffer or Kissinger either.  I had to look it up: Kissinger is ninety-fucking-six!  He should have had his freedom of speech taken away in 1974–permanently.

      Is Rush Limbaugh dead yet?

      If it weren’t for the tens of thousands of deaths and millions of new virus sufferers, and the utter collapse of our economy, this would all be funny in watching the trump Team of Clowns actually try to do their jobs and run the Executive Branch of our formerly working government.  Everything was fine when it was on autopilot.  But they came out of the clouds for a visual landing and it turns out none of them can fly a plane.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      trollhattan

      BoJo out of ICU.

      We have a new update on Boris Johnson’s health.
      A spokesman for the UK prime minister said: “The prime minister has been moved this evening from intensive care back to the ward, where he will receive close monitoring during the early phase of his recovery.”
      “He is in extremely good spirits.”

      And John Pryne is still dead.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Splitting Image

      Mort Drucker, possibly the greatest caricaturist of all time, has apparently passed away at 91. He seems to have beaten coronavirus by dying of old age first.

      NYT obituary.

      I have trouble picking out a favourite MAD artist, but Drucker, Jack Davis, Sergio Aragones, Don Martin, and Al Jaffee are all in the running. Thankfully Jaffee and Aragones are still with us.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      Gin & Tonic

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): It’s going to be the same fucking morons who went on and on about how “nothing happened” at the Y2K turnover, so what was the big deal? Yeah, nothing happened because thousands and thousands of people worked on the problem for years to make sure nothing happened.

      No amount of explaining will work.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Major Major Major Major:

      That’s what morons on DeWine’s twitter feed are doing, complaining that the notable shift downward is evidence that the models were always wrong. And if you point out that’s proof that social distancing has worked, then you’re “moving the goal posts”

      Reply
    75. 75.

      mrmoshpotato

      @germy: Ah yes.  I shamefully forgot that.  Hooray for the end of the lost cause – that never really ended.  (See Jim Crow, segregation, Reagan, Bush I and II, Trump trash)

      Reply
    77. 77.

      Boris Rasputin (the evil twin)

      @mad citizen:

      Is Rush Limbaugh dead yet?

      Not yet, but if he, Hannity and a few other shits were to speak at Liberty University and join the meet-and-greet after, it might help. Maybe if Rush went to Hades because of Covid-19, some mouth-breathers might become dimly (and I do mean “dimly”) aware that something might be going on.

      Reply
    79. 79.

      Salty Sam

      Pelosi and Schumer are going to need an extra-large bag of shush for this nonsense.

      How about up-sizing that to a barrel of Shut-The-Fuck-Up?

      Reply
    80. 80.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Gin & Tonic:

      Sadly, I think you’re right. I can understand and sympathize with people who are out of work and frustrated, but secondary peaks are a real thing.

      I think opening up once cases are under control is the game plan, but we need to have expanded testing and tracking capabilities so that secondary peak doesn’t happen. Antibody testing too

      Reply
    85. 85.

      The Moar You Know

      which I’m seeing in a lot of my fellow Gen-X and Millennial parents, some of whom are being real assholes about distance learning because they’re having to shoulder the burden of seeing that their child gets educated, heaven forfend 

      @Nicole:  I’m on the old end of Gen X, as is my wife, who teaches junior high.  The parents of her kids these days run the age gamut of younger X to older Millennials.

      The emails are unreal.  Really went to shit around 2008-2010.  I hate people, more or less, and expect the worst from them, but goddamn, these people – on a weekly basis – make my jaw hit the floor.

      And then we got the shutdown.  The district instantly caved; they knew what would happen otherwise.  No further grading of any assignments, and work done can only improve the grade, not bring it down.  Not good enough; the parents are asking for straight As to be handed out for the entire year, and they’ll likely get that.  At least it’s only the lunatics who are still complaining at this point.

      I’d have hoped that some of the parents of the worst kids, having to deal with the little monsters at home for a month at this point, would re-evaluate how they’ve raised their kids and take steps to change their behavior.

      Nope.

      Reply
    86. 86.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Major Major Major Major:

      Also we shouldn’t worry about that particular thing too much since I’m sure he’ll find a way to bungle the response and kill tens, if not hundreds, of thousands more by November.

      Sadly, yes. I hate this timeline so much

      Reply
    87. 87.

      Roger Moore

      @germy:

      “If you tax people who work and you pay people who don’t work, you will get less people working,” Laffer said. “If you make it more unattractive to be unemployed, then there’s an incentive to go look for another job faster.”

      They are exactly who we say they are.  They want to reward rich people and punish poor people so the poor people will have more of an incentive to become rich, as if being rich weren’t already a big enough incentive.

      Reply
    88. 88.

      Elizabelle

      Kind of OT:  speaking of other great thinkers:

      The WaPost has retitled Kathleen Parker’s column today.  It was originally headlined: “Now is not the time to cast blame”

      It is now “All this blaming and shaming is making it harder to know what to believe.” The girl just does not know what to believe!

      Nice try, Fred Hiatt

      Reply
    92. 92.

      sdhays

      @Baud: If it was Fox News and a Democratic President was “declining” interviews, they would be basically saying that s/he craps their pants at the thought of being interviewed by the tough interviewers on Fox.

      Reply
    96. 96.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Elizabelle: Haha, if most people are yelling “The Russthuglican Trump trash is to blame, and here are the receipts to back that up!”, what’s the confusion?

      Reply
    97. 97.

      cain

      @Nicole:

      Because we worship wealth. People want to be wealthy. They think it is right around the corner.

      It will all end when people forget about the boom years after WW2.

      Reply
    101. 101.

      Nicole

      @The Moar You Know:

      I’d have hoped that some of the parents of the worst kids, having to deal with the little monsters at home for a month at this point, would re-evaluate how they’ve raised their kids and take steps to change their behavior.

      I swear, I got the distinct feeling from some of the rants I got from fellow parents that they don’t actually like their own children.  Love them, sure.  Like them, not so much.  But that didn’t mean any self-reflection; it meant it was THE SCHOOLS’ FAULT FOR NOT TAKING THEM OFF THEIR HANDS.  Some of them really seemed to think they could park elementary-age students in front of a computer for an 8-3 day of being lectured at in real time by a teacher, I assume so the parents wouldn’t have to deal with them (yeah, that’s not how it would work in the real world, folks).  If I never have to hear the words, “synchronous learning” again, it’ll be too soon.

      I’m so sorry you’re having to deal with them as part of your job.  At least I can disengage from the group chats when I’ve had enough.

      Reply

