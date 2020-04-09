Mildly NSFW:



(Lia Kim, via commentor Feathers)

Anyone else finding it harder to get motivated, these mornings?…

Trump's approval is seriously underwater in every poll I've seen come out today. Navigator: -10 (44-54)

Morning Consult: -9 (44-53)

CNN: -7 (44-51)

Economist/YouGov: -6 (45-51)

Monmouth: -5 (44-49)

Rasmussen: -5 (47-52) The already small "Trump Bump" is rapidly dissipating. — Ian Sams (@IanSams) April 8, 2020

“In poll after poll this week, increasing percentages say they think Trump is doing a bad job, and his administration hasn’t done enough to protect citizens from the effects of Covid-19.” https://t.co/gfGi1n2B4x — Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) April 9, 2020

In the spirit of Clarence Darrow, I will note that faithless friend and Bar Bush superfan Linda Tripp has joined the choir invisible. Fortunately for those of us who remember her days of dingy infamy, the papparazzi’s attention was mostly busy elsewhere this time.