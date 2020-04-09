Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Thursday Morning Open Thread

Mildly NSFW:

(Lia Kim, via commentor Feathers)
.

Anyone else finding it harder to get motivated, these mornings?…

In the spirit of Clarence Darrow, I will note that faithless friend and Bar Bush superfan Linda Tripp has joined the choir invisible. Fortunately for those of us who remember her days of dingy infamy, the papparazzi’s attention was mostly busy elsewhere this time.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    2. 2.

      ThresherK

      On a call, can’t play video yet.

      Does mildly NSFW mean it’s Starship’s We Built This City or Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now?

      ETA: I know it’s Nicky Minaj, I’m just going for the cheap laff.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Geminid

      Hey Annie Laurie. How about a Green New Deal respite thread sometime? It’s a positive issue, relevant to upcoming legislation, and could for a while pull people out of the Covid-19/Trump maelstrom we are swirling around in. There is a dynamite interview of U. Mass. economist Robert Pollin in the March 2019 The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists titled “We Need a Better Green New Deal.” A few excepts would provide good grist for the mill. (note: The Bulletin etc. are the folks with the doomsday clock on the cover).

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Keith P

      This would explain why he’s pivoted away from trying to shift blame via calling the thing the “Chinese virus”, to making the whole crisis out to be a federalism issue where each state is on their own (whilst at the same time, he slow walks help to blue states).  Federalizes responsibility (blame) but nationalizes positive credit.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Amir Khalid

      Per Politico:

      In poll after poll this week, increasing percentages say they think Trump is doing a bad job, and his administration hasn’t done enough to protect citizens from the effects of Covid-19.

      This is a gross understatement. Trump isn’t merely not doing enough; he’s actually sabotaging the national fight against Covid-19 in so many well-known ways.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Baud

      The virus hasn’t even hit Trump areas that hard yet.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      raven

      Well, I spend 30 minutes doing Lil Bits eyes twice a day. She’s having “issues” so she wears a diaper and sometimes I get to clean that up too. I went to the sports med doc and he found no structural damage causing my quad pain so I’m doing an hour of core work. I’m still working on rebuilding my window sill, I ordered parts for the broken window slides and, amazingly, they worked! I finished Travels With Charley and The Western Flyer so now I’m back to the Log of the Sea of Cortez. I had forgotten that Travels goes from sort of a breezy travelogue to a chronicle of racism during school integration in New Orleans. Steinbeck writes a perfect description of “the Cheerleaders”, women who gather every morning to scream at the little girl and the white’s who go continue to go to the school. Bored. . . hell no but then I was preparing for retirement anyway.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      JMG

      The idea that the President is actively trying to kill Americans, either through incompetence, malice or as is the fact both is just cosmically awful for many voters, not all of them Trumpers by a long shot, to grasp. But if they ever do, and the longer this goes on the more likely that gets, look out.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      donnah

      Dr Tom Friedman, former director of the CDC, was just interviewed on CBS This Morning. He expressed his distress and sadness over the lives lost so far, explained how we will have to keep maintaining social distancing, and what recovery as a nation might look like.

      In a few minutes, he expressed compassion and empathy, He provided information and reassurance on a calm manner.

      In this brief interview, Friedman did everything that Trump cannot do. Trump stands in front of a camera every day for ninety minutes and lies, brags, and pretends that the country is ready to go back to normal. He should be falling in the polls. He should be lower than he is.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      NotMax

      Couple of off the beaten track streaming movies noted for those with a taste for the mordant.

      1) New to Netflix is The Death of Stalin. Delicate balance of dark-draped satire and somber Sovietism. Leans far across the rail, flirting with but pulling back at the last second from going overboard.

      2) The IMHO woefully underrated, both byzantine and caustic political thriller-slash-caricature Winter Kills (director’s cut) is to be found on Prime. John Huston’s character is lusciously malevolent.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      I’m one of these people that has no problem speaking ill of the dead.

      Linda Tripp died?  Good.  Not soon enough.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      randy khan

      The COVID-19 briefings are like a self-created trap for Trump.  He can’t resist making himself the center of attention at them (partly because he’s lost the outlet of his rallies, partly because he really believes he knows everything), but they’re exactly the kind of thing that exposes him, and because it’s actually life and death, the media are less inclined to give him a pass.  And they create a daily record that’s not just easy to check, but easy for people to remember, of his bluster and lies.

      I never in a million years would have wished this on our country or the world, but this is the kind of emergency that uniquely exposes how bad he is.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      JAFD

      Happy Appomattox Day, everyone !

      Also, 41st ‘birthday’ of WBGO, ‘world’s greatest jazz radio station’ (try wbgo.org, too (note that internet couple of seconds behind radio, putting radio one side of room and computer on other not stereo, just weird.))

      Inevitably, two days rain and wind, most of Newark’s cherry blossoms* knocked down, puddles of pink petals left.

      New Jersey now:  primary election postponed a month; max customers in stores half former capacity, and everyone wears masks.

      Stay cheerful, wash hands, and don’t take any wooden nickles !

      *Did you know Newark has more ornamental cherry trees than Washington ?

      Reply
    17. 17.

      WereBear

      @JMG:

      The idea that the President is actively trying to kill Americans, either through incompetence, malice or as is the fact both is just cosmically awful for many voters, not all of them Trumpers by a long shot, to grasp. But if they ever do, and the longer this goes on the more likely that gets, look out.

       
      Yes. Apparently, the Republican superpower is being outrageously callous to their own followers — that wasn’t supposed to be the deal!

      And then told, “Who are going to believe, me or your lying eyes?”

      Reply
    21. 21.

      germy

      I’ve never watched the show, but I’m tired of the tiger king

      Stop fetishizing this guy. I did an investigation on himin 2010 when 23 tiger cubs died in his care. I saw some of his tiger cubs suffering with diarrhea, nausea and fear in one of his “mall exhibitions”. He is not some kind of anti-hero. Just stop it. @RobLowe #RyanMurphy https://t.co/Y7o6m9uSHY— Lisa Guerrero 💃🏽 (@4lisaguerrero) April 8, 2020

      Reply
    22. 22.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @JMG: The idea that the President is actively trying to kill Americans,

      I don’t think he is capable of that kind of malice aforethought, as @donnah:  notes,

      Trump stands in front of a camera every day for ninety minutes and lies, brags, and pretends that the country is ready to go back to normal.

      The actual deaths of people is just a byproduct.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      International Mikey

      The Linda Tripp comment – unnecessary. I feel sorry for her husband, Dieter, who is truly a gentle soul. I can only pray that your meanness is never seen by him in his time of grief. Didn’t you have anything better to write this morning? A nasty swipe at Linda Tripp and a stupid dance class video? You’re a lot better than that.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      germy

       

      Barr says he’s disappointed about partisanship during the pandemic because the President has acted statesmanlike and worked with all the governors while dealing with gotcha questions from the media. He goes on to accuse the media of leading a jihad against Hydroxychloroquine pic.twitter.com/fW2NLDOzB7— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) April 9, 2020

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Eural Joiner

      @NotMax:

      The Death of Stalin (which I haven’t seen yet) is made by the same brains behind VEEP and Avenue 5 if you didn’t know. My wife and I have almost finished the first season of A5 which is really, really, sadly, way too on point – imagine the Titanic in space but with Trump in charge (and played for laughs). I really liked VEEP so if you enjoy that style you’ll get a kick out of this (my wife didn’t but she does like A5 which is less profanity laced).

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Sally

      @NotMax: I loved Death of Stalin. I took a very elderly friend who can be a bit confused. After she got over the shock of the language, she enjoyed it but kept insisting she had seen the movie before. No, I had to always say, you haven’t seen this movie before, you just lived through it in real life.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @NotMax: Damn, I’d forgotten all about Winter Kills. Had to watch the trailer. Now I want to see the movie again.

       

      Eta for clarification

      Reply
    31. 31.

      O. Felix Culpa

      @JAFD:

      Did you know Newark has more ornamental cherry trees than Washington ?

      Yes I did! I spent my early years in Newark and somewhere there’s a picture of small me on my tall dad’s shoulders, reaching for a cherry blossom in Branch Brook Park. You can take the girl out of New Jersey, but you can’t take New Jersey out of the girl. :)

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Frankensteinbeck

      I watched some of Trump’s early coronavirus briefings, the ones right when he got the bump.  It is no surprise to me that the bump happened, or that it’s dying.  The briefings sounded impressive.  It sounded like the virus had gotten his attention and the government was scrambling massive efforts.  It’s quite easy to do that when you’re willing to lie nonstop, hour after hour and day after day.  Now enough time has passed, people are realizing none of the stuff he said is actually happening.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Soprano2

      Fuck Linda Tripp.  I said that when she was alive, and she didn’t become a better person just because she died. She’s one of the worst things someone could be – a person who pretended to be Lewinsky’s friend so that she could get her in a shit ton of trouble, all to bring down “that man”. Lewinsky is a much better person than I am.

      I think the daily press conferences aren’t doing Trump any favors except among his worshipers. A regular person cannot think it’s normal or good for him to be fighting with reporters and airing his grievances when he’s supposed to be talking about how the government is taking action in the middle of a serious pandemic.  A normal person who listens to Trump talk unfiltered for more than five minutes surely can see that there’s something seriously wrong with him.  He often contradicts himself within the same paragraph!!! That’s not normal under any circumstances.

      There’s a kerfuffle here; the local city council instructed stores to decide for themselves which items they sell are “non-essential”, and to quit selling those items.  The consensus seems to be that Johnny Morris, owner of Bass Pro Shops, got pissed because he was told his store couldn’t stay open (although they could sell firearms if they wanted to), so he prevailed on them to put pressure on other stores to quit selling stuff that is also sold at Bass Pro.  Some “non-essential” items – an inner tube for a bicycle tire, mosquito repellent (have they been outside during an Ozarks summer?), any camping equipment, any exercise equipment, and the list goes on. I personally think it’s dumb – no one is going to WalMart just to buy camping equipment, but if you happen to need something in that part of the store why shouldn’t you be able to buy it? I mean, really – you can’t buy a camp stove, but you can buy as many rifles as you want? It’s super dumb. And yes, I know you can buy stuff from the internet, but that’s not the point.  Then I read in the paper that someone from the city said that if a store is already open because they are considered essential, they can sell whatever they have in stock. So, it seems that no one knows what’s actually supposed to be happening with it.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Uncle Cosmo

      @JAFD: And Happy Happy Happy Birthday #5, Lena Bean, Unc’s absitively posolootly favorite** grandniece!! We can’t be there today, sweetie, but we’ll have a bang-up party for you when things settle down!

      ** Said without a hint of avuncular favoritism – since she is my only grandniece. (And FTR, I’ve been a great-uncle for decades, but for the last 5 years I’ve been a granduncle too. :^p)

      Reply
    39. 39.

      JAFD

      @International Mikey: She betrayed the confidences of someone who thought she was a friend.
      She helped end “our national nightmare of peace and prosperity”
      But she inspired a lot of ‘sex education’. As the cartoon went (Lynda Barry ?)
      “… Doing inappropriate
      Intimacy.
      She told Linda,
      Linda told Ken,
      Now I can tell you,
      And I’m only ten.”

      Reply
    40. 40.

      germy

      @Soprano2:

      A normal person who listens to Trump talk unfiltered for more than five minutes surely can see that there’s something seriously wrong with him.

      This is true, but what bugs me is when i visit Aaron Rupar’s twitter account and see a long clip of Trump absurd rambling unfiltered, and then later I tune in to the network TV news and see the same clip, but edited to make him seem normal and decisive.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      germy

      @JAFD:  And I’ve encountered her type so many times:  resentful conservatives who try to spend their whole lives burrowed deeply into a government, taxpayer-funded job.

      She was pissed off because they moved her into a different, higher paying government job.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Eural Joiner

      For those who might be interested check out the following clip – it’s got some profanity and you learn the fate of a few characters (but it’s not going to really spoil the show, it’s not one of those high intensity dramas). Great skewer of the lunatic right (and sometimes left?) as passangers on the ship get the idea in their heads that they are in a simulation and just need to exit out of the airlock to free themselves…disconcerting hilarity ensues…

      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=skXaeucDYHo

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      @WereBear:

      There is a golden opportunity here that I hope doesn’t get squandered in chasing old progressive hobbyhorses in the relief bills.

      Right now, the PPP money and EIDL money isn’t moving at all. Shit, they haven’t even gotten the survival money out yet. Trump and McConnell talk about success while all the shuttered bars, restaurants, salons, retailers and others are all drowning.

      They’re not going to be able to hold out while SBA, Treasury and the Fed microscrutinize them while shoveling money out of helicopter doors for big players.

      In essence, a demographic that trends conservative now understands the anxiety and roadblocks that the poor face.

      If you start focusing on them first, you gain the whole of government. Once you do that, you can then address the hobbyhorses – and these are generally good people who’ve had a dose of serious reality of what poverty feels like, and how adding layers of testing bureaucracy make it all worse. Plus, they’re more likely to pay it forward.

      The SBA PPP program is a failure – the layoffs have already occurred; it isn’t a fair thing to expect laid off employees to come back in and do no work, only to wind up unemployed shortly again, and to have to reapply. The EIDL, stripped down as it was by the miserable incompetence of Jovita Carranza (all while she speaks glowing tweets about it) is a failure as well.

      If this doesn’t get dealt with, this government needs to fall by violence.

      Reply

