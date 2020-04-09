The other day my daughter forwarded a text from her friend. She had asked her friend how her parents were doing, and her friend wrote that her Dad would be fine, since he’s a Republican. (A joke – she’s pretty liberal.) Well, apparently her dad isn’t the only one.

This is from a study by some Stanford political scientists [pdf] (via Kevin Drum). The top graph shows changes in movement by county — blue is more change, red is less. The study authors claim to have controlled for other variables. Plus, in your heart, you know it’s right.

Everyone wants to be so fucking special, and today’s Republican party delivers. Republicans are high on a supply of unearned Supreme Court justices, a packed judiciary, their own media outlet that gasses them up daily, a Senate that will tilt their way for the forseeable future, and, of course, Donald J. Trump. It’s no surprise that they think they’re immune to the virus, because they’re certainly immune to democracy.