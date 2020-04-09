Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The Chosen People

The Chosen People

by | 28 Comments

This post is in: 

The other day my daughter forwarded a text from her friend. She had asked her friend how her parents were doing, and her friend wrote that her Dad would be fine, since he’s a Republican. (A joke – she’s pretty liberal.) Well, apparently her dad isn’t the only one.

This is from a study by some Stanford political scientists [pdf] (via Kevin Drum). The top graph shows changes in movement by county — blue is more change, red is less. The study authors claim to have controlled for other variables. Plus, in your heart, you know it’s right.

Everyone wants to be so fucking special, and today’s Republican party delivers. Republicans are high on a supply of unearned Supreme Court justices, a packed judiciary, their own media outlet that gasses them up daily, a Senate that will tilt their way for the forseeable future, and, of course, Donald J. Trump. It’s no surprise that they think they’re immune to the virus, because they’re certainly immune to democracy.

    28Comments

    1.

      germy

      Anyone else have grandparents do weird stuff that was explained by the fact that they lived thru the Depression?

      We’re going to be those grandparents.

      “Daddy why is grandma clorox wiping the grocery bags?” “She lived thru COVID honey she doesn’t talk about it.”

      — jess mcintosh (@jess_mc) April 8, 2020

      Reply
    2.

      germy

      circa 2000 i remember republicans really loving vote by mail and early voting, because they believed their older voting demos were helped by it. once those two things turned out to boost minority votes, and the dems, they turned against it quick

      — Oliver Willis (@owillis) April 8, 2020

      Reply
    3.

      Jeffro

      Would like to point out that the much- and often-rightly- maligned NYT has an excellent series of op-eds up today, noting in detail how the fallout from the coronavirus means we must work to build The America We Need.

      Excerpt:

      Our society was especially vulnerable to this pandemic because so many Americans lack the essential liberty to protect their own lives and the lives of their families.

      This nation was ailing long before the coronavirus reached its shores.

      A great divide separates affluent Americans, who fully enjoy the benefits of life in the wealthiest nation on earth, from the growing portion of the population whose lives lack stability or any real prospect of betterment…

      The inequalities of wealth have become inequalities of health. A middle-aged American in the top fifth of the income distribution can expect to live about 13 years longer than a person of the same age in the bottom fifth — an advantage that has more than doubled since 1980.

      These changes have become harder to reverse because the distribution of political power also is increasingly unequal. Our system of democracy is under strain as those with wealth increasingly shape the course of policymaking, acting from self-interest and perhaps also because it has become harder to imagine life on the other side of the divide or to design policy in the common interest.

      The wealthy are particularly successful in blocking changes they don’t like. The political scientists Martin Gilens of Princeton and Benjamin Page of Northwestern have calculated that between 1981 and 2002, policies supported by at least 80 percent of affluent voters passed into law about 45 percent of the time, while policies opposed by at least 80 percent of those voters passed into law just 18 percent of the time. Importantly, the views of poor and middle-class voters had little influence…

      Advocates of a minimalist conception of government claim they too are defenders of liberty. But theirs is a narrow and negative definition of freedom: the freedom from civic duty, from mutual obligation, from taxation. This impoverished view of freedom has in practice protected wealth and privilege. It has perpetuated the nation’s defining racial inequalities and kept the poor trapped in poverty, and their children, and their children’s children…

      The multi-trillion-dollar scale of the government’s response to the crisis, for all its flaws and inadequacies, offers a powerful reminder that there is no replacement for an activist state. The political scientist Francis Fukuyama has observed that the nations best weathering the coronavirus pandemic are those like Singapore and Germany, where there is broad trust in government — and where the state merits that confidence. A critical part of America’s post-crisis rebuilding project is to restore the effectiveness of the government and to rebuild public confidence in it…

      A major investment in public health would be a fitting place to start.

      The larger project, however, is to increase the resilience of American society. Generations of federal policymakers have prioritized the pursuit of economic growth with scant regard for stability or distribution. This moment demands a restoration of the national commitment to a richer conception of freedom: economic security and equality of opportunity. That’s why Times Opinion is publishing this project across the next two months, to envision how to turn the America we have into the America we need.

      Reply
    4.

      Ivan X

      I’ve read the above post and stared at those maps three times and I just don’t know what any if it means. Movement of what? People? The virus? State legislative action? I don’t understand.

      Reply
    5.

      MattF

      It’s not going to be visible for a while. Low-density areas don’t have much testing, eventually deaths from ‘pneumonia’ will be a few times greater than normal when and if the data becomes available.

      Reply
    9.

      Nelle

      @Ivan X: a rough look at the original article suggests that the two maps see a correlation between staying put (blue) and political affiliation with Democrats, as well as visiting, or not observing stay in place, with Republicans.  Catchy.  But I need to go look at the study referred to to get more out of it.

      Reply
    10.

      ThresherK

      Tangent: Curious about population density in RealMerika’s effect on this whole thing, like the non-anecdotal evidence of air pollution clearing over big cities in India, etc.

      I live in Sodom and Gomorrah an Eastern Elite-adjacent suburb, and the number of miles I need to drive to look for toilet paper in 5 stores is barely more than the trip to the nearest store.

      Reply
    13.

      Ray Ingles

      Note that rural (and therefore Republican-skewed) areas are a lot more spread out and have a lot lower density of things like grocery stores and pharmacies. Not a “food desert” as such, but a lot of the same properties. Even people trying to limit their movements are going to have to drive further than someone in the suburbs.

      https://xkcd.com/1138/

      Reply
    14.

      Lee

      As others pointed out it might be more of a rural thing.

      It also might be a education/income thing. My red county in North Texas is blue on movement. We are highly educated and high income

      We also have a lot of instacart and grubhub options

      Reply
    16.

      bemused

      @schrodingers_cat:

      Northeast MN is quite similar, forests, lakes, small towns. We have our share of RWNJ’s and stupid people in general. Over time our district changed from solid DFL to leaning right.

      Reply
    17.

      david

      So, the charts show that people who live in rural areas, faced with supply shortages,
      may have to travel even more to secure said supplies?

      I’m shocked.

      Oh, and visit the online grocery sites. See the high % of “out of stock”? Yet, you can
      find limited supplies in the actual brick-and-mortar stores. So, yes, you have to get
      out and travel, and often travel even more due to restrictions on how much of an
      item you are allowed to purchase in one visit.

      This wasn’t the gotcha post the OP thought it would be. Be better.

      Reply
    18.

      kindness

      You can’t fix stupid.  I work in a hospital in a red/purple part of California.  Some of the folks that work here have convinced themselves this is all overblown and really do believe it’s just to hurt Trump’s re-election.  Not my friends mind you, just people I have overheard talking.  You can’t fix stupid.

      So long as we are actually able to vote in November I feel we got this.  Trump is a one termer.  I worry that Republicans will see the mood of the country and see that they were able to monkey wrench the Wisconsin vote and decide to go all out doing the same nationally.  The Roberts court won’t help us.  We’re on our own.

      Reply
    19.

      khead

      I’m seeing a lot of right leaning rural folks I know starting up the “can’t we all just come together without politics and criticizing?” routine. That’s when I know they are starting to have some doubts. See also, Iraq in 2005 and Katrina in 2006.

      Reply
    20.

      lee

      @kindness: Yep. I’ve still got some in my FB feed that are saying this is no worse than the flu and we all need to get back to work. In the letters to the editor in the Dallas Morning News, you can see the talking points have been distributed with how we should get back to work.

      Reply
    22.

      WereBear

      @khead:

      I’m seeing a lot of right leaning rural folks I know doing the “can’t we all just come together without criticizing?” routine. That’s when I know they are starting to have some doubts. See also, Iraq in 2005 and Katrina in 2006.

       
      Dang, you are right. Cheers me up a tad.

      Reply
    23.

      cleek

      NY has more cases than any place in the world – more than Italy or Spain.

      maybe NYers shouldn’t be sneering quite so much?

      Reply
    24.

      r€nato

      natural selection is gonna select, naturally. I got no problem with deliberate, abject stupidity being lethal. About goddamn time, actually.

      Reply
    25.

      scav

      They seem to using units of visits to POIs (places of interest, e.g. stores, restaurants, hospitals, bars, public places, etc) based on “numerous mobile applications” data and thus not measured in miles. The POI data seems to include the number of visitors that came from a given census block over the unit of time so there is access to some milage based analysis as well.

       

      There’s also information about how many (call em phones, that should be the bulk) leave their census block over a period.  The size of the block reflects the density of the area, so . . . that could sorta wok. But I’ll assume there’ll be some background studies of how well behaved that is.

      Reply
    26.

      Wandering Logic

      Look at Indiana and Ohio: “red” states with small amount of movement.  Then look at the strip of “blue” counties across the south.  Those are rural counties often with majority black populations, (because that’s where the most productive land for growing cotton is).  So on a county basis the correlation between voting and movement seems very weak.  What seems stronger is ruralness vs movement, and, perhaps, movement of blue-collar workers (who can’t work from home) in states with weaker lock-downs.
      So what I think in my heart is true (that Republicans are sociopaths who want to spread Corona Virus to all their neighbors), is not actually supported by these maps.

      Reply
    27.

      Citizen_X

      @khead:I’m seeing a lot of right leaning rural folks I know starting up the “can’t we all just come together without politics and criticizing?” routine.

      Target acquired. Fire for effect.

      Reply
    28.

      Villago Delenda Est

      I join the “I have no fucking clue what this is supposed to tell me” posters.  This makes NO SENSE AT ALL.

      Reply

