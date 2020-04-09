The Department of Homeland Security has warned the faith-based community ahead of Passover and Easter about an "increase in online hate speech intended to encourage violence or use" the ongoing coronavirus pandemic situation as an excuse to spread hatred https://t.co/A012lLvfIs — CNN (@CNN) April 9, 2020

of the 39 states that have implemented stay at home orders, 12 make exceptions for religious gatherings https://t.co/liHhX7cY7c — Catherine Rampell (@crampell) April 5, 2020

Coronavirus: How do you celebrate a religious festival while social distancing? https://t.co/S1zwtbuJNW — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) April 7, 2020

Chag Pesach Sameach to those of you who observe Passover, and a blessed Maundy Thursday to those who keep the old Catholic / Christian traditions. (Apparently the Pope will *not* be washing anyone’s feet today, and good for him setting the right example.)

Whether or not one agrees with the premise, certainly a great many people take solace from their particular group observances, and this is the season when two of the three Abrahamic traditions traditionally gather together. Passover is a celebration of group survival against an overwhelming secular foe. The Christian celebration of Easter, of course, descends directly from this — Jesus observed His last Passover feast with his elite followers before being arrested by the Roman authorities — and in the Catholic tradition I know best, the ‘annual obligation’ of taking the Eucharist (i.e., attending Mass) is mandated during the ‘holy season’ stretching from the beginning of Lent to Pentecost 40 days after Easter. Social distancing, obviously, is the opposite of such collective celebration. And Protestants, not least American Protestants, have a further tradition of defying (‘protesting’) oppressive outside authorities who attempt to restrict their understanding of how they are permitted to practice their faith. People of good faith, among the people of faith, are doing their best to keep their communities and the secular ones they inhabit safe… but not every individual’s conception of ‘safety’ is going to match those of the CDC, tragically.



Coronavirus: Pastor who decried 'hysteria' dies after attending Mardi Gras https://t.co/IUqdNnHhx4 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) April 5, 2020

The pastor of the Life Tabernacle Church near Baton Rouge held services on Sunday in defiance of a stay-at-home order issued by Louisiana https://t.co/xVewOH1O37 pic.twitter.com/V0TnOaMPXT — Reuters (@Reuters) April 6, 2020

Of course, it’s not just an American problem, either:

Coronavirus: Nigeria's mega churches adjust to empty auditoriums https://t.co/gbuXDPrWJB — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) April 8, 2020

To reiterate — the vast majority of religious leaders and believers are making due adjustment to the pandemic, even in the proudly authoritarian ‘Mother Church’, even in less-developed nations where the congregation most demands personal interaction…

Pope livestreams Sunday Mass due to Covid 19 'tragedy' https://t.co/N0kZMdWfLO — AFP news agency (@AFP) April 5, 2020

Panama's Archbishop Jose Domingo Ulloa took to the skies to deliver the traditional Catholic Palm Sunday blessing from a helicopter after the coronavirus pandemic forced the closure of churches across the country https://t.co/IK2oXTtZjf — AFP news agency (@AFP) April 5, 2020

Priests deliver blessings from the back of trucks and motorised tricycles in the Philippines, adapting the deeply Catholic nation's traditions to the battle against the #coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/FgDEBIzZd4 pic.twitter.com/eubd4FM5Nv — AFP news agency (@AFP) April 6, 2020

Egypt's Coptic Orthodox church has decided to suspend prayers preceding Easter celebrations later this month as part of efforts to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus https://t.co/Z23AWNB7Jh — AFP news agency (@AFP) April 5, 2020

And yet, even the traditionally more rationalist Jewish faith community, the self-styled ‘true believers’ are more than willing to put their own communities at risk in order to pursue what they interpret as correct observance:

Israel to impose closure and curfew ahead of Jewish Passover holiday https://t.co/8XtDq8SdKP pic.twitter.com/PWl3IXktLY — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) April 7, 2020

Coronavirus hits Israel’s ultra-Orthodox Jewish communities – where implementing lockdown has been challenginghttps://t.co/JpcZgvNR2U pic.twitter.com/WGunYQgNiS — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) April 7, 2020

And the third branch of the People of the Book, the followers of the Prophet, have already had serious problems with devout believers unintentionally sparking the outbreak — Muslim businessmen from central China visiting Saudi Arabia are said to have been the ones who introduced COVID-19 to the Middle East, from where pious pilgrims returned infected to homelands all over South Asia, North Africa, and southern Europe. Ramadan is due to begin on April 24th, and the daily gatherings for pray and communal post-sundown celebratory meals are almost certainly going to be an issue for worshippers, too.

Indian health officials have identified what is believed to be the country’s first “superspreader” of the coronavirus, tracing more than a quarter of the country’s infections to gatherings held by a Muslim missionary group in New Delhi https://t.co/AbedAQBDEU — The New York Times (@nytimes) April 6, 2020