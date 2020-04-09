Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

Hot Air and Ill Informed Banter

This blog is Obama’s Katrina.

We Survived Breitbartpocalypse!

Just a few bad apples.

All your base are belong to Tunch.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

Mission Accomplished!

Militantly superior in their own minds…

Usually wrong but never in doubt.

Our job is not to persuade Republicans but to defeat them.

The Math Demands It!

We have all the best words.

I showered with Rahm and all I got was this shitty blog.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

Shock troops for the Unitarian Jihad.

Word salad with all caps

Lighten up, Francis.

The house always wins.

Today in our ongoing national embarrassment…

Technically true, but collectively nonsense.

This blog will pay for itself.

This is how realignments happen…

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / Pandemic Troubles: Group Religious Observance vs. Social Distancing

Pandemic Troubles: Group Religious Observance vs. Social Distancing

by | 25 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Chag Pesach Sameach to those of you who observe Passover, and a blessed Maundy Thursday to those who keep the old Catholic / Christian traditions. (Apparently the Pope will *not* be washing anyone’s feet today, and good for him setting the right example.)

Whether or not one agrees with the premise, certainly a great many people take solace from their particular group observances, and this is the season when two of the three Abrahamic traditions traditionally gather together. Passover is a celebration of group survival against an overwhelming secular foe. The Christian celebration of Easter, of course, descends directly from this — Jesus observed His last Passover feast with his elite followers before being arrested by the Roman authorities — and in the Catholic tradition I know best, the ‘annual obligation’ of taking the Eucharist (i.e., attending Mass) is mandated during the ‘holy season’ stretching from the beginning of Lent to Pentecost 40 days after Easter. Social distancing, obviously, is the opposite of such collective celebration. And Protestants, not least American Protestants, have a further tradition of defying (‘protesting’) oppressive outside authorities who attempt to restrict their understanding of how they are permitted to practice their faith. People of good faith, among the people of faith, are doing their best to keep their communities and the secular ones they inhabit safe… but not every individual’s conception of ‘safety’ is going to match those of the CDC, tragically.

Of course, it’s not just an American problem, either:

To reiterate — the vast majority of religious leaders and believers are making due adjustment to the pandemic, even in the proudly authoritarian ‘Mother Church’, even in less-developed nations where the congregation most demands personal interaction…

And yet, even the traditionally more rationalist Jewish faith community, the self-styled ‘true believers’ are more than willing to put their own communities at risk in order to pursue what they interpret as correct observance:

And the third branch of the People of the Book, the followers of the Prophet, have already had serious problems with devout believers unintentionally sparking the outbreak — Muslim businessmen from central China visiting Saudi Arabia are said to have been the ones who introduced COVID-19 to the Middle East, from where pious pilgrims returned infected to homelands all over South Asia, North Africa, and southern Europe. Ramadan is due to begin on April 24th, and the daily gatherings for pray and communal post-sundown celebratory meals are almost certainly going to be an issue for worshippers, too.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • A Ghost to Most
  • Adam L Silverman
  • Barbara
  • Baud
  • burnspbesq
  • dmsilev
  • Elizabelle
  • Jay C
  • Kent
  • mapaghimagsik
  • PenAndKey
  • satby
  • scav
  • schrodingers_cat
  • Shana
  • trollhattan
  • WereBear
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    25Comments

    1. 1.

      dmsilev

      And yet, even the traditionally more rationalist Jewish faith community, the self-styled ‘true believers’ are more than willing to put their own communities at risk in order to pursue what they interpret as correct observance:

      I’m not sure that “traditionally more rationalist” and “ultra-Orthodox” belong anywhere near each other. It’s not just Israel either. The Hassidic communities in New York are behaving the same way.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      zhena gogolia

      As you say,

      the vast majority of religious leaders and believers are making due adjustment to the pandemic,

      As is happening in my church and many other Protestant churches around the world, where strict social distancing measures are being taken.
      But now we’ll have a thread full of vitriol directed at our faith.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      PenAndKey

      Whether or not one agrees with the premise, certainly a great many people take solace from their particular group observances

      I’m not sure anyone would deny that. That doesn’t make people who ignore social distancing or try to claim religious exception to such basic health mandates any less stupid. If it weren’t for the fact that they’re going to all turn themselves into amplification vectors and we’ll see another spike in deaths as a result that would be fine. Personal autonomy and whatnot, but they’re actively threatening their communities. There aren’t many people I have more contempt for than the politicians and religious leaders who are, right now, putting their “right” to conduct rituals without interference ahead of the lives of their fellow citizens.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      WereBear

      It’s the fundamentalists — of any religion — that’s the problem. They are highly motivated to be a “law until themselves” and are also anti-science.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      trollhattan

      One of a couple hangers-on fundy churches here would not cooperate with the county shut-down order so the landlord changed the locks. Nice to see the landlord on the good side of things for once.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Jay C

      Not a good sign at all that Indian authorities are pinning the “spread”/”origin of the Coronavirus on a Muslim group – even if true, their ultranationalist government has been looking for an excuse to execute (allowing for adjustments in religious terminology) a general pogrom against all Muslims living in India (? 250 million?), and tagging them as “plague-spreaders” is only going to inflame tensions even more.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      scav

      @Baud: Let alone announce themselves as the (only) moral people and thus necessarily due immediate respect, honor and deference.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Shana

      We had our seder last night via Zoom.  One of the nephews is a realtor and has an account so we could go longer than 45 minutes.  We had a bigger group of participants than we would have in a normal year with several people from NYC, two locations in Texas, two locations in Ohio, Missouri and two locations in Canada as well as our two locations in Virginia.  The Canadians posted their haggaddah for us all to follow along and participate.  It worked really well and everyone enjoyed seeing more of the family than we usually do.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Elizabelle

      Incidentally, Kathleen Parker has outdone herself this morning.

      WaPost:

      Now is not the time to cast blame

      The conservative enablers are starting to get a clue this is not going very well.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Adam L Silverman

      DHS hasn’t wanted the faith based community that:

      warned the faith-based community ahead of Passover and Easter about an “increase in online hate speech intended to encourage violence or use” the ongoing coronavirus pandemic situation as an excuse to spread hatred

      What actually happened is that DOJ, DHS, and the National Counterterrorism Center (NCTC) issued a Joint threat bulletin to warn Jewish American and Asian Americans that domestic violent extremists (DVEs), specifically racially or ethnically motivated violent extremists (RMVEs) – that should be read as white supremacists, neo-NAZIs, and/or white Christian supremacists and nationalists – are using the SARS-CoV2 and COVID-19 outbreak as a justification and motivation to target Jewish Americans and Asian Americans in the US. Specifically that they are responsible for creating it, bringing it to the US, and spreading it as part of their nefarious plot against white Christian Americans, which for this crowd are the only actual Americans. Here’s the actual bulletin.

      455560941-Rmve-and-Covid

      Reply
    17. 17.

      schrodingers_cat

      @Jay C: This is what they do, it is the core competency of the Sangh. BJP is the political arm of this fascist organization formed during the heyday of fascism in the 20s.

      The non-BJP states that are doing the tests are being demonized. BJP IT cell trolls are actually gloating about the deaths in Maharashtra and Kerala.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Kent

      Coronavirus hits Israel’s ultra-Orthodox Jewish communities – where implementing lockdown has been challenging

      I despise this sort of language.  These people have agency.  They are making their choices.

      “Challenging?”  For God’s sake, this lock-down has been “challenging” for everyone.  It isn’t any more challenging for fundamentalists to do it than anyone else.  They just choose not to.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Kent

      @WereBear:It’s the fundamentalists — of any religion — that’s the problem. They are highly motivated to be a “law until themselves” and are also anti-science.

      I have relatives who are Amish and conservative Mennonites.  In many ways they are little more than Taliban without guns.  The press talks about how Afghan girls will lose the opportunity for education under a Taliban resurgence.  But it is no easier for an Amish girl in the US to get an education than it is for a Taliban girl in Afghanistan.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Adam L Silverman

      @dmsilev: You are correct. There is nothing rational or realistic in the modern sense about the ultra-orthodox communities in the US, Canada, and/or Israel.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Kent: It has been challenging in that they’ve basically told everyone else to fuck you, we’re not going to do what we’ve been told to do in the name of public health. The Israeli minister of health and his wife, both from the ultra-devout community, are both now in quarantine and being treated as they’ve tested positive for COVID-19. The rest of Israel’s caretaker cabinet and their immediate families, their staff and their families, including the caretaker PM Bibi, are all in cautionary quarantine because the Israeli health minister can’t get his head around that it is 2020, not 1801 in the Pale of Settlement.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      burnspbesq

      @Kent:

      well, yeah, except that the deadly consequences of their choices won’t be confined to their own communities. Under applicable New York law, a fair number of Hasidic rebbes are arguably guilty of criminally negligent homicide.

      The First Amendment is not a suicide pact.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Barbara

      The BBC article about the pastor is instructive.  The pastor’s family, of course, has to acknowledge that the virus is worse than their conservative news sources led them to believe, but the best they can do is try to excuse their refusal to believe other news sources because “both sides” routinely exaggerate.  They cannot bring themselves to say that in this instance, only one side was exaggerating, and it was wrong, whereas, the other “side” was transmitting accurate albeit alarming information, and that this difference might actually pertain to many other matters most of the time, not just when it comes to COVID-19.  So, basically it’s still your and my fault that the country hasn’t come together as one nation under God.  Because our side exaggerates a lot too.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.