Open Thread: Never A Dull Moment

Stick a fork in me, I’m done.

Open Thread: Never A Dull Moment

The snake was saved…I’m going to bed.

Open thread

      West of the Rockies

      Anyone else unable to really and truly express your contempt for Trump?   Orange (why the fuck is her orange?!?), bloated, vile, loathsome, repulsive…

      At some point it’s just unsatisfying and frustrating.  His follows followers cannot fathom the absolute and utter disgust the majority holds for the man (and his sycophants).  I’m not a cruel or violent man, but I’d love a genuine tar and feathering and termination by ants.

      NotMax

      Get a grin where and when you can. Before attemping to rest the old orbs gonna reiterate from this a.m. how much it felt like being inside a New Yorker cartoon to see a line of people spaced six apart waiting to be allowed to enter the bank yesterday with so many of them having bandanas concealing their faces.

      “Leave some for me, okay?”

      :)

      Amir Khalid

      I think I know what to do about my Tele that keeps breaking the high E string. Both times, the string broke at the saddle. I suspect a sharp edge on the saddle, which would not be kind to a 0.009″ diameter metal wire.  Replacing the stock saddles with roller saddles should fix that.

      Mnemosyne

      We are enjoying the fact that California has loosened their liquor laws so you can get takeout cocktails if you order food from a restaurant that has a liquor license. We were able to have margaritas with our Mexican food, and they were yum.

      mrmoshpotato

      @West of the Rockies:

      Anyone else unable to really and truly express your contempt for Trump? 

      Words don’t exist – even in German.

      RobertB

      Those snakes will pee on you when you catch them.

      One time my babysitter was leaving out the garage door, then came right back.  “I know this is chicken of me, but you have to get that snake.”  I go out the door and there was a 6-inch long garter snake.  Scary!  I manned up, caught it, and tossed it in the weeds.

      NotMax

      @mrmoshpotato

      There are transactions an ATM doesn’t handle. Can’t speak for the others but I was there because that bank processes utility payments and I wanted to pay the electric bill as Maui Electric’s office in town is closed for the duration and I’m unsure how constant their pickup of mailed in payments is at this point.

      Before you say it, no, I do not do anything online involving banking. I want that paper receipt passed in person to my hot, waiting hand.

