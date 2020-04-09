Stick a fork in me, I’m done.
Never A Dull Moment: Snake Edition https://t.co/qldyQgU8J6 pic.twitter.com/Cmgba0ycxG
— Miss T (@TaMarasKitchen) April 9, 2020
The snake was saved…I’m going to bed.
Open thread
This post is in: Open Threads
West of the Rockies
Anyone else unable to really and truly express your contempt for Trump? Orange (why the fuck is her orange?!?), bloated, vile, loathsome, repulsive…
At some point it’s just unsatisfying and frustrating. His follows followers cannot fathom the absolute and utter disgust the majority holds for the man (and his sycophants). I’m not a cruel or violent man, but I’d love a genuine tar and feathering and termination by ants.
NotMax
Get a grin where and when you can. Before attemping to rest the old orbs gonna reiterate from this a.m. how much it felt like being inside a New Yorker cartoon to see a line of people spaced six apart waiting to be allowed to enter the bank yesterday with so many of them having bandanas concealing their faces.
“Leave some for me, okay?”
:)
Never trust a snake. Or a republican.
But I repeat myself.
Amir Khalid
I think I know what to do about my Tele that keeps breaking the high E string. Both times, the string broke at the saddle. I suspect a sharp edge on the saddle, which would not be kind to a 0.009″ diameter metal wire. Replacing the stock saddles with roller saddles should fix that.
Mnemosyne
We are enjoying the fact that California has loosened their liquor laws so you can get takeout cocktails if you order food from a restaurant that has a liquor license. We were able to have margaritas with our Mexican food, and they were yum.
mrmoshpotato
Anyone else unable to really and truly express your contempt for Trump?
Words don’t exist – even in German.
RobertB
Those snakes will pee on you when you catch them.
One time my babysitter was leaving out the garage door, then came right back. “I know this is chicken of me, but you have to get that snake.” I go out the door and there was a 6-inch long garter snake. Scary! I manned up, caught it, and tossed it in the weeds.
mrmoshpotato
@Amir Khalid: The saddle doesn’t want you playing crazy heavy metal solos.
It has to go.
ziggy
Awww, that’s a cute little snake! Glad you were able to get it out without too much trauma.
mrmoshpotato
@Mnemosyne: Even with a stay-at-home order, we don’t have to be barbarians.
Amir Khalid
Alas, both times the string broke while I was practising scales. Simple, innocuous scales like dorian and mixolydian.
MisterForkbeard
@Mnemosyne: I hadn’t thought of that. I should get my wife some tortilla soup and a margarita tomorrow. :)
mrmoshpotato
@Amir Khalid: You were doing what with scales?
mrmoshpotato
@MisterForkbeard: Mmmmm tortilla soup.
Amir Khalid
Practising. They do say there are three things a musician must do every day: practise, practise, practise.
NotMax
There are transactions an ATM doesn’t handle. Can’t speak for the others but I was there because that bank processes utility payments and I wanted to pay the electric bill as Maui Electric’s office in town is closed for the duration and I’m unsure how constant their pickup of mailed in payments is at this point.
Before you say it, no, I do not do anything online involving banking. I want that paper receipt passed in person to my hot, waiting hand.
West of the Rockies
That sounds pretty damn good…
HumboldtBlue
I thought mixolydian scales were how they weighed the worth of Mohmmamad Salah’s impact on the football pitch.
