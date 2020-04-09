Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

Submit Your Photos

Good morning all,

Another highlight of our trip to Chile late last year was taking the “Ruta del Fin del Mundo” the “Road to the end of the World” and going to Tierra del Fuego and Torres del Pane National Park in Patagonia.  (Note: the name Paine is pronounced “Pie-nay” not “Pain” by Chileans)

Today I’m sharing a few of the pictures of the hour we spent standing among a herd of guanacos. We were actually looking for a puma and our guide Rafa and one member of our group got a brief look at one going over a ridge away from us but I didn’t see it. However, the scenery was spectacular and I’ll share some of that soon, but for today it’s the guanacos and ther wonderful babies, which are called chulengos For me they were the scene stealers.and we were within a hundred feet of them and they were all around us!

 

 

On The Road - Mike S (Now with a Democratic Congressperson!) - Guanacos and chulengos in Torres del Paine, La Región de Magallanes y de la Antártica Chilena 7
Patagonia, La Región de Magallanes y de la Antártica ChilenaDecember 3, 2020

“Ruta del Fin del Mundo”

the “Road to the end of the World”

On The Road - Mike S (Now with a Democratic Congressperson!) - Guanacos and chulengos in Torres del Paine, La Región de Magallanes y de la Antártica Chilena 6
Parque National Torres del Paine,Patagonia, La Región de Magallanes y de la Antártica ChilenaDecember 3, 2019

Guanacos are the wild ancestors of llamas. They like to stand on hill tops and watch alertly for pumas, their main predator. They aren’t hunted much, if at all, as Chile doesn’t have a hunting culture.

On The Road - Mike S (Now with a Democratic Congressperson!) - Guanacos and chulengos in Torres del Paine, La Región de Magallanes y de la Antártica Chilena 5
Parque National Torres del Paine,Patagonia, La Región de Magallanes y de la Antártica ChilenaDecember 3, 2019

Sometime guaacos lie down, but they can stll be alert.

On The Road - Mike S (Now with a Democratic Congressperson!) - Guanacos and chulengos in Torres del Paine, La Región de Magallanes y de la Antártica Chilena 4
Parque National Torres del Paine,Patagonia, La Región de Magallanes y de la Antártica ChilenaDecember 3, 2019

At least a few members of the herd were always alert.

On The Road - Mike S (Now with a Democratic Congressperson!) - Guanacos and chulengos in Torres del Paine, La Región de Magallanes y de la Antártica Chilena 3
Parque National Torres del Paine,Patagonia, La Región de Magallanes y de la Antártica Chilena

Baby guanacos are called chulengos and they are so cute! Maybe cuter than kittens and puppies even. Opinions differ.

On The Road - Mike S (Now with a Democratic Congressperson!) - Guanacos and chulengos in Torres del Paine, La Región de Magallanes y de la Antártica Chilena 2
Parque National Torres del Paine,Patagonia, La Región de Magallanes y de la Antártica ChilenaDecember 3, 2019

Safe besde Mom.

On The Road - Mike S (Now with a Democratic Congressperson!) - Guanacos and chulengos in Torres del Paine, La Región de Magallanes y de la Antártica Chilena 1
Parque National Torres del Paine,Patagonia, La Región de Magallanes y de la Antártica ChilenaDecember 3, 2019

Chunlengo!

On The Road - Mike S (Now with a Democratic Congressperson!) - Guanacos and chulengos in Torres del Paine, La Región de Magallanes y de la Antártica Chilena
Parque National Torres del Paine,Patagonia, La Región de Magallanes y de la Antártica ChilenaDecember 3, 2019

And fnally twin chulengos! For overwhelming cuteness see my YouTube vdeo of guanacos and chulengos. 

