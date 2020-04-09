Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / Looking At Data

Looking At Data

by | 17 Comments

This post is in: 

The mathematical models are not the only way to make sense of the progress of the pandemic. Raw numbers can tell us a lot too. This is my favorite “how are we doing” set of charts. They can display active cases, confirmed cases, new cases/day, deaths, deaths/day, and recovered, for countries or US states and territories, in linear or log scale, raw or normalized for population. And now they have data by counties, too.  Sometimes I just take a quick look, other times, I look for a specific place or parameter, or just more detail. The data come from the Johns Hopkins coronavirus project.

The US is ahead of most countries in confirmed cases (noon, April 8),

while New Mexico is in the lower half of the pack. I’ve chosen a raw plot and a normalized plot, to show you what’s available.

The Johns Hopkins dashboard is also a good place to get a quick look at the numbers. Again, you can drill down in various ways.

Kevin Drum is posting numbers of deaths for seven European countries, the United States, and Canada. His source is the Johns Hopkins data. It’s another way to get a quick status report. Here is the April 8 report.

If you want to do some tracking of your own, Martin offered simple ways to do it in two posts (one, two).

There are other compilations of data. I recommend that you choose the one you like and stick with it. They have different ways of collecting the data, so switching back and forth may be confusing.

I should say here that all of the data are wrong. All have limitations, all are subject to their own types of error. It’s more important to look at trends than specific numbers.

Here’s a simple explanation of models, a little different than what I’ve been saying. Courtesy of one of our jackals, I think.

Cross-posted at Nuclear Diner

  • Barry
  • cain
  • Emerald
  • JCJ
  • Kent
  • Matt McIrvin
  • MisterForkbeard
  • otmar
  • patroclus
  • rikyrah
  • Wapiti
  • Yutsano
  • ziggy

    17Comments

    1. 1.

      Matt McIrvin

      One thing that comes out is that, normalized by population, the US is doing pretty badly but not worst-in-the-world-by-huge-margin, as the unnormalized numbers suggest. Cases per capita are on track to match Italy, deaths per capita on track to match Switzerland. Of course, that is just going by confirmed cases, and it might not mean much because of geographic variation. New York is absolutely one of the worst-hit places in the world, maybe the worst.

      I suspect that on the whole the US is comparable to all of Europe, which makes sense since in both cases there is not really a central authority running things.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      MisterForkbeard

      I’m not sure I understand the last graph (I feel like I’m missing something very basic that I’d understand if I just had time to read through this whole thing).

      The last graph indicates that the US is doing better than all other developed countries on a per-capita basis, and the previous graphs describe that the US is doing worse than many other countries on the trend lines in terms of absolute numbers. Is that correct?

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Kent

      There are endless ways to watch the data. One thing I’ve been doing is watching my own Washington State. At the start of this outbreak, Washington was #1 in both number of cases and deaths. It was also the first state to start implementing social distancing measures. Since then Washington has been constantly sliding down the list of states. Three days ago we were in 10th place among states for number of cases. Two days ago we were passed by both Texas and Georgia and are now in 12th place. CT numbers are accelerating and by the end of the week we may drop another spot into 13th place. This is a consequence of keeping your rise to 5% or below on a daily basis while other states are up in the 10-15% range.

      In point of fact, states are really the wrong metric to use when watching this anyway. The virus follows population centers, not state boundaries. In WA it is really a Puget Sound outbreak, not a statewide outbreak. Seattle has a crisis, not Spokane or Vancouver. Same thing in New York. It is a NYC outbreak, not a Rochester or Buffalo outbreak. But laws and measures are implemented by states so we follow states.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      ziggy

      But, we could have been Canada…

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Kent

      @MisterForkbeard:

      I’m not sure I understand the last graph (I feel like I’m missing something very basic that I’d understand if I just had time to read through this whole thing).

      The last graph indicates that the US is doing better than all other developed countries on a per-capita basis, and the previous graphs describe that the US is doing worse than many other countries on the trend lines in terms of absolute numbers. Is that correct?

      Exactly so.  The US has large intense outbreaks in several metro areas like NYC, New Jersey, New Orleans, Detroit, and Chicago.  But it doesn’t have widespread intense outbreaks across the entire country.

      In terms of population and geographic extent, the US is really more comparable to the EU.  Or perhaps the EU minus Germany.   If you added up Spain, Italy, France, Greece, Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, etc. and compared the sum EU total to the US our total numbers don’t look quite so bad.

      That may all chance in the weeks to come if the outbreak really accelerates in all the big sunbelt cities like Dallas, Houston, Phoenix, Atlanta, Charlotte, Orlando, etc.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      MisterForkbeard

      @Kent: I’ve seen similar concerns about States v Population centers.

      The shape of the disease is vastly different in California: LA vs. Bay Area vs. Northern CA vs. Eastern CA all have vastly different infection characteristics.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      rikyrah

       

      Update

       

      A friend of mine’s daughter admitted to the hospital day before yesterday. Has underlying health issues ( asthma). Postal worker. Had a lot of the symptoms.
      Got her tests back: it’s only pneumonia.
      I cried when my friend texted me.
      What kind of world are we living in, When a diagnosis of pneumonia is now met with,
      ” Thank you, Jesus. “😢😢

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Emerald

      Let’s remember that the numbers are going to be pretty well skewed in our favor (goodly) because we don’t have nearly enough tests as the other countries. Ergo, our numbers are certainly lower than they would be if we had access to enough tests.

      Which is why the shitgibbon is going to pull the plug on federal support for testing. He wants those numbers as artificially low as he can get them.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      otmar

      FYI, the go-to page for statistics on Austria is here.

      Things look pretty good, especially the numbers of patients in hospitals are stable. (And we’re far from running at capacity)

      After Easter, there will be the first set of re-openings. We’re moving from the hammer to the dance phase.

      I really wish that the antibody tests were available in good numbers and quality.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Kent

      @Emerald:

      Let’s remember that the numbers are going to be pretty well skewed in our favor (goodly) because we don’t have nearly enough tests as the other countries. Ergo, our numbers are certainly lower than they would be if we had access to enough tests.

      Which is why the shitgibbon is going to pull the plug on federal support for testing. He wants those numbers as artificially low as he can get them.

      Which is ridiculously counter-productive to his other aim of opening up the country.   The only scenarios in which a country or state can start loosening up restrictions and jump-starting the economy again is with near universal testing.

      These people are just too stupid for words.    It is just beyond belief.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      MisterForkbeard

      @rikyrah: I have a mild form of asthma – until about a year ago I didn’t even bother keeping an inhaler. My five-year-old daughter has had pneumonia twice and seems kind of susceptible to it.

      I’m worried about myself, but I’m MORE worried about her. At this point if either of us got sick and it came back positive for pneumonia I’d be crying in relief.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Yutsano

      @ziggy:  If the US goes to Hades this November I’m all about starting a petition to join Canada. We can resolve the Oregon border dispute in a more sane fashion.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      cain

      @Kent:

      This is also why we have a lot of folks in rural areas unhappy since they don’t have as large of outbreaks and remote areas are already naturally distanced. It creates a lot of hardships there.

      I personally would like to see us be less hard assed about it for rural areas provided that they keep social distancing and an understanding that they will not be prioritized when it comes to ventilators and the like. (they can’t have their cake and eat it too)

      Reply
    17. 17.

      patroclus

      Well, I took statistics at the graduate level and I understand what many are saying about the U.S. not being so bad if you analyze per capita and if you discount the fact that emerging market countries don’t have testing or sophisticated public health authorities that can (and do) report accurate statistics.  But, the U.S. just had its highest death day yet, we have 1/4 of all reported COVID-19 cases and 1/6 of all deaths.  And both those percentages have been going up.  We’re already past 4 9/11’s worth of deaths and we seem headed for 10 9/11’s worth (or more).  I think the situation is terrible and we have no coordinated national strategy as yet; combined with no real therapies, mass shortages of PPE, gloves and other vital materials, no vaccine and no method of dealing with this other than social distancing.  Yes, there have been silver linings and rays of hope about the curve being flattened, but it remains a very dark cloud and virtually nothing on the horizon about the problem being “solved.”

      Reply

