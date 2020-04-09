again, open whatever you want. nobody’s got the disposable income and nobody’s got the cash flow and nobody’s gonna consume enough to cover the expense of just unlocking the doors every day until the virus is under control https://t.co/BXWsNqUXYe — kilgore trout, social scientist (@KT_So_It_Goes) April 9, 2020

He and his SCOTUS buddies were so close to locking in the theocracy of their dreams — and then: diverted by a plague! You’d think a man with his education would appreciate the historical resonance, but right now ‘Ever Lower’ Barr just wants to yank the country back onto his Train to the Sixteenth Century…

An honest answer about what comes after letting up on stay-at-home orders from @mlipsitch https://t.co/nAYQvOuFjt pic.twitter.com/1jfc9Spdkt — Irin Carmon (@irin) April 9, 2020

even if every hardcore MAGA lunatic sits at chili’s seven nights a week pounding margaritas and babyback ribs it’s not enough to cover the missing business of the 70% with functioning brains who won’t go near the place and chili’s is flat broke in a month — kilgore trout, social scientist (@KT_So_It_Goes) April 9, 2020

most operations that can safely operate are still operating in some limited capacity remotely or via transactions occurring through minimal social interaction. everything else requiring rubbing shoulders is held hostage to getting the virus under control — kilgore trout, social scientist (@KT_So_It_Goes) April 9, 2020

Look, if a few million people who aren’t Bill Barr have to die, is that Bill Barr’s problem? If they were good Christians, like him, they’d be going to a better place anyways! And the sanctity of The Market would remain untouched!

He wasn’t mad when Trump made up a fake emergency to loot DOD funds for a vanity project, but now that a pandemic is killing tens of thousands he’s getting squeamish https://t.co/8I6O9E9Zew — Cody Fenwick (@codytfenwick) April 9, 2020