You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / GOP Venality Open Thread: Bill Barr Is A Dangerous Man

GOP Venality Open Thread: Bill Barr Is A Dangerous Man

by | 29 Comments

He and his SCOTUS buddies were so close to locking in the theocracy of their dreams — and then: diverted by a plague! You’d think a man with his education would appreciate the historical resonance, but right now ‘Ever Lower’ Barr just wants to yank the country back onto his Train to the Sixteenth Century…

Look, if a few million people who aren’t Bill Barr have to die, is that Bill Barr’s problem? If they were good Christians, like him, they’d be going to a better place anyways! And the sanctity of The Market would remain untouched!

    29Comments

      debbie

      I cannot believe Trump is saying that today! Wasn’t it just a couple of days ago he was telling everyone it would be very bad for a while

      ETA: Just realized the date stamp wasn’t for the Trump tweet. He said this on March 9. I hope Frum included this in his opinion piece.

      jl

      Thanks for important post. There are two camps advocating for getting out of  extremely costly social distancing shut down policies as quickly as possible: the ‘ignorant fool’ camp and the ‘disease control expert with good theory and lots of practical experience’ camp. More detail on that below (I take the IMHO liberty of reposing some comments from previous thread). So, important to keep those two camps distinct, since if you don’t pay attention to what they are really saying, might be easy to confuse the two.

       

      ”  So, remember there are two camps talking about how to end extremely expensive social distancing shut downs asap. The ‘ignorant fool’ camp, and I probably don’t need to explain that. Then the experienced epidemic and outbreak control camp with lots of practical experience with diseases that have some similar characteristics to covid-19 in terms of control: bacterial meningitis, TB, whooping cough. To name some names: Gottlieb, Mostashari, Friedan. (and, edit for this re-post, Fauci).

      The ‘ignorant fool’ camp talks about arbitrary end dates, and when the numbers get ‘little’ and when only 15 cases, hey, I guess they’ll go away by themselves.

      The camp with good theoretical foundations and practical experience in infectious disease control talk about putting measures in place that will allow much cheaper forms of transmission control to be put in place and TESTED  REAL TIME IN US CONTEXT, as extreme economic shut down controls are gradually lifted. So appropriate and massive testing program in place (two flavors, testing for control measures, and testing for population surveillance), contact tracking and quarantine, syndromic surveillance, early environmental surveillance (e.g. signs of bug in wastewater, enclosed public areas, etc), good supply and population policy on use of masks. And letting experience from successful experiments in other countries and states being the guide. ”

       

      More evidence on why extremely costly measures like social distancing shut downs are unsustainable, both in US and internationally. Some examples, no time to get links.

      Immunization programs for polio and measles being shut down internationally. Already harm to monitoring and maintaining US immunization programs. Anyone want to add outbreaks of adult whooping cough to problem of monitoring for covid-19? Make diagnosis harder, whooping cough has basic reproduction number > 5, no or borderline herd immunity for adults. (Edit: cough and fever first symptoms, how many clinicians who haven’t seen much will get the characteristics of the whooping cough correctly in time to weed out false positives? How many covid-19 cases will be confused with whooping cough in an outbreak of something hard to figure out?)

      Neglect of normal health system population health maintenance. Every avoidable heart attack, stroke, transition from prediabetes to diabetes, means more high risk people. Increasing ‘flatten the curve’ efforts in the future.

      In US, more and more reports of health professional layoffs in news (unbelievable!), more and more problems keeping primary care providers operating for non-covid-19 population health maintenance. “

      A Ghost to Most

      Barr is a christian fascist through and through.

      OT, something is happening in my family of wing nuts. A realignment appears to be forming, and folks seem to be distancing themselves from my crazy ass Nazi brother. Could be nothing, could be something.

      NotMax

      It’s almost magical* how the strategic national repository of lies auto-undepletes.

      *Not Glinda magic, the other kind.

      ziggy

      most operations that can safely operate are still operating in some limited capacity remotely or via transactions occurring through minimal social interaction.

      This is not true at all. I know of many businesses, like me and many of my suppliers, who could function with very little risk of transmission. A lot more could be done to bring back the economy short of a full opening, but it’s going to take some work to organize and supervise it all.

      OT–my dog is RUINED! He is completely spoiled rotten by Coronavirus days! Expects interesting activities organized for him all through the day, plus treats and early dinner. I do NOT know how he going to adapt when life returns to normal, if ever!

      Another Scott

      nycsouthpaw blew up on Barr. The first time I’ve seen (her?) curse on Twitter.

      Bill Barr got called a fucking fraud who deceived the American people by a Republican-appointed federal judge a month ago, and as far as I can tell @IngrahamAngle was too insipid to mention it and mainstream outlets covering her interview are meekly going along with that.

      — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) April 9, 2020

      Let’s definitely print the Attorney General’s view that we’re jihadis against his boss’s snake oil and the Russia investigation had no basis without the context of a recent judicial finding that he’s a Jabba the Hutt-sized liar.

      — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) April 9, 2020

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      NotMax

      @ziggy

      Heh. Dogtopia.

      Flashed back to a Grummle in WoW talking with a vendor. “I want to return this yak you sold me. It’s broken.”

      🐾BillinGlendaleCA

      @jl:

      more and more reports of health professional layoffs in news (unbelievable!)

      Not really unbelievable.  The kid is an OR nurse and they were asking staff for volunteers for furlough due to the decline in elective surgeries, the kid did since she doesn’t have kids to support.

      dr. bloor

      Kilgore has this, though:  Even though the administration doesn’t care about their response getting an F and is only invested in seeing the American people fail and keep them company, the people are earning, what, a B or B+?

      jl

      I think Trump may be confused by his billionaire buddies coming in pleading that the economy needs to open up quickly in a ‘beautiful big bang’ and the economy comes roaring back, and people like Fauci who try to explain to him why and how we need to get off the shut down tactics asap, but it will be futile unless it is done right. Maybe it is just me, but I don’t have much faith that Trump can figure out what they hell is going on.

      And Trump has far less self awareness than Harding who said “Oh God, I hate this job. One man comes in and says one thing, then another man comes in and says something else. I just don’t know what to do”. Or even GW, who could at least say ‘Heh heh, I’m not a disease man, here’s my disease man to explain it”.

      The ‘ignorant fool’ camp will lead us from one disaster to another. One problem with popular reaction to the nonlinear dynamics of an infectious disease process is that it runs more or less by short memory linear extrapolation. So, it will over react to whatever the short term trend is.

      So, a sudden big bang following a decline in cases and death will lead to too rapid and too extreme departure from social distancing and other good decentralized individual control measures (not shaking hands, washing, masks, etc.) That leads to a rebound that can be worse that the original epidemic peak.

      Once that rebound gets rolling, then, as Bill Gates said, people aren’t going to go out or want to buy much or go to work if they see a pile of bodies piling up at every corner. And these kinds of rebounds did occur in the 1918 pandemic and they were often worse in the very areas that had the earliest and strongest social distancing shut down policies.

      So, the ‘disease control experts with lots of practical experience’ camp, IMHO, will be recommending steady but incremental relaxations of shut downs, with real time testing of feedback loops, and lots of very high quality public education programs. And a large and flexible arsenal of cheaper transmission control techniques to deploy and test ready when shut downs are gradually relaxed.

      Uncle Jeffy

      We’ve got all kinds of emergencies, but one of the biggest is this fascist shitpile and his boss, President Shit-for-Brains.

      E.

      @jl: Maybe try complete sentences and then when you have that figured out, move up to thesis sentences followed by supporting evidence?

      danielx

      If there was ever someone who looked like the archetype prick lawyer, it’s William Barr. Further confirmation every time he publicly opens his pie hole.

      ETA: most particularly when he is opining on topics about which he knows nothing.

      jl

      @🐾BillinGlendaleCA: I just heard news report that in SF Bay, some hospitals are resuming urgent elective surgeries and medical therapies, which is good news. Means that for time being, they still see excess capacity for beds and ICU spaces.

      And everyone is worrying about revenues, of course.

      jl

      @E.: ” Maybe try complete sentences and then when you have that figured out, move up to thesis sentences followed by supporting evidence? ”

      My main references were included. Go read them. They have twitter feeds, they have references they have explanations, they have links to research.

      [Scott] Gottlieb, [Farzad] Mostashari, [Tom] Frieden. Sorry for typo, but google search corrects it.

      Captain C

      When this is all over Barr needs to be behind bars for the rest of his miserable, hateful life. He and Moscow Mitch have done as much as anyone to break the US.

      A Ghost to Most

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): My brother and cousin are only reachable with a .50 with a good scope.

      My BIL reached out to me after 13 years of radio silence, and a Trumpy sister reached out to me as well. I am way too far out of the Earth2 loop to know what’s going on, but fractures appear to be forming.

      rikyrah

      Until we start testing like South Korea and Germany, we will not get our economy back.

      When I tell you that I refuse to get on a bus anymore that has no more than 3 people, I mean that.

       

      Take the actual CTA ‘el’ trains?

      Hell no.

      Uh uh.

      Nope.😠

      J R in WV

      @jl:

      April 9, 2020 at 7:20 pm

      @E.: ” Maybe try complete sentences and then when you have that figured out, move up to thesis sentences followed by supporting evidence? ”

      My main references were included. Go read them. They have twitter feeds, they have references they have explanations, they have links to research.

      See, I thought @E. was talking about Pretend Attorney General Barr’s need to start with complete sentences, move up to thesis sentences, etc.

      But you may be correct, @jl, @E. may be talking about your comments, which seem well laid out and thoughtful to me. I don’t know much, so when I have medical questions I either call my former ER Doc friend, or my former epidemiologist professor friend and ask them. I don’t go to Trump or Barr for those issues. No, No No~!!~  Nor E..

      jl

      @jl: Also, Ashish Jha has lots of expertise in what testing programs need to look like for ending shut downs, and clear explanations.

      TS (the original)

      @Anne Laurie

      Thank you for all your posts – especially in recent times – they have been so informative & useful

      Adam

      Dumb question, but why exactly is the AG weighing in on this pandemic? Or are we just totally at the lol nothing matters point now?

      Zelma

      I believe the American economy is 70% based on consumer spending.  Do you know any consumer (us) who when things “open up with a Big Bang” are going to go on a wild spending spree?  Financially this has not hit me much at all: retired, SS, MDR, etc.  But I can tell you right now I will not be going out for my traditional 3-5 meals out a week, which is probably my greatest contribution to the economy.  I’m not crazy.  Just leaves me more money to give to Democratic candidates.

