From WPTV Channel 5 in West Palm Beach:
Florida authorities tracking a stolen car also discovered heroin, cocaine, guns and a baby alligator when they went to make an arrest.
Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma announced details of the bust at a news conference Friday.
He said a deputy ran the plates on a car, learned it was stolen and followed it to a Lake Mary house.
That’s where deputies found the drugs and a baby alligator that was being kept as a pet.
Since it is Floriduh!, I can pretty much guarantee that the baby alligator will be charged and tried as an adult!
Open thread!
