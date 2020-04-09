Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

How has Obama failed you today?

An army of rabid, anonymous commenters

The Math Demands It!

Lighten up, Francis.

We still have time to mess this up!

Verified, but limited!

The house always wins.

I thought we were promised Infrastructure Week

This Blog Goes to 11…

Yes we did.

What fresh hell is this?

The revolution will be supervised.

Word salad with all caps

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

Saul Alinsky is my co-pilot

Naturally gregarious and alpha

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

Just a few bad apples.

I showered with Rahm and all I got was this shitty blog.

Almost as fun as hiking the Appalachian Trail.

Reality always wins in the end.

Shocking, but not surprising.

Dinky Hocker Shoots Smack!

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

You are here: Home / Nature & Respite / Faunasphere / Floriduh! Man Never Takes a Day Off! Even During a Pandemic!

Floriduh! Man Never Takes a Day Off! Even During a Pandemic!

by | 28 Comments

This post is in: , , , , ,

From WPTV Channel 5 in West Palm Beach:

Florida authorities tracking a stolen car also discovered heroin, cocaine, guns and a baby alligator when they went to make an arrest.

Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma announced details of the bust at a news conference Friday.

He said a deputy ran the plates on a car, learned it was stolen and followed it to a Lake Mary house.

That’s where deputies found the drugs and a baby alligator that was being kept as a pet.

Since it is Floriduh!, I can pretty much guarantee that the baby alligator will be charged and tried as an adult!

Open thread!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Adam L Silverman
  • counterfactual
  • delk
  • gsp
  • Haydnseek
  • James E Powell
  • Jeffro
  • Jim, Foolish Literalist
  • Kelly
  • mrmoshpotato
  • NotMax
  • raven
  • Ruckus
  • Sebastian
  • Steeplejack (phone)

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    28Comments

    1. 1.

      Adam L Silverman

      HOLY SHIT!!!!

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Brian Williams’ opening panel tonight consists of:  trump-normalizer Peter Baker, constant Republican apologist AB Stoddard (she once mourned the loss of serious Republicans like Benghazi Gowdy), and Mike Pence’s former physician, who now works for Oscar Health, in other words, for the Kushner family.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Adam L Silverman: I can’t imagine what it would take to get the lumpenmittel to give a fuck at this point, but I hope it’s in there. Until I see that, my reaction is: Meh.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      NotMax

      BTW, just in case anyone was contemplating making a trip, Costcos are closed on Easter Sunday.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: I was there the first time that Brian Williams told the story that got him suspended and then relegated to the 11th Hour. I was sitting not ten feet from him when he was telling the story as a way to suck up to a retired 4 star. In that initial telling, the story was all about the 4 star, not all about Williams. This was a week after the events occurred.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Ruckus

      @Adam L Silverman:

      One’s past does not always catch up with them, mostly because for most people the past is insignificant to everyone else.

      This dipshit’s past is not insignificant. It is disgusting, quite likely rather illegal, certainly will probably get his dumb ass in trouble. Which seems quite hilarious. Maybe we could take after our French ancestors and get one of those machines with a heavy and very sharp falling blade, what are they called? Guillotine? It would be fitting as he wants to take us back in time although only if we pay for the cake.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Jeffro

      @Adam L Silverman:

       

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist:

      My reaction is meh no matter what the footage shows.  He’s already a documented tax fraud, mistress-payer-off-er, multiple bankruptcy artist, veteran/POW insulter, war crimes pardoner, flaming misogynist, multiple-times-daily liar, and obvious, all-the-time, racist.

      There’s nothing he could say on those tapes that would change anyone’s minds on either side.  That was the whole point for the GOP base – their worst white guy was better than our African American cool, comptetent, empathetic, smart president.  They couldn’t be any lower and my rage at this clown and his supporters couldn’t be any more white-hot, so whatever.

      Oh, okay, so I hope it shaves another half-percent off his ratings/November turnout…. =)

      Reply
    12. 12.

      NotMax

      @Adam L. Silverman

      “Gosh, we have no clue as to how they deteriorated so much in storage that what’s on them is irretrievably damaged. Maybe it was mice. We’ll definitely be looking in to that, and someone’s head will roll.”

      //

      Reply
    14. 14.

      raven

      Well now that the fucking battery in the smoke alarm thought it was a good idea to run out of juice making me have to shut of our home alarm go outside and get a ladder and try twice to put new batteries in it and it still kept shrieking I guess I’ll go back to bed.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      delk

      My husband has spent a lot of time in Shanghai. Not in the last two years though. He got an email from one of his colleagues today saying that he knew how hard it was to get PPE stuff here so he is sending gloves, goggles, and a variety of masks (including N95) via DHL. The package arrives next week. Such a nice gesture.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      mrmoshpotato

      Sooooo more evidence that Putin’s puppet the pussygrabber is a fucking pile of shit.  None of his racist, fascist shitpile supporters are going to go, “Holy shit!  How the fuck did I vote for such a racist, fascist shitpile?!  I’m sooooo embarrassed!”

      Reply
    27. 27.

      counterfactual

      Avoiding COVID-19 stuff, I ran across this in the Daily Mail of all places, a calculated hit piece on Chanel Rion, Trump’s new favorite “reporter.” Her grannie was a TV psychic, her daddy was a real-estate fraudster, her fiancé is a failed Senate candidate “decorated veteran” of the never-left-stateside type, her “Harvard degree” is from Harvard Extension, and her and fiancé have been living a life of luxury with no apparent financial support.

      https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8181867/Fake-conman-dad-questionable-resume-Truth-Chanel-Rion-Trumps-favorite-reporter.html

      Reply
    28. 28.

      NotMax

      Phew. This elder gig is a beeyatch. Have three already cut to size sheets of exterior paneling which need to be painted on the back side and along the edges. Using a brush because of the uneven surface. By the time got the largest one done this afternoon I was absolutely drenched with perspiration from standing in the sun and already felt as if I’d put in a full day’s work. Maybe will be able to get both the others done tomorrow.

      Did have slight concern as to how the two buck can of paint from the Habitat ReStore would turn out to be when opened (by chance they had a single can of the exact color I was after) – just the same as if I’d bought it brand spanking new.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.