COVID-19 Coronavirus Update (International) – Wednesday/Thursday, April 8/9

COVID-19 Coronavirus Update (International) – Wednesday/Thursday, April 8/9

by | 3 Comments

  • Amir Khalid
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • raven

      Amir Khalid

      Today’s worldometer numbers for Malaysia: 109 new cases, running total 4,228; two deaths, running total 67. Health \Ministry DG Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah reports there were more patients recovered than new diagnoses in the latest daily numbers*, which is heartening news.

       

      *Daily numbers are reported as of noon Malaysian time.

      raven

      A note from a friend on evil facebook.

       

      As of yesterday, around 5,600 US citizens have been repatriated from Peru since it closed its borders on March 16. We are beyond thankful to be among them, but we got very lucky. The US Embassy arranged for our pick up in a town 3 hours away, and up until the day before we had no means of getting there, since Peru banned all travel. By chance, we found a guys name on a Facebook chat and this VOLUNTEER, traveling with his wife and 2 small children, took it upon himself to organize us and arrange for a bus with permits for people in his area. Many people were not able to get to their meeting spots, and that could have easily been us.

