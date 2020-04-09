This kid is 17, and he built a site that tracks Coronavirus numbers. He was offered $8million to place ads on the site, and guess what he did … pic.twitter.com/ExcnpwAHEI
— Uncle Saka (@Saka_Stic) April 6, 2020
BREAKING: 1.5 million confirmed cases of coronavirus worldwide, death toll approaching 90,000 https://t.co/ACTvkkQ0g2
— BNO Newsroom (@BNODesk) April 8, 2020
Confirmed COVID-19 cases
USA: 422,000
* New York: 149,000
Spain: 147,000
Italy: 139,000
France: 113,000
Germany: 110,000
China: 82,000
Iran: 65,000
United Kingdom: 61,000
* New Jersey: 47,000
Turkey: 38,000
Belgium: 23,000
As always, confirmed cases underestimate true numbers.
— Robert Rohde (@RARohde) April 8, 2020
Chinese President Xi Jinping has warned against the risk of a second wave of infections in the country as the global pandemic continues to spread, state media reports https://t.co/6LkX8swb9y
— CNN (@CNN) April 9, 2020
"I hope other people can learn from Wuhan"
Residents of Wuhan, the Chinese city where the coronavirus pandemic originated, have been sharing lessons as they emerge from nearly three months of lockdownhttps://t.co/ZUxejysuTB pic.twitter.com/lEbQxJvVxE
— BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) April 8, 2020
Hong Kong tourism chief pins hopes on recovery starting by July https://t.co/tEVd45Khbz pic.twitter.com/ZnZOg4g8Qi
— Reuters (@Reuters) April 9, 2020
In Hong Kong, people who have been exposed to coronavirus can get sent to government quarantine centers for isolation — even if they don’t have any symptoms.
This is what happened to a @CNN producer who had to go to quarantine camp: https://t.co/4tZm5OabsG pic.twitter.com/AnVbvztaGv
— CNN (@CNN) April 9, 2020
S Korea's smartphone apps tracking coronavirus won't stop buzzing https://t.co/UsKRTaJAQu
— Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) April 9, 2020
Indonesia was in denial over coronavirus. Now it may be facing a looming disaster #jakpost https://t.co/qiThEOxyGI
— The Jakarta Post (@jakpost) April 9, 2020
Japan coronavirus infections reach at least 5,000 cases: NHK https://t.co/YAaafEFMYa pic.twitter.com/jueoUrmzrT
— Reuters (@Reuters) April 9, 2020
Tokyo reports 181 new coronavirus cases, a new single-day record https://t.co/9KrybH4oLL
— The Japan Times (@japantimes) April 9, 2020
Old-timers say Delhi’s air hasn’t been this clear for decades. “I don't know how long this will last,'' one said. “But right now I feel much better.” https://t.co/bW0gRzAUfF
— NYT Climate (@nytclimate) April 8, 2020
How India’s behemoth railways are joining the fight against Covid-19 https://t.co/opYQcr0O3J
— BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) April 8, 2020
Coronavirus: The porous borders where the virus cannot be controlled https://t.co/ikMeCS29zC
— BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) April 9, 2020
Catch up: The #UAE confirms 300 new #coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 2,659, with 12 deaths and 239 recoveries.https://t.co/V6jPntrv6N
— Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) April 9, 2020
Iran appeals for $5bn IMF loan to help fight coronavirus, as deaths pass 4,000 https://t.co/Wmw2FpE0EO
— BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) April 8, 2020
Talks over EU rescue package for southern Eurozone countries stall after 16 hours https://t.co/GHyqza53OU
— BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) April 8, 2020
"Any measure we implement going forwards should work on the assumption that the whole population remains vulnerable".
Phase two: Italy considers how to move on after #coronavirus peak https://t.co/bUGmHHedPP pic.twitter.com/Jh0oZWQGpE
— Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) April 8, 2020
Non-national migrant rescue ships will no longer be able to dock in Italy, after the country declared its ports were not safe due to the coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/oeCyLuBoYS
— CNN (@CNN) April 8, 2020
#Covid_19 in Germany: 103228 cases (+4003) with 1861 (+194) fatalities reported by @rki_de, @FluTrackers and @ProMED_mail as of 08 April; average CFR per state is 1.8 % (0.72-2.35%) and 48% of fatalities between the ages of 80 and 89; 33300 recoveries. pic.twitter.com/7Di0mJHwj9
— thelonevirologist (@thelonevirologi) April 8, 2020
UK turns to private sector to boost virus testing capacity https://t.co/8SRkKpxbSQ
— Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) April 8, 2020
The show must go on… In #coronavirus lockdown, the Russian ballet stars who are performing at home with plates, saucepans…and Russian dumplings. @BBCNews @BBCWorld Camera/edit @AntonChicherov Producer @BBCWillVernon pic.twitter.com/gL1zS7E5JR
— Steve Rosenberg (@BBCSteveR) April 9, 2020
Australia moves to protect Indigenous people from coronavirus https://t.co/XtodGHVGfJ
— Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) April 9, 2020
Australian police take 'black box' off cruise ship, which disembarked hundreds of passengers infected with the coronavirus in Sydney, as part of a homicide investigation into the country’s deadliest infection source https://t.co/jSGBToxa53 via @byronkaye pic.twitter.com/cKWNiG9HXl
— Reuters (@Reuters) April 9, 2020
Africa’s first #COVID19 case was recorded in Egypt on 14 Feb. Since then 52 countries have reported cases.
The number of conf'ed cases in Africa has risen to >10,000 w/> 500 deaths…infection has grown exponentially..@DeleOlojede https://t.co/Ntem94O1uS
— Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) April 9, 2020
Coronavirus in Africa: Emergency laws v individual rights https://t.co/oCZiY9nXTo
— BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) April 8, 2020
"Because the coronavirus pandemic is getting worse, the Ethiopian government has decided to declare a state of emergency under Article 93 of the constitution".
Ethiopia declares state of emergency to fight #coronavirus | https://t.co/ROpDZsLpvt pic.twitter.com/BZPPUqPOrI
— Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) April 8, 2020
Listo. Ya lo saben en todo el mundo. Gracias @jude_webber 🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/2fkb5CogJL
— Carlos Mota (@SOYCarlosMota) April 9, 2020
Returning Venezuelans face 'nightmare' coronavirus quarantine https://t.co/sZzJ14hYAN
— Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) April 8, 2020
Coronavirus could double number of people going hungry
Exclusive: multinationals write to G7 and G20 urging leaders to keep borders open to trade and avert global food crisis#CoronavirusOutbreakhttps://t.co/4QbaYBa9K0
— Golsa Sarabi (@GolsaSarabi) April 9, 2020
Cats can catch the new coronavirus, but dogs appear not to be vulnerable, according to a new study by the journal Science https://t.co/sdrAxuMZO5 pic.twitter.com/GgNHUv5zk6
— Reuters (@Reuters) April 9, 2020
