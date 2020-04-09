Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / COVID-19 Coronavirus Update (Domestic) – Wednesday/Thursday, April 8/9

COVID-19 Coronavirus Update (Domestic) – Wednesday/Thursday, April 8/9

Major League Baseball remains… optimistic. Or perhaps the word should be “desperate”…

“Misteaks were made… “

    4Comments

    1. 1.

      OzarkHillbilly

      I’ve been awake since 1:42. Ain’t insomnia great? A couple of interesting to me CoVid story links for y’all:

      ‘When it gets your hospital, it becomes real’: inside a hospital in one of the hardest hit US counties

      The folding chairs outside the windows appeared late last month, after the maintenance staff at St James parish hospital labeled each window with patient numbers so families and friends could at least see their loved ones battling Covid-19.

      Yet even this small solace the Louisiana rural hospital can offer is tainted for Leslie Fisher, a clinical nurse educator. She has to remind the family members to take shifts to properly physically distance from each other – even when their loved ones could quite possibly be in their final moments.

      The difficult conversations feel unceasingly cruel, she said, but she feels she has an obligation to protect these people, too. All she can do is look them in the eyes and say: “I’m so, so sorry.”

      This is the new normal for St James parish hospital, a 25-bed rural hospital located about 45 minutes from New Orleans, a pandemic hotspot. Its county – or parish, as they call them in Louisiana – of 22,000 residents already has confirmed more than 175 cases and six deaths as of Tuesday. That earns it the horror of being one of the hardest-hit counties nationwide for cases per capita, placing its rural hospital that sits just blocks off the east bank of the Mississippi River on to the frontlines with a continuous swell of patients.

      NYT: Coronavirus Turns Urban Life’s Roar to Whisper on World’s Seismographs

      Seismometers may be built to detect earthquakes, but their mechanical ears hear so much more: hurricanes thundering hundreds of miles away and meteoroids exploding in the skies on the other side of the planet. Even the everyday hum of humanity — people moving about on cars, trains and planes — has a seismically detectable heartbeat.

      But coronavirus has upended our lives. Hoping to curtail the pandemic’s spread, nations have closed their borders, cities have been shut down and billions of people have been instructed to stay home. Today, in cities large and small, the thumping pulse of civilization is now barely detectable on many seismograms.

      “It did make the scale of the shutdowns a bit more real to me,” said Celeste Labedz, a graduate student in geophysics at the California Institute of Technology.

      In person, you can see only your neighborhood’s dedication to remaining home. With seismometers, Ms. Labedz said, you can see the collective willingness of millions of the world’s urban dwellers to hunker down. As a result, the planet’s natural quavering is being recorded with remarkable clarity.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      WereBear

      Yesterday, outside, with ten feet of distance, I had a chat with our downstairs neighbor. He and wife are heading for their Camp in a few weeks, a patch of land with no amenities on a distant lake, reachable only by boat. Which is part of their normal routine, mind you.

      He asked me when I thought we’d open up, and I said, “We’re going to lose the entire summer season. And even then, it’s with serious testing and working with the rest of the Northeast. And that’s if we can hold off the hordes from the states where they will never get their act together.”

      I don’t think he was quite prepared for such a doomsday scenario. But then, they will be about as remote as one can get. I didn’t want their trips to town to be a total surprise.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      NotMax

      Rising to the occasion.

      A local airlines [sic] is helping the residents of Molokai get groceries after the temporary closure of the island’s main grocery store.

      Mokulele Airlines is offering free shipping of up to two bags of groceries per customer on any scheduled flights from either Kahului or Honolulu. This applies to flights to Molokai and Kalaupapa during April.
      source

      Reply

