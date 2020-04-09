The U.S. coronavirus outbreak kills an American every 45 seconds as the country records its highest daily death toll yet https://t.co/gLFum7Hk1u — Newsweek (@Newsweek) April 9, 2020

The federal government will end funding for coronavirus testing sites on Friday. While some sites will transition to being state-managed, others will close as a result. This as criticism continues that not enough testing is available.https://t.co/DuBCbJoRDO — All Things Considered (@npratc) April 8, 2020

Congress Needs a Plan to Confront the Coronavirus. I Have One. https://t.co/F4tZHUOwHp — Gregg Gonsalves (@gregggonsalves) April 8, 2020

"If we massively ramp up our testing effort, then that's when it would be realistic to come out. Setting a date is the wrong way to do it." – Austan Goolsbee, former chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers, on the prospect of reopening the US economy https://t.co/0xsAYTN7zd pic.twitter.com/D27InFg9p0 — CNN (@CNN) April 9, 2020

Social distancing bends the curve and relieves some pressure on our heroic medical professionals. But in order to shift off current policies, the key will be a robust system of testing and monitoring – something we have yet to put in place nationwide. https://t.co/evkTSrzReB — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 8, 2020

A prestigious scientific panel told the White House that it doesn't look like coronavirus will go away once the weather warms up. "If you're counting on a seasonal reduction, it's not a very safe bet," says Dr. Harvey V. Fineberg. https://t.co/tS0XGIbq6c pic.twitter.com/zIuPrHRIwG — CNN (@CNN) April 9, 2020

We only know three things about Coronavirus statistics: they are horrifying, they are wrong and they are going to get much much worse. Make it four, they are much worse in the US than they had to be. — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) April 9, 2020

On top of ventilators, face masks and health care workers, you can now add COBOL programmers to the list of what several states urgently need as they battle the coronavirus pandemic. https://t.co/n2MRjfS1Bk — CNN (@CNN) April 8, 2020

Companies will soon be blocked from exporting critical medical supplies needed by the US for the coronavirus response, unless the Federal Emergency Management Agency gives approval for overseas shipments, according to a federal draft regulation https://t.co/UQxxCVaelR — CNN (@CNN) April 9, 2020

Rural areas, especially in states that refused to expand Medicaid, have much higher rates of uninsured adults. Partly as a result, they've also seen many hospitals close in recent years. Going to be ugly https://t.co/MWyueMeSwS — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) April 8, 2020





As confidence grows that the state may be nearing its peak of new coronavirus cases, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced it is giving back a military field hospital, which will make it available to FEMA to be redeployed to another state https://t.co/fnl2OqrN5J — CNN (@CNN) April 8, 2020

New York state reports more coronavirus cases than any country except the U.S.: Reuters tally https://t.co/Kbg8An7iQ0 pic.twitter.com/pKyMrAiODU — Reuters (@Reuters) April 9, 2020

New York City officials will begin to count suspected COVID-19 deaths in addition to cases confirmed by a laboratory. The announcement comes as the city saw its largest single-day toll so far, with 727 deaths.https://t.co/gmNu2nnKwF — All Things Considered (@npratc) April 8, 2020

Aggressive restrictions notably slow coronavirus in California tech hub https://t.co/U45f3PPKpv pic.twitter.com/xR8LMbdbnP — Reuters (@Reuters) April 8, 2020

77% of people with COVID-19 in LA County are between the ages of 18 and 65. "This infection is spread by people of all ages," said L.A. County public health director Barbara Ferrer. — Soumya (@skarlamangla) April 8, 2020

As of today the US has conducted a little over 2M #SARSCoV2 tests or 6,324/Million population. this is a significant improvement but still far than the ~ 8,000 per million we need to be doing. Scaling up testing is the #1 priority if we want to #EndCOVIDshotdown — Carlos del Rio (@CarlosdelRio7) April 8, 2020

It appears the @realDonaldTrump Administration seized 500 ventilators that Colorado ordered. Then Trump gives back 100 and credits vulnerable GOP @SenCoryGardner. If true, this is outrageous conduct by @POTUS. Does @VP know? Trump is playing politics with people’s lives. https://t.co/MdIKV1nhoJ — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) April 8, 2020

Authorities in Miami say anyone working at or visiting businesses — including grocery stores — must wear a mask or other face coverings at "all times." The order is set to begin at midnight. https://t.co/nvXeCrb9K5 — CNN (@CNN) April 9, 2020

The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits in the last three weeks likely totaled a staggering 15 million as tough measures to control the novel coronavirus outbreak abruptly ground the country to halt https://t.co/UpqLWZz88o Latest updates: https://t.co/igey0FbEra pic.twitter.com/b9tdAxKHBd — Reuters (@Reuters) April 9, 2020

This photojournalist wore a mask and gloves and worked outside from 6 feet away. She's dictating this from her hospital bed I don't know who needs to read this but this is your daily reminder that mask, gloves and 6 feet are not magic COVID protectionhttps://t.co/1YApV0yhbz — Kiera Feldman 😷 (@kierafeldman) April 9, 2020

The U.S. gets a D- in the coronavirus fight. That stands for ‘disorganization,’ and it’s fixable https://t.co/7bzIGoyIvV via @statnews — Gregg Gonsalves (@gregggonsalves) April 7, 2020

Major League Baseball remains… optimistic. Or perhaps the word should be “desperate”…

This is what we in the biz call a load-bearing caveat pic.twitter.com/EbKVvc5BqK — Crag Rangoon (@cdgoldstein) April 7, 2020

The timing of pandemics is unknowable. The inevitability of pandemics very much is knowable. Pandemic preparedness is just a very smart investment. And it's a lesson we keep not learning. https://t.co/kkteJHPFJp — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) April 9, 2020

“Misteaks were made… “

No. @DouthatNYT. As much has you'd like to cast experts as ivory tower and out of touch, most people in public health use common sense, are well-acquainted with uncertainty and operating with partial information. 1/ https://t.co/OfkYheXJVk — Gregg Gonsalves (@gregggonsalves) April 8, 2020

The idea that public health failed is just a hot take that can't stand up to scrutiny. The idea that @realDonaldTrump's catastrophic failure of leadership is commensurate with any mistakes we have made is untrue, and a nice way to confuse the public on who they should trust. 3/ — Gregg Gonsalves (@gregggonsalves) April 8, 2020