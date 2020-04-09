Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Our job is not to persuade Republicans but to defeat them.

Women: They Get Shit Done

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

Yes we did.

Lighten up, Francis.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense.

Nevertheless, she persisted

This blog is Obama’s Katrina.

Wetsuit optional.

Usually wrong but never in doubt.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

We can agree to disagree, but I’m right.

Also, too.

No one could have predicted…

Almost as fun as hiking the Appalachian Trail.

How has Obama failed you today?

We are aware of all internet traditions.

This blog will pay for itself.

I personally stopped the public option…

Screw the Judean People’s Front. Splitters.

We Survived Breitbartpocalypse!

Just a few bad apples.

Word salad with all caps

This is how realignments happen…

You are here: Home / Anderson On Health Insurance / 6 million new unemployment claims again this week

6 million new unemployment claims again this week

by | Leave a Comment

This post is in: ,

The US Department of Labor just released the new claims for unemployment insurance filed last week.  The number is worse than expected 5 million new claims:

Since the start of the economic coma, close to 15 million people have filed for unemployment. There are probably millions more who are either filing this week for the first time or are still trying to file as antiquated and underfunded systems are crashing.

One of the major concerns for folks who have been laid off is their health insurance:

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

    Filtered Commenters

    No filtered commenters available.

      Settings




      Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

      Leave a Comment

      Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

      If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

      Clear Comment

      To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.