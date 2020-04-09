The US Department of Labor just released the new claims for unemployment insurance filed last week. The number is worse than expected 5 million new claims:

Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Initial claims were 6,606,000 for the week ending 4/4 (-261,000). Insured unemployment was 7,455,000 for the week ending 3/28 (+4,396,000).https://t.co/ys7Eg5LKAW — US Labor Department (@USDOL) April 9, 2020

Since the start of the economic coma, close to 15 million people have filed for unemployment. There are probably millions more who are either filing this week for the first time or are still trying to file as antiquated and underfunded systems are crashing.

One of the major concerns for folks who have been laid off is their health insurance: