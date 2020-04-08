Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Wednesday Morning Open Thread: Proud to Be A Democrat

by | 63 Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      Due to financial duress, the @NRA is laying off a significant number of it’s 800 employees.

      Even the Russian spies?

      Reply
    4. 4.

      low-tech cyclist

      Someday, I want to be proud to be a Democrat for more than a few minutes at a time.

      It still seems to me that the party’s response is timid and insufficient to the needs of the moment.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      WereBear

      @low-tech cyclist:

      It still seems to me that the party’s response is timid and insufficient to the needs of the moment.

       
      Actual epidemiologists point out that in times like this, OVERREACTION is the right choice.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @debbie: A nameless STL singer songwriter referred to it as “the greatest song ever written”. Every time I hear Bonnie do it I think he might not have been right, but he sure as hell wasn’t wrong.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      WereBear

      This only confirms my feeling that normal is a long ways off.

      My peripatetic career, based on my talents and the needs of the moment and periodic disasters not of my own making, may be coasting to a halt. At my age and random skill levels, I just hope I can hang on long enough to collect some kind of pathetic retirement income.

      Real consolation comes from one great idea I pursued and accomplished: I’m not doing this in Florida. I’m doing it in New York. That might just save my life.

      Seeing how the Florida government response is handling this crisis, discovering they disabled the Unemployment Insurance website in 2015, and now can’t even put up a PDF for people to fill out online like with a smartphone: something I am capable of doing…

      Well, they would let me die. Without even the kindness of shooting me like a horse with a broken leg.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Betty Cracker

      @low-tech cyclist: On top of the wreckage Trump is leaving in his wake, we’ll be dealing with the fallout from this gigantic public health/economic clusterfuck for a long time. It can be an opportunity to fundamentally change the game, but that’s going to be a heavy lift.

      It was always going to be a heavy lift, but IMO, it’s important to push for progress in times like these. There are Democrats who recognize this and will fight for us, Senator Warren, Senator Murphy and Rep. Katie Porter among them. They make me proud.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Betty Cracker

      @WereBear: The unemployment website debacle is being covered as a huge scandal down here, and rightly so. People are PISSED. Florida is a GOP-dominated hellscape, but it isn’t Mississippi (or at least most of the peninsular portion of the state is not).

      That makes me hopeful that an enormous scandal with clearly identifiable Republican villains who have hurt so many people in such a material way may actually carry electoral consequences. What can I say, I’m a Floridian AND an optimist! :)

      Reply
    22. 22.

      WereBear

      @debbie: Maybe it seems like underreaction because the opposition is still insisting this is no big deal.

      I’m also seeing it from the outside, with — in the words of the anti-terrorism expert the Bush Administration ignored — “my hair on fire.”

      9/11 was a tragedy too, and all it accomplished was more police-state clampdowns, further militarization of the police, erosion of human rights, ignoring the victims except as props in a photo op; and general mockery of the valiant efforts of actually heroic citizens.

      It led to actual accomplishments in the Obama administration, and we’re all grateful for that. But I don’t think we can manage too many of these out of control pendulum swings. We’re like parents who lose the retirement account and the house sending a child to rehab, over and over again, to no avail.

      All so Republican fans can continue living in their fantasy world, where they can preen about their superiority. Held in the dead hand of the Confederacy.

      That’s the real enemy, and has been since the founding of the nation. We have to kill it stone dead, once and for all.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Betty Cracker

      @debbie: Not sure that’s accurate. It’s a purple state that Trump won with less than 50% of the vote. High unemployment in a service and tourism-dependent economy falls heavily on pretty much everyone, even if it hits lower-income people first. If the majority of the pissed off people are Trump supporters, it’s a SMALL majority.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Betty Cracker

      @WereBear:

      We’re like parents who lose the retirement account and the house sending a child to rehab, over and over again, to no avail.

      That’s a great analogy!

      Reply
    29. 29.

      WereBear

      @Betty Cracker:

      That makes me hopeful that an enormous scandal with clearly identifiable Republican villains who have hurt so many people in such a material way may actually carry electoral consequences. What can I say, I’m a Floridian AND an optimist! :)

       
      I hope with you. You are one of the people I care about down there, and there are many more; some with deep roots in the state. It is on a knife edge of flipping to blue, and I long to see it tipped over.

      Tourism/hospitality economies are going to be hard hard hit; and I’ve been employed in one for the last 20 years.

      On the considerable other hand, this current administration is generating — quite unwittingly, as it does everything — a corresponding backlash that will only grow as the pandemic does.

      In irony worth of a Bond villain, it’s going to target the Fox News crowd, who was constantly reassured that it’s “only the flu” and they should go out and lick doorknobs to “own the libs.” Fox News has changed its tune, but far far too late.

      Live by the Spite, and perhaps die by it.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Jeffro

      I see Hugh Hewitt has taken to the barricades (or at least, today’s WaPo op-ed pages) in defense of…Jared Kushner.  Yes, really.

      You almost have to feel sorry for Hugh.  Can you imagine having to do something that revolting, just for a paycheck?  Yeesh.

      On a side note, we have started getting the Richmond Times-Dispatch here and this means that we are treated to the musings of Victor Davis Hanson.  I think the last two columns of his I saw were about how America is still a global leader in all kinds of leadery ways (LOL) and whether or not trumpov would have the ‘strategic foresight’ to deal with the coronavirus and all its impacts (LOLOL)

      Reply
    32. 32.

      WereBear

      @Baud:

      Mississippi is 100% about race.  If we could win as low as 20% of white voters there, it would be a blue state.

       
      And it points up the ridiculous centrality of White Supremacy. They choose to live in the most backward and hellish of all the states, where their schools are dominated by creationism, not science; where their universities are known for their frats and football, not scholarship; and they dwell on the edge of a cliff of patchwork public health care during a pandemic.

      All to inflict suffering on someone else in exchange for their leaders being the only ones living well. Now that is one messed up mindset.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Betty Cracker

      @Baud: The pendulum is always going to swing, but it seems like major structural change that truly sticks arises from crises.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      debbie

      @Mary G:

      One of my local NPR stations will have a tribute to him this afternoon. I’m sure I’ll be listening while working, but I sure hope I can keep my tears from short-circuiting my laptop.

      Truly the end of an era.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Betty Cracker

      @Baud: Social Security and Medicare! One thing shitheads like Ronald Reagan understood: programs that broadly deliver significant benefits to citizens are almost impossible to eradicate, which is why Republicans oppose them with maximum hysteria.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      WereBear

      @Baud: Republican voters don’t believe in “things getting better.” They see everything as a zero-sum game called Entropy. They will get theirs, even if they have to destroy the village to save it.

      Fox News shifted the goalposts to literally no more than “owning the libs.” That’s all these assholes have got, and they are going to embrace it.

      All the way down the line.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      OzarkHillbilly

      I’m gonna go drown my sorrows in a plethora of morels. If I’m lucky. Y’all have a good day.

      ETA to fix frown to drown. The gods play their little jokes on us.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      @WereBear: We’re like parents who lose the retirement account and the house sending a child to rehab, over and over again, to no avail.
      All so Republican fans can continue living in their fantasy world, where they can preen about their superiority. Held in the dead hand of the Confederacy.

      That’s a great metaphor.

      ETA: I see Betty beat me to it.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      low-tech cyclist

      @Mary G:@low-tech cyclist: I think the president and the Republicans are screwing up so badly all the Democrats need to do is stay out of the way.

      I don’t want the Democrats to stay out of the way while thousands of Americans die as a result of their screwups.

      I want fewer Americans to needlessly die.

      Obviously the Democrats can’t do anything about this by themselves.  But they can present the Senate Republicans with one last opportunity to replace Donald Trump with Mike Pence.  They surely won’t take it, but their refusal to do so will look worse every week.

      And then one could honestly say that the Democrats did what they could to prevent needless deaths.  But until then, no, I can’t say that.  So I cannot be proud.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      lofgren

      Democrats are not toddlers trying to make a giraffe out of straws. They’ve been “trying” for decades now, and they’ve only lost ground. And yes, that includes the Obama administration. A very brief, very slight slight uptick in a graph doesn’t undo 40 years of downsloping. “Trying” stops counting for much if you repeatedly fail to learn from your previous failures.

      Not that I have a solution, mind. But I’m not impressed enough to be proud of the Democratic leadership’s efforts, either.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      I take it we don’t have any results from Wisconsin yet? Is there news on that front?

      Re Fox: I see pictures of the morning fools still sitting on the curvy couch. Are those old or is Fox and Friends still shooting in a studio?

      ETA: I’m proud to be a Democrat. That doesn’t mean I think our leaders or policies are perfect. It means I believe we’re striving for the right things. As far as I can tell, in politics “striving” never stops because there’s always push back. But we keep on.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      low-tech cyclist

      @OzarkHillbilly:@low-tech cyclist: I’m proud of Democrats every damn day. They aren’t perfect but they are always trying.

      So where are the House Democrats now?  On an extended recess, I believe.

      I realize they don’t want to congregate due to safety concerns.  But before they left, did they vote to be able to conduct their business virtually, without having to be physically present in the Capitol?

      How is that “always trying”?  There’s plenty of things they could be doing, but they’ve locked themselves into not being able to do anything.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @WereBear:

      I remember 2009.  Rush was doing it first, and Fox got it from their viewers throwing a screaming phone harassment fit at any Republican (Rove and McConnell!) who dared say that merely obstructing the Hell out of Obama was enough, and you didn’t need to say crazy shit like ‘death panels.’  Fox may be part of a feedback loop, but it exists because racists, angry and confused that they’ve been told to respect the Other, went looking for whoever will tell them their problems are the Other’s fault.  They weren’t first and half their positions come from chain emails.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Frankensteinbeck

      Also, you know it’s an election year when every thread making us enthusiastic about Democrats is derailed arguing with people saying Democrats suck.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Betty Cracker

      @low-tech cyclist: They’re working on another coronavirus relief package even as we speak. Pelosi has said it will include another direct payment to Americans plus more assistance for small businesses. I’m hoping they’ll tie election security to its passage.

      A general observation, so if the shoe doesn’t fit, don’t feel obligated to wear it. Too many people on the left (and by “left,” I mean “not Republicans,” from progressives to center-left) seem to either reflexively blame Democrats for everything that happens (they didn’t do enough!) or excuse practically anything any Democrat does or does not do (of course he rakes in millions from Big Pharma — he’d be stupid not to!).

      We’re supposed to be the “nuance people” who are capable of abstract thought. We should act like it.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Gin & Tonic

      @debbie:

      Like Fritos: You can’t eat just one!

      Probably already pointed out, but that was Lay’s potato chips. Now part of Frito-Lay, of course, but it was the potato chip and not the corn chip that you allegedly couldn’t eat only one of.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      John S.

      @low-tech cyclist: You’re entitled to your opinion, but just do us all a favor and vote for the Democrat in November.

      Save the purity until after the election and pandemic have passed and the Republicans have lost control of nearly everything.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      SFAW

      @Baud:

      Repeating my plea to not expect the Dems to fix everything perfectly in two years.

      Unfortunately, the people that need to hear that probably don’t read blogs like this.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Mousebumples

      Re Wisconsin results – ballots could be postmarked by yesterday and still count , so no results have been reported yet. Per my dad (local poll worker), results aren’t due until Monday so his precinct will start tallying absentee ballots this afternoon.

      Don’t expect results until next week.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Betty Cracker

      @MattF: His son is a Trump admin flunky. I think that should be inserted as an editor’s note in every Hewitt column published by The Post. Well, what I really think is that Hewitt should be punted into the sun by every respected media outlet and be forced to peddle his garbage at The Gateway Pundit and Breitbart tier. But failing that, an editor’s note would be appropriate. He’s not a disinterested observer.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      mrmoshpotato

      @lofgren: So Democrats not being able to gain ground is their own fault?  No blame on the giant fucking boulder chained to them called the Russthuglicans?  I suppose they should also blame themselves for the GOP punching Obama for 8 years.

      Reply

