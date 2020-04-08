The weeks ahead will be some of the toughest we’ve ever experienced as a nation. We need to face them with the same spirit and resolve that have guided us through previous crises. Because out of every trial and tribulation, America has always emerged stronger — and we will again.

Let's be clear. Trump does not have the power to cancel or postpone the November election. https://t.co/OKQyAq5g80

TOMORROW: Sen. @KamalaHarris joins us live to discuss the latest headlines on the COVID-19 crisis. pic.twitter.com/EMSwJSIPuC

BREAKING: Due to financial duress, the @NRA is laying off a significant number of it’s 800 employees.

As our organization prepares to spend $60M in 2020, I offer NRA leaders my thoughts and prayers as we prepare to outspend and outwork them yet again. https://t.co/GmQndU9B54

— Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) April 7, 2020