It’s too early to say for sure, but it looks like the curve is bending in New York. This is a screenshot from Cuomo’s press conference today.

Also, for the first time the state broke down the percentage of deaths by race/ethnicity. This is not good news, of course:

Total deaths hit another high today (779) but that’s a lagging indicator, because patients admitted to the hospital days ago are dying now.

What next? We stay locked down, of course.

Edit: I forgot to mention that New York is allowing everyone to vote absentee in the primary, which has been moved to June.