Some Good News

by | 70 Comments

This post is in: 

It’s too early to say for sure, but it looks like the curve is bending in New York. This is a screenshot from Cuomo’s press conference today.

Also, for the first time the state broke down the percentage of deaths by race/ethnicity. This is not good news, of course:

Total deaths hit another high today (779) but that’s a lagging indicator, because patients admitted to the hospital days ago are dying now.

What next? We stay locked down, of course.

Edit: I forgot to mention that New York is allowing everyone to vote absentee in the primary, which has been moved to June.

  8 man shell
  Barbara
  Baud
  Betty Cracker
  Brachiator
  cain
  CaseyL
  cmorenc
  dmsilev
  Dorothy A. Winsor
  Elizabelle
  Feathers
  FlyingToaster
  germy
  Jeffro
  Jim, Foolish Literalist
  joel hanes
  jonas
  LuciaMia
  Mandalay
  Martin
  Matt McIrvin
  MJS
  MomSense
  Pete Mack
  raven
  Roger Moore
  Shalimar
  Steeplejack (phone)
  terry chay
  TS (the original)
  WaterGirl
  WereBear
  🐾BillinGlendaleCA

    70Comments

    2. 2.

      terry chay

      I was thinking that the reason state-wide (in NY, MI, IL) a lot of African-Americans were disproportionately effected was because the first places hit were cities.

      The above table looks to me that after that the biggest indicator is income. After adjusting for those, I wonder what the racial component (the outlier in the above is NY state exc. NYC for Blacks)?

      Reply
    4. 4.

      dmsilev

      One caveat I would raise: Because hospital space is becoming so limited, the standards for ‘when should someone be hospitalized’ aren’t necessarily the same. In other words, what that graph could be showing is a harsher and harsher triage threshold.
      I didn’t watch the press conference, so maybe that issue was already discussed. In any event, I hope I’m wrong and this truly is a bending-over of the curve.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      MJS

      Can’t say I’m a fan of these charts. They have too much of a stock market/approval ratings feel to them, and they provide a false sense of improvement. Things may be improving in NYC, or they may not be, due to the undercounting of those who are dying at home but not being tested. But just like this never was a NYC disease, it’s not an NYC recovery. Right now, the PA legislature is, unbelievably, preparing to introduce a bill to open businesses. The rest of the country is lagging NYC by a few weeks, at a minimum, but knucklehead Republicans will view this as further evidence of “light at the end of the tunnel.”

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Shalimar

      Speaking of locked down, Mike Huckabee and a group of his fellow rich  assholes have sued Walton County, Florida to have local beach closures overturned.  They say it restricts their access to the private beaches in front of their multi-million dollar homes, so they need the closure lifted for everyone.  As if anyone from the sheriff’s office would ever go on their private property and tell them to get out of the water, closure or no closure.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      We have to make a grocery run tomorrow for the first time in two weeks. We will wear masks and take other precautions, and go between 7 and 9 during the senior hours. When we did that 2 weeks ago, there was hardly anyone there.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Shalimar

      @joel hanes: I am in northwest  Florida,  not the areas in the south with most of the  offical cases,  but there is virtually no testing here.  No one has any clue how bad it is, but just reading message boards shows hundreds and hundreds of people home sick, far above the 70 or so offical count.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      WaterGirl

      @terry chay: There’s also access to health care, which surely increases pre-existing conditions.  It’s all so wrong.  I hope to god that instead of the usual,  with COVID-19 that people of color are being taken seriously with their health concerns.

      shorter:  I would not attribute the difference to just income.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Pete Mack

      28%:22% for black relative affected rate is actually very good when compared to elsewhere. The rest of NYS,  alas, is much more representative of the nation as a whole.

      The low Asian rate is also not surprising, as there’s more cultural awareness of how to deal with pandemic. SF Chronicle has had numerous articles on low rates in Chinatowns…and much greater and earlier adoption of masks. And no shortages either, as the masks were largely bought in January.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      WaterGirl

      @dmsilev: I had a similar thought.  What if hospitals are filling up, and there aren’t beds?

      This is better news, as opposed to terrible news, but I suspect it’s too early to be able to conclude much.  But I would be happy to be told that I’m wrong about that.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Roger Moore

      @terry chay:

      One of the big worries is that it’s related to the environment.  There’s evidence COVID-19 is more deadly to people who live in places with worse air pollution, and minorities are a lot more likely to live in the places with the worst pollution.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      cmorenc

      The perverse downside of the death rate dropping is that it’s going to increase pressure (and temptation) to ease up restrictions too soon, and cause a rebound (thus prolonging the crisis).   Trump is already impatiently primed to do that, even without this potential development in the curve.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Jeffro

      Let’s do the New Zealand thing and lock down until the virus has nowhere to go. Why not? Everyone’s basically on springy-summerish-break already anyway.

      I am already seeing/hearing signs of ‘let’s get out of quarantine, we did it!’ here in central Va. Um, no, please don’t folks. We’ll know we’re winning if it looks like we are over-reacting, and right now it only barely looks like we are over-reacting.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Jeffro

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: I went today (hopefully, stocking us up for two weeks) and there were about two dozen people in the whole store.  I think all but two of the customers had masks on.  I didn’t.

      Interesting that the meat department continues to remain 90% empty of all products, period.  I would have thought that at least America’s beef producers would be jumping at the chance to reclaim some market share.  Oh well.

       

      PS I made a quick stop at Target and was pleasantly surprised to see that they had plenty of jigsaw puzzles in stock.  (There was an article in the NYT today about how those are made – fascinating!).  I didn’t hoard, won’t be eBaying anything, just picked up 3 really big ones for the family to do across the next couple of weeks.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      cain

      @Jeffro:

      Right now it is approaching 70F here in Portland – our governor has already reached out saying that stay in place is necessary. We’ll see how it goes because I think a lot of people want to get out with the weather being warm and sunny.

      That’s why I’m going to be at home – sitting out side for sure though.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      cain

      @Jeffro:

      So interestingly, I’m seeing a lot more people wearing masks now when shopping at hte grocery store, the beef and pork hardly make a dent but the chicken has high demand in my area.

      We also have plenty of eggs and the like. Still no TP though.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Jeffro

      @cain: Getting out is fine; getting out in groups or filling up trails and parks is not.

      They closed the entirety of the Shenandoah National Forest, including all trails and Skyline Drive, today.  I took my family on a big ol’ hike there last Sunday and was looking forward to more, but I guess we will wait…

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Brachiator

      I am in Southern California.  The last I saw, it was recommended that no one go out this week and next, not even for shopping.

      I have relatives in states that have not yet hit their peaks, according to the models.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      WaterGirl

      @Jeffro: I think that anyone who doesn’t stay in for AT LEAST 3 weeks after they get an all-clear in their area is very short-sighted.

      Beautiful spring day ….  good chance of becoming very ill, spreading the disease, maybe dying, possibly living with long-term effects even if you do recover.

      Those two things are not difficult for me to weigh and come up with an immediate answer.

      Stay the fuck at home.  (Samuel L. Jackson voice)

      Reply
    27. 27.

      FlyingToaster

      Update from the People’s Republic:

      Stop&Shop is still outta damn near everything; I made the trek over to Brighton (neighborhood of Boston closest to Watertown) to the giant S&S and while they do have packets of rapid Yeast, they do NOT have bulk Splenda.

      StarMarket (pronounced StahMahkit) had a shelf full of Splenda bags, so I got 2, since WarriorGirl is going through Koolaid faster than I can keep it in the cabinet.

      The Commonwealth is an hour late on delivering their Covid-19 numbers.  These are supposed to be posted at Mass.gov’s site at 4:00pm.  It’s 5pm, and there’s still no sign.  I’m afraid the underreporting is catching up.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Jeffro

      @WaterGirl: Thank you.  Please understand, I’m totally on the stay-at-home bandwagon here (other than groceries, meds, and physically distant exercise).  Totally.

      They could lift VA’s stay-at-home order tomorrow and I would still be doing this through June.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      germy

      @WaterGirl:  You can pick your nose, but you can’t pick your family.

      That’s what I tell folks who have Trump supporters for parents, aunts, uncles and cousins.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Shalimar

      @raven: It’s horrible because they aren’t even accomplishing anything . They aren’t going to a beach with all the riffraff even if they win.  This is just a way of saying they are our betters and we can’t tell them what to do.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Steeplejack (phone)

      @Jeffro:

      My brother has discovered (and used) a site that makes puzzles out of your photographs: Portrait Puzzles. Lots of options, quality is good.

      Orders placed by midnight CDT tonight will be shipped on Friday.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Mandalay

      @joel hanes:

      Set for “new deaths/day” Not seeing New York turning a corner yet.

      MM rightly says “it’s too early to say for sure”, but try setting those two graphs to New Cases /Day instead of New Deaths /Day. There may be the start of a “corner turning”.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      CaseyL

      @Feathers: I saw that.  I always had a reasonably good opinion of Monica (and lots of sympathy), and my respect increases every time she’s in the public eye.

      Today I left the house –  gloved and masked – to deposit a check at an ATM, and then made a little run to Walgreens for some stuff I need sooner than the grocery delivery Friday.  It was the first time I’ve entered a commercial establishment in more than 2 weeks.

      (Had some fun at the ATM, yanking down the mask to say “Hi!” into the camera.)

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      I will not waste any compassion on Linda Tripp, beyond a vague hope it was painless for her. Monica Lewinsky is a better person than I

      Monica Lewinsky @MonicaLewinsky 3h

      no matter the past, upon hearing that linda tripp is very seriously ill, i hope for her recovery. i can’t imagine how difficult this is for her family.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      MomSense

      My mom was outside putting things in her car, when a neighbor walked right up to my mom, picked something up my mom had dropped and handed it to her.  I have tried so many times to explain to my mom that she can not get within 6 feet of anyone who hasn’t been sheltering in the house with us.  She just doesn’t get it.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      8 man shell

      I understand that there may be ventilator shortages in NYC soon, so perhaps they could prioritize non-whites and non-asians to receive ventilators and that might drive up the white and asian deaths sufficiently so as to achieve parity.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Jeffro

      WE INTERRUPT this thread to mention that my TCNJ dad’s bitterness over Bernie dropping out has just resulted in one of the happiest email exchanges of my life.

      Him: Joe B should send a thank you note to Liz W. If not for her ego the Bern would still be in the hunt for the nomination. Of course Bern would have lost in the general election just like Mondale and Dukakis.

       

      Me:  I cannot tell you how happy this email made me.  I might print it and frame it.  It encapsulates so much about the state of today’s GOP/trump cult.  So much for a ‘brokered convention’.  =)
      Would still love to hear more about what you genuinely liked about Bernie (LOL), your thoughts on how he and AOC caused you to have such opposite feelings (LOLOL), and more of those thoughts on ‘national unity’

      Hey, how’s your guy doing by the way?

      (The Bernie/AOC thing is me needling him about an earlier exchange, where I asked why – since they were 100% aligned on their policies – he loved him some Bernie and hated AOC.  The ‘national unity’ thing is me needling him after one of his stupid rants about why we Americans couldn’t all just come together in this crisis.

      And yes, he knows trumpov got ZERO ‘trump bump’ at this point…)

      L to the OL.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Jeffro

      @Steeplejack (phone): Oh that is cool!  We’ll have to pick one and order it soon.

      As luck would have it, one of the puzzles is of Cinque Terre, where we vacationed in 2018.  I’m holding that one back to surprise everyone this weekend.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Elizabelle

      @Jeffro:   Meh.  Easy to be gracious when the snitch was on her deathbed.  But good for Monica.  Gracious is gracious.

      From WaPost, still a partial obit.  NY Times included the “I hate Linda Tripp” quote too.  And reminded us that Ms. Tripp was portrayed on SNL by … John Goodman.  LOL.

      Ms. Tripp spent eight days testifying to a grand jury convened by Starr. When Lewinsky was called to testify before the grand jury, she was asked if she had anything to add.

      “I’m really sorry for everything that’s happened,” she said. “And I hate Linda Tripp.”

      Reply
    55. 55.

      joel hanes

      @Dorothy A. Winsor:

      When all the groceries have been put away, please rinse your mouth, disinfect the doorknobs, light switches and other touch surfaces, disrobe in the laundry room, go take a shower, and put on clean clothes.

      Even if it’s just security theater, you’ll feel better.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Elizabelle

      LOL.  And the NY Times is adding to its Tripp obit.

      Ms. Tripp became a figure of public ridicule, being played by John Goodman — 6-foot-2 and then considerably overweight — in “Saturday Night Live” sketches. In a restaurant scene with Molly Shannon as Ms. Lewinsky, Mr. Goodman, in a blond wig, asked the waiter for “a Bloody Mary and two AA batteries.”

      Rudy Giuliani’s eventual obit gonna be a thing of beauty.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      and the Five O’Clock Follies will be delayed until 5:30, because Joe Biden has scheduled an on-line townhall for 5:30 Eastern

      Trump is hanging a lantern on the fact that these are campaign appearances. Is anyone in an office suite at CNN or NBC gonna see the light?

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Elizabelle:

      Rudy Giuliani’s eventual obit gonna be a thing of beauty.

      Mr Giuliani’s daughter Caroline, who has already gone back to using the name Hanover, tells The Times, “Yeah he’s dead. You know how long it takes for a will to get through probate?”

      Reply
    61. 61.

      8 man shell

      @LuciaMia:

      I was just thinking how it’s going to be a thing 20 or 30 years from now when people talk the deaths of parents/grandparents/etc. to note that they died from “the Corona” or the “Covid” or whatever the standard phrase is.

      There was a relative who died from the Spanish Flu buried in our family cemetery and the cause of death is mentioned by someone every time we’re out there.  It’s kind of strange — the deaths caused by cancer/car wrecks/etc. are seldom mentioned in that context.

      Maybe it’s just people’s way of connecting to a historical event?

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Barbara

      @Elizabelle: I hate the idea that “snitch” is an insult.  It’s how communities are terrorized and kept in check by gangs.  How about: Here lies a liar and a false friend?

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Matt McIrvin

      @terry chay: It’s so overdetermined. Black people live in cities, they’re poorer, they don’t have good access to health care, they’re more stressed out and affected by all the factors that produce hypertension, and I’d guess they’re way more likely to have essential jobs that they can’t do from home.

      Structural racism as the Grim Reaper, as always.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      Feathers

      @LuciaMia: It’s the first question on everybody’s mind. OK, maybe just mine. But people are trying to sort out what all this death means, so they want to know if this particular death is part of the before times or the current horror.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Martin

      I’m skeptical. The reports of increased deaths at home in NYC suggest that a lot of people who should have been hospitalized chose not to. Weird shit happens when systems reach capacity, one of which is that it may seem that the system has improved when really the public has just routed around it in some way and you’ve lost your ability to measure accurately.

      And anyone whose taken a bus in NYC has a clue as to why there might be a difference in mortality rate by race. Money and whiteness buys you privacy, which is a lot more than a social privilege during a pandemic.

      And I can’t speak for other areas of the country, but the vast majority of clinic techs, nurses, and doctors where i live are POC. You can only imagine what the custodial staff and other workers look like. I’d be willing to bet I haven’t had a nurse that wasn’t latino or filipino in years.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      Matt McIrvin

      @joel hanes: Deaths are a lagging indicator. Massachusetts seems to have flattened their new-cases curve (knock on wood), but the really grim wave of deaths is yet to come, because we’re seeing people dying from when the total case number was lower. It’s going to feel bad when things are getting better.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      Martin

      @joel hanes: Unless you’re a republican, then don’t listen to that fake news. Instead, the proper way to disinfect it to douse yourself in kerosene, stand in a darkened bathroom saying ‘Trump is my daddy’ three times in the mirror while holding a lit candle in each hand.

      Reply

