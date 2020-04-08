Looking at the remarks by Joe Biden that were released simultaneously with Bernie’s announcing he is leaving the race, one thing is pretty damned clear- Bernie and his staff FUCKING HATED Hillary Clinton. It’s been mentioned before that Biden and Sanders are friends and get along, and maybe the tire fire of the past three years has changed some minds, but this is far less acrimonious than the last time around.
500 comments about how Sanders and his supporters are sexist in 3…2…1…
We’ll need to give Sanders supporters a short while to grieve and wail. Go ahead, ya’ll.
Their actions speak louder than words.
That’s okay, we’ve got you here to call Biden a rapist and balance it out.
@negative 1: New Berner on the block, huh?
You have a problem with the truth?
The story I read was that Biden was one of the few people who treated Bernie like a big shot when he first came to Washington, and Bernie has always had a soft spot for him ever since. It’s basically the whole reason Biden won the nomination in the first place: he spent his career trying to work with people and build coalitions to get stuff done. Yes, it meant he compromised and wasn’t as pure as Bernie, but when push came to shove he had a lot more people on his side.
@schrodingers_cat: It’s an old song, it’s why it’s sung so frequently https://news.gallup.com/poll/105691/mccain-vs-obama-28-clinton-backers-mccain.aspx
They had something in common with Trump voters.
@Chyron HR: Yes, that’s me in a nutshell. Dead on.
It’s tough to be bitter when you win, I’ll give you that.
Bernie needs to toddle off, take care of his heart and general health, and be a senator. No bullshit 2024 run, no undercutting the convention, nada. Get Trump out. Just like you said you’d do.
I hope you are right John. My FB BernieBro friends are crying and whining. Only some of them are going 2016 on the Democratic Party. Oh and I see Jill Stein has jumped in on the action. Karma won’t be pretty there.
That was my first reaction, too, Cole. The 2016 debacle was mostly driven by hatred for that woman. I don’t pretend to understand why, but if you look at what people did and said — including, obviously, the media — there’s no other conclusion.
It’s still so vehement that I don’t even know if it makes sense for her to publicly support Biden.
no undercutting the convention
Look, it’s completely unfair to hold Bernie responsible for the delegates that Bernie’s campaign chose.
A year ago, I took a holy vow not to re-litigate the 2016 primary.
At this time, I am taking a similar vow to not re-hash Sen. Sanders’s 2019/2020 campaign.
I broke the first vow, occasionally, and I’ll probably break the second, even if the judges rule that this comment itself is not a technical violation. But I can’t see any constructive purpose.
And boy, do we need constructive.
Later, jackals
We’ll need to give Sanders supporters a short while to grieve and wail.
Please define “short while.” They’ve spent the past 4 fucking years.
Oh and I see Jill Stein has jumped in on the action.
Oh! Well, the more ratfuckers the merrier as the phrase goes!
I’ve already come across a number of tweets that in effect cut Bernie slack for 2016 because he and his people reeeaaalllly, reeeeaallllly hated HRC, as if that was some sort of excuse for the shitshow that follows, to which I say,
Fuck You, you narcissistic old fuck. Go back to your three homes.
This race has been over ever since it started getting overshadowed by COVID-19 about four weeks back – Bernie was already way behind, and there was no way for him to win people over if they were only barely paying attention to the primaries anymore.
Glad he finally had the sense to realize it, and throw in the towel now rather than sometime this summer.
I don’t know Bernie personally, and I am very suspicious of any personality-based reporting on any politician. But I wouldn’t be be surprised if it’s true that Sanders is not well-liked in the Senate. However. I don’t understand why people say that Sanders is too “pure.” I mean, sure, that’s the way he sold himself as a presidential candidate, and sure, he espoused a lot of the same views for decades (I say this with respect). But as a senator he signed on to a lot of Democratic legislation — including the ACA — that was the result of big compromises.
I’m concerned this post will impede the T-Bogg on the last one.
BS played a pivotal role in bringing us the Orange nightmare. I had to cancel my plans of going to India in 2017 for a wedding. My lawyer said that it would be too much of a risk to go, after the Muslim ban stunt. And I am not even Muslim or from the countries the Orange One banned.
I had applied for citizenship but didn’t have an interview date yet. Some of my older relatives who I wanted to meet are dead. I can’t go this summer either for COVID reasons. Last time I was in India was 2014.
I am sorry have zero compassion for the Leap Year Democrat.
@Baud:
Nah, that would presume we give a shit.
He will change his affiliation back to (M,M,&I-VT), and no one will care.
@mrmoshpotato: Would Memorial Day be good? Hopefully the balance of Bernie’s supporters will come through anger, denial, bargaining, and depression and arrive at acceptance by then.
(Although in re Trump, I’m still ping-ponging between anger and depression almost four years later. Then again, I’m mourning not just an election result, but my country.)
@low-tech cyclist: Except he plans to NOT have his name removed from the ballot so apparently the state Presidential primaries will still need to be held..
- 27.
@trollhattan: no undercutting the convention
The problem of undercutting a convention that very possibly will be held over Zoom is left as an exercise for the reader.
@kindness: With travel restrictions being what they are, though, Stein can’t go have dinner with her friend Comrade Vladimir Vladimirovich.
- 29.
@EmbraceYourInnerCrone: Primaries will need to be held for statewide candidates in any event, though some states have separate primaries for those.
- 30.
@Baud: what does the T Bogg reference refer to? I used to work with that guy. He was…
well, Mom always told me if you can’t say anything nice. But I’m curious, I couldn’t find it in the lexicon.
@brendancalling: 500 comments in a thread is a TBogg Unit.
- 32.
@brendancalling: 500 comment thread. (We did it!)
- 33.
No-one ever addresses the question of why only Bernie’s voters are so very special that we all need to feel their pain, address their issues specifically, and generally try to apologize for not seeing the greatness of the Bern. Those of us who supported Warren, Harris, Mayor Pete, Booker, never were given such treatment. We accepted reality and moved on.
I’m unpleasantly reminded of 2009-11 interviews in diners across white America, assuaging the feelings of all the old coots who were disappointed in Obama. Some are more equal than others, apparently.
@EmbraceYourInnerCrone: If he “suspends” and stays on the ballot he can keep
fleecing his supporterscollecting donations. It would be so hard to live on a mere $174,000 per annum.
- 35.
@Baud: Have no worries, TBogg achieved.
@Baud: Do we get some kind of sticker? Pin? Commemorative plate?
- 37.
@mrmoshpotato: A week. Maybe 10 days. I had my turn when Warren dropped out. And when Brown decided not to run. And when Hickenlooper (yeah, yeah, I know! I’ve met him personally.) fizzled. So give ’em a little while to feel sad.
@Ken:
Virtual convention on some social platform or other seems like a solid possibility. IDK how that will work, but nobody can yell from the cheap seats so it could be an improvement. I really, really want Donny deprived of his “Triumph of the Will” moments. Slumped shoulders at COVID pressers just don’t seem to feed the beast.
- 39.
I’d like to know if there are any remaining primary states that have not yet printed their ballets? Otherwise, Bernie saying he’s not removing his name from the ballot, sounds like a throwaway line.
Some animals are more equal than the others.
It would be so hard to live on a mere $174,000 per annum.
I’m willing to give it a try and report back after a few years.
@Bruce K: How about the Saturday before Memorial Day? The Monday is reserved to honor those killed in action.
- 43.
@pamelabrown53: I can say in my northeastern state (still hasn’t had the primary yet) that I have always had the chance to vote for people who had dropped out. I will guarantee that this year I could vote for Beto O’Rourke or Tulsi Gabbard if I so chose.
- 44.
@Leto: Challenge coin.
- 45.
I don’t understand why people say that Sanders is too “pure.” I mean, sure, that’s the way he sold himself as a presidential candidate
People took his campaign seriously. It’s unreasonable to campaign as the candidate of ideological purity and then complain when you’re rejected by people who believe in the necessity of compromise. More importantly, as far as I can tell his claim to ideological purity has some basis in fact. While he may have eventually voted for a lot of compromise bills, he was never the one involved in crafting those compromises.
The point here is that Bernie is basically a back bencher. He’s the guy who talks a lot about principles and refuses to dirty himself with the ugly business of compromise, but shows up to vote for the legislation that the people who are willing to compromise put together. That’s fine. Parties need people like that, both to remind them of the principles they’re nominally committed to and to provide them the votes they need. But people like that aren’t party leaders, because party leadership demands the kind of politician who’s willing and able to put together coalitions and cut those deals. This primary shows why. It’s not just because we think it’s a good idea for our party leaders to be able to build coalitions and cut deals. It’s because building a coalition within the party is how you win the primary.
I never understood the Hillary Hate, never heard an adequate explanation for its intensity or its longevity. And I’m not talking 2016, I’m talking 1992 to 2020. I just don’t get it.
I really, really want Donny deprived of his “Triumph of the Will” moments.
You don’t want to see a bunch of Russthuglicans shaking hands and smooching their Dear Leader in the middle of a pandemic?
@James E Powell: Accomplished woman who wouldn’t spend Bill’s first (or second) term baking cookies.
@mrmoshpotato: He’ll be behind glass shields. The faithful will, of course, be happy to give their lives for Dear Leader.
- 50.
@trollhattan: But but think of the balloon manufacturers!
@mrmoshpotato: Excellent point. New Trump campaign slogan:
Give the Commander in Chief a Hug for Freedom!
Really it must be easy to be a republican campaign worker. You don’t even have to make sense, just say the word ‘freedom’.
When you don't have to maintain the charade anymore. pic.twitter.com/DmhbByJT4E— Hillary Warned Us (@HillaryWarnedUs) April 8, 2020
Well then… Assholes.
Bernie and his staff FUCKING HATED Hillary Clinton.
So what. That’s 4 years and 15,000 US covid deaths ago. Biden is the candidate, Trump is the target, a pandemic and rampant corruption is the motivation. Nothing that happened in the 2016 or 2020 primaries matters given the circumstances. We’ve got real shit to deal with, and the middle school grudge isn’t deserving of any of our energy. Move on everyone.
No-one ever addresses the question of why only Bernie’s voters are so very special that we all need to feel their pain, address their issues specifically, and generally try to apologize for not seeing the greatness of the Bern. Those of us who supported Warren, Harris, Mayor Pete, Booker, never were given such treatment. We accepted reality and moved on.
As someone who would have been one of those Warren voters, it is just you do what you have to to make your coalition work. If someone happens to be harder to please over something and it doesn’t cost you much to please them, and you need their vote and maybe over time even their work, you do it
But maybe I should cut us some slack since we seem to be wanting an apology.
If I never see another Trumper in a “Fuck your feelings” tshirt–much less sixteen-thousand of them–then my life will be measurably improved. I figure the die-hards will still go out and get infected just to own the libs.
- 56.
Thank Goddess he’s finally out.
And fuck him and his bros/pick me’s for fucking over some amazing female candidates, at least one of whom had far better chances of putting some the ideals he supposedly supports into practice, and would have pushed hard to hold this administration accountable.
Every time I see Warren or Harris or Hillary in an interview I curse him and his cultists with every once of bile I have.
Trumptards, bernistas, and Mammon-worshipping “Christians”.
Never forget, never forgive.
In unrelated news, I have a big loaf of bread that I’m going to garlic the fuck out of tonight.
@Martin: Look forward, not back.
- 59.
@trollhattan: Well, you don’t have to watch the RNC. I won’t be, and I regret wasting my time in 2016.
David Sirota tells me all I need to about the candidate’s character and underlying morals. So far as I know nobody working for him was forced upon him. “Hire my worthless son-in-law and I’ll endorse you.”
- 61.
@mrmoshpotato: The hate for HRC has one good aspect: It prompted me to leave FB. I posted a Hillary quote referring to trump’s inadequacy during this Pandemic. A FB friend answered “Murderer!”. Silly me, I thought he was referring to the Orange Menace. He corrected himself and said he meant her.
I was taken aback by his shortsightedness in holding onto this thoroughly debunked B.S. He had also been of the habit of calling me a babykiller because I posted a positive article about Planned Parenthood. He is the perfect example of the corrosive effects the Catholic Church on Ireland.
Anyway, he was politely told to fuck off and take his ignorance elsewhere. Soon after, I deleted my account. Between this a-hole and the rabid Berniebros, I had had enough.
I’d really like the Bernie Sanders supporters who are allegedly on ‘our’ side to tell the BernieBros to go fuck off. That’d be nice.
- 63.
Maybe now is a good time to allow Trump to have his stadium rallies again?
Wouldn’t hurt us that there would be less of them around come November. Let the Evangelical Mega Churches have services too. 7 days a week if you ask me.
President Trump’s overall approval ratings in five new polls out today:
@politico/@MorningConsult: 44% (RVs)
@NavigatorSurvey (D): 44% (RVs)
@CNNPolitics/@ssrs_research: 44% (adults)
@MonmouthPoll: 44% (adults)
@QuinnipiacPoll: 45% (RVs)
— Steven Shepard (@POLITICO_Steve) April 8, 2020
That’s the best he can do during a “rally around the flag” crisis.
Pitiful
Sad!
@Leto: you get to look up a photo of his basset hounds, both living and dead. Oh, those beautiful low long big eared socks pooling arpund there dinosaur cankles bassets.
It’s easy, just set your google-tubes for tbogg twitter and then bask in the basset reward. You wont be sorry.
- 66.
Donald tRump killed John Prine.
@Melusine: You can come sit 6ft away from me..
- 68.
I have a friend who represents the cohort of voters who would likely be voting Republican if the party didn’t go off the deep end (40 year old, educated white male) who hates Hillary Clinton with the power of a 1000 suns. He voted for her because he understood who and what Trump was but he had an irrational dislike of her and believed pretty much every sordid tale that had to do with how corrupt she was.
@Roger Moore: I read something similar – that Biden always treated Bernie well (in stark contrast to other Ds, apparently), so Bernie refused to really go negative on Joe when his staff wanted to when it became clear the road to the nomination had become unlikely.
- 70.
@mvr: You did not answer the question, I think. Why should those of us whose preferred candidate lost and, at varying levels of happiness, moved on to support Biden, should have to treat Bernie supporters like delicate little hothouse flowers? Especially when previous experience teaches us that a solid subset of them will do what they can to disrupt the process?
Personally I think we keep on going. Leave the door open for those that want to join us. Ignore the rest. They are adults. If they want to act like psychopathic brats they can on their own time.
He voted for her because he understood who and what Trump was
That’s impressive at least.
- 72.
Louisville’s public radio station is streaming John Prine today.
@kindness: One side of me wants to see the Orange rallies and the cheek by jowl evangelical grifting starting again. The other side of me knows that these assholes wouldn’t just infect themselves. They would endanger actual good people.
- 74.
@Anotherlurker: I posted a Hillary quote referring to Trump’s inadequacy during this Pandemic. A FB friend answered…
I have had a few experiences like this.
I am giving my BernieBro friends time to grieve their loss.
I was greatly heartened by Warren’s “if someone picks up my standard (policies) and carries it into battle, I’m delighted” response after her withdrawal.
@Emma from FL: You don’t. You could and should ignore them entirely.
- 76.
@Baud: You promised me that we wouldn’t have to talk about him anymore. //
@cckids: I know.
Why do Bernie supporters need training wheels? Is a mystery.
- 78.
@ThresherK: Senator/Professor is brilliant and a class act.
@A Ghost to Most: and so he did, that vile filth. He killed John Prine and Bill Withers. Two blue collar working stiffs who wrote simple songs that tapped deep emotion about our human condition and leave lasting legacies.
- 80.
Bernie pushed the Democratic Party left and I value him for that.
@A Ghost to Most: and so he did, that vile filth. He killed John Prine and Bill Withers. Two blue collar working stiffs who wrote simple songs that tapped deep emotion about our human condition and leave lasting legacies.
