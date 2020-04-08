On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.
Further south from Bombay beach and a few miles east of the Salton Sea’s shore is Salvation Mountain and Slab City. During WW2 this was a Marine training base, and after the war the land was given to the State of California. The State really hasn’t done much with the land except remove the old buildings leaving Slabs(hence Slab City). Folk have just kind of squatted on the land, formed a community and even built stuff. Salvation Mountain was built by Leonard Knight as his tribute to the Sinner’s Prayer. It was built with adobe and straw and covered in latex paint. You can climb Salvation Mountain by following the Yellow Brick Road up to the top. Further east of Salvation Mountain is Slab City, it features a preforming venue(The Range), a library and various art project. The area is home to both folk who drive their RV’s there for the winter as well as a hearty group of permanent residents that live in mostly rundown trailers.
Wide view of Salvation Mountain you can the God’s mailbox at the right.
This is the view though the “O” in God at the top of Salvation Mountain. You can the the “Yellow Brick Road” that you use to climb the mountain.
One of the trucks and trailers that the builder of Salvation Mountain lived in while building the mountain.
The Colosseum is an old water tank that has been turned into an art project
This is the Slab City information Kiosk.
The Range is Slab City’s live performing venue.
One of the trailers in Slab City with some art that we’d later see in Bombay Beach.
I took this photo for my step-daughter, her Instagram tagline is “We’re not lost, we’re wanderers”. If you wander into Slab City, you’re lost.
